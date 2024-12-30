Member Login
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » 2 TSX Stocks That Trump’s Tariffs Can’t Shake

2 TSX Stocks That Trump’s Tariffs Can’t Shake

Their domestic focus and diversified operations could help these two Canadian stocks continue rising in 2025 and beyond, regardless of Trump’s trade policies.

Posted by
Jitendra Parashar
Published
| More on:
calculate and analyze stock

Image source: Getty Images

A few weeks after winning re-election with the popular vote in 2024, former U.S. president Donald Trump made it clear that he’s not going to sit idle when it comes to trade and border security. In a fiery statement, Trump announced a 25% tariff on all products imported from Mexico and Canada, tying the move to his push to combat illegal immigration and drug trafficking.

Trump’s aggressive stance rattled North American markets, leading to a selloff in many sectors. However, not every company is at risk. Despite tariff worries, some Canadian stocks could continue to perform well in 2025 and beyond due to their domestic focus and diversified operations. In this article, I’ll highlight two fundamentally strong TSX stocks that are likely to remain well-shielded from Trump’s potential tariffs and thrive despite the challenges ahead.

Canadian Tire stock

If Trump’s tariffs affect industries with cross-border dependencies, Canadian Tire (TSX:CTC.A) could prove to be a resilient TSX stock to consider now. The Toronto-based diversified retail giant has a strong domestic focus, with the majority of its operations and supply chain rooted within Canada. It offers a variety of products, from automotive parts and tools to home goods, sports equipment, and apparel.

After surging by 21% over the last eight months, Canadian Tire stock currently trades at $155.14 per share with a market cap of $8.8 billion. The stock also rewards its investors with attractive dividends and has a 2.6% annualized yield at the current market price.

In the three months ended in September 2024, the company delivered solid retail profitability for the third consecutive quarter. This helped Canadian Tire post a strong 21.3% YoY (year-over-year) increase in its adjusted quarterly earnings to $3.59 per share, exceeding Street analysts’ expectations.

Despite recent economic headwinds and a difficult consumer spending environment, Canadian Tire recently raised its annual dividends for the 15th consecutive year, highlighting its strong cash flow and commitment to reward investors.

Hydro One stock

Another TSX stock that could thrive even amid Trump’s tariff concerns is Hydro One (TSX:H). As Ontario’s largest electricity transmission and distribution company, Hydro One operates primarily within Canada, shielding it from cross-border trade risks. The company’s regulated utility business ensures stable, predictable revenues, even during uncertain economic times.

Hydro One currently has a market cap of $26.5 billion as its stock trades at $44.12 per share after climbing by nearly 17% over the last eight months. It also offers an annualized dividend yield of 2.8%.

Over the last 12 months, Hydro One’s revenue climbed by 20% YoY to $8.4 billion, while its adjusted earnings rose 5.6% to $1.90 per share. The company’s regulated business model has allowed it to thrive in recent quarters amid higher energy demand and rate approvals.

To improve its future growth prospects further, Hydro One is continuing to focus on modernizing its infrastructure and expanding its transmission capabilities. The company recently made significant capital investments, including $773 million in the third quarter alone, aimed at strengthening Ontario’s electricity grid. Given these strong fundamentals, I expect this TSX stock to continue soaring in 2025 and beyond.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Asset Management
Dividend Stocks

3 Stocks Canadians Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

| Andrew Walker

These TSX stocks should deliver attractive long-term returns.

Read more »

up arrow on wooden blocks
Dividend Stocks

Meet the Canadian Stock That Continues to Crush the Market

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This Canadian stock is one of the top choices going into 2025, with a strong balance sheet, shares climbing, and…

Read more »

a person watches a downward arrow crash through the floor
Dividend Stocks

2 Unstoppable Dividend Stocks to Buy if There’s a Stock Market Sell-Off

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Manulife and Brookfield stock both offer major earnings and income, plus superb value among dividend stocks.

Read more »

exchange traded funds
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian ETFs to Buy and Hold Forever in Your TFSA

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Boost your TFSA with these three powerhouse Canadian ETFs! From blue-chip stocks to bonds, discover the perfect mix for long-term…

Read more »

hand stacks coins
Dividend Stocks

Canadian Dividend Giants: 2 Stocks That Make Monthly Cash

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two high-yield Canadian stocks are the top picks for investors seeking monthly cash dividends.

Read more »

rising arrow with flames
Dividend Stocks

High-Yield Alert: 3 Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

| Daniel Da Costa

These three stocks each have reliable dividends and compelling yields, making them some of the best to buy now.

Read more »

Canadian Dollars bills
Dividend Stocks

Want $150/Month? Here’s the TSX Dividend Stock to Buy Now

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A TSX dividend stock paying monthly dividends generate cash flows from Canada’s largest retail segment.

Read more »

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Dividend Stocks

Tax-Free Gains: Top TFSA Stocks to Own in 2025

| Jitendra Parashar

Two of the best dividend-paying stocks could help TFSA investors earn tax-free gains in the long run.

Read more »