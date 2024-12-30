Member Login
Home » Investing » Is Manulife Stock a Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2025? 

Is Manulife Stock a Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2025? 

Let’s dive into whether Manulife (TSX:MFC) is a buy, sell or hold as we head into a new year.

Posted by
Chris MacDonald
Chris MacDonald has had a love for finance his whole life, ultimately leading him to pursue an MBA in finance. He's worked as a financial analyst for a number of companies in the corporate finance and venture capital space during his 10-year investing career. He endeavors to follow in the footsteps of iconic investors like Warren Buffett in building a long-term defensive portfolio.
Published
| More on:
Paper Canadian currency of various denominations

Source: Getty Images

Manulife Financial (TSX:MFC) remains among the top insurance stocks in North America and is really the big Canadian player in this space many investors consider for its status as a top dividend stock. Indeed, with a current dividend yield of 3.6% and a history of dividend increases over time, this stock is one to consider for its dividend for sure.

However, the company has also seen its gross premiums increase at a rate of approximately 5% per year, leading to very consistent cash flow growth the company is able to pass onto investors in the form of share buybacks and dividend increases over time. The company’s stable business model has also made this company a top-value holding for many investors looking for slow and steady growth over the long term.

With that said, let’s dive into why I think Manulife remains a top buying opportunity in 2025, particularly if we see any dips forthcoming.

Strong fundamentals

One of the key reasons I tend to keep coming back to Manulife as a top option to consider is the company’s core insurance business and underlying model, which, as mentioned, has delivered incredibly consistent cash flow growth over the long term.

However, I think Manulife’s status as not only a top player in the insurance field but a growing player in the wealth management industry is often overlooked. The company’s diversified cash flows from each line of business provide stability in various markets. When capital markets and investing activity pick up, the company’s wealth management business may outperform. However, when things slow down, the company’s core insurance business can pick up the slack.

This level of diversification provides investors with stability and growth, particularly given Manulife’s increased penetration into emerging markets. The growth these markets should provide over the long term will help the company continue to provide the kind of growth investors are looking for.

Strong financials

This diversified underlying business has provided very strong recent results, which are the basis for the stock’s recent rise (see the company’s stock chart above).

In the company’s third quarter, Manulife reported adjusted profits of $1.83 billion, which were 8.2% higher than the same quarter the year prior. Net retail inflows increased from just $0.2 billion a year ago to $3.9 billion this past quarter, driven by record sales in Asia and other growth markets.

So long as the company’s underlying trends continue, Manulife looks like a top insurance stock that’s worth owning in 2025 and beyond. This is a stock I view as a long-term buy-and-hold opportunity, and I would be looking to add on any dips over the coming year.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Chris MacDonald has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

chart reflected in eyeglass lenses
Bank Stocks

Is Royal Bank of Canada Stock a Buy for its 3.3% Dividend Yield?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

RBC stock has done incredibly well this year and recently bumped up its dividend. But is this enough for investors?

Read more »

doctor uses telehealth
Tech Stocks

3 Tech Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in December

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their growth prospects and improving profitability, these three tech stocks offer excellent buying opportunities.

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

Maximize Your TFSA Contribution Room: Tips for 2025

| Andrew Button

Utility stocks like Fortis Inc (TSX:FTS) can make wise TFSA holdings.

Read more »

Trans Alaska Pipeline with Autumn Colors
Investing

Is Enbridge a Buy Today for its 6% Dividend Yield?

| Andrew Walker

Enbridge is up 24% in 2024. Are more gains on the way?

Read more »

Safety helmets and gloves hang from a rack on a mining site.
Dividend Stocks

2 Magnificent TSX Dividend Stocks Down 33% to Buy and Hold Forever

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're looking for dividend stocks offering more potential in the very near future, these two are ones I'd pick…

Read more »

Start line on the highway
Investing

3 No-Brainer Retail Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Daniel Da Costa

These three retail stocks each have significant long-term growth potential, making them some of the best investments to buy right…

Read more »

shopper buys items in bulk
Dividend Stocks

If I Could Only Buy and Hold a Single Stock, This Would Be It

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

Here's why this TSX "old money" holding company is my pick.

Read more »

A meter measures energy use.
Dividend Stocks

2 No-Brainer Utility Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Jitendra Parashar

As we enter 2025 with economic uncertainties, these two utility stocks could stabilize your portfolio and provide dividend income.

Read more »