Is Royal Bank of Canada Stock a Buy for its 3.3% Dividend Yield?

RBC stock has done incredibly well this year and recently bumped up its dividend. But is this enough for investors?

Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) has long been a cornerstone of Canadian dividend stocks, and its current dividend yield continues to make it a compelling option for income-focused investors. With a forward annual dividend rate of $5.92 per share and a yield hovering around 3.3%, RBC stock offers a steady and reliable income stream, especially for those looking to weather market uncertainty. The bank’s track record speaks volumes, recently pumping its quarterly dividend to $1.48 per share. So, is it still a buy?

Into earnings

Recent earnings bolster the case for RBC stock as a strong dividend stock. In its fourth-quarter report released earlier this month, RBC stock reported a net income of $4.2 billion, an impressive year-over-year increase of 18%. This growth was supported by a combination of factors, including strength in personal and commercial banking as well as the integration of HSBC Canada’s operations.

The acquisition of HSBC Canada, finalized earlier this year, has already started contributing to earnings, with an additional $265 million added to RBC’s bottom line in the fourth quarter (Q4) alone. Total revenue for the quarter climbed 13% year over year, and diluted earnings per share (EPS) rose to $11.25 for the trailing 12 months. Coupled with a return on equity (ROE) of 13.68%, these numbers paint a picture of a bank firing on all cylinders.

RBC’s financial health is further supported by its strong capital ratios. Its common equity tier-one (CET1) ratio climbed to 13.2% in Q4, well above regulatory requirements. This capital strength has allowed RBC to pursue strategic initiatives like share buybacks and dividend hikes without compromising its stability. Earlier this year, RBC announced plans to repurchase up to 2.1% of its outstanding shares through a normal course issuer bid. For investors seeking both dividends and share price growth, these moves add an extra layer of appeal.

Still valuable

That said, RBC stock’s current valuation deserves attention. The stock’s trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio sits at 15.77. Slightly above its historical average and higher than some of its peers in the Canadian banking sector. The forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio, however, is more reasonable at 13.72, suggesting that analysts expect continued earnings growth. While RBC stock may not appear undervalued at current levels, its premium valuation reflects its status as a high-quality, low-risk investment. Investors often pay a slight premium for companies like RBC. Those that offer stability, consistent dividends, and strong long-term growth potential.

Another factor to consider is RBC stock’s relatively low beta of 0.84, which indicates that the stock is less volatile than the broader market. This makes RBC stock an attractive option for conservative investors looking to mitigate risk while still earning solid returns. The bank’s five-year average dividend yield of 3.88% is slightly higher than its current yield of 3.3%. This suggests that the stock is trading at a premium relative to its historical valuation.

However, given RBC stock’s consistent dividend growth and solid earnings trajectory, the slightly lower yield today may be justified by expectations of future increases. With a payout ratio of just under 50%, RBC also has ample room to continue raising its dividend, even if earnings growth slows in the coming years.

Bottom line

In conclusion, RBC stock remains a top contender for investors seeking reliable dividend income and long-term growth. Its recent earnings highlight impressive financial strength, while the HSBC Canada acquisition is already proving to be a value-add. Although the stock trades at a premium valuation, this reflects investor confidence in RBC’s stability, capital strength, and ability to grow its dividend.

For income-focused investors, RBC stock’s combination of steady payouts, strong earnings, and low volatility make it an excellent core holding. While there may not be significant upside in the near term, the bank’s proven track record and commitment to shareholder returns make it a worthy candidate for those looking to buy and hold. If you’re prioritizing consistency and income, RBC stock’s dividend story continues to shine.