Key Sectors Set to Drive Growth in 2025

Sectors such as information technology and communication services are expected to drive earnings growth in 2025.

As global markets continue evolving amidst technological advances and shifting economic landscapes, several sectors are expected to drive economic growth through 2025.

From the ongoing artificial intelligence (AI) revolution transforming multiple industries to the acceleration of clean energy initiatives and the emergence of innovative healthcare solutions, investors are closely watching sectors that could reshape the investment landscape.

With major infrastructure projects coming online and technological adoption reaching new heights, several growth engines will likely present compelling opportunities to investors in 2025 and beyond. Here are the key sectors likely to drive growth in the new year.

Earnings growth is forecast at 15% for the S&P 500

The S&P 500 (NYSEMKT:SPY) index is among the most popular equity indices globally. This index tracks the performance of the 500 largest companies in the U.S. and is often used as a proxy for the world’s largest economy.

According to a report from FactSet, the S&P 500 index is positioned for exceptional growth in 2025 as analysts expect the bottom line to expand by 15% year over year, much higher than the 10-year average of 8%. The report states that earnings growth extends beyond the “Magnificent Seven” tech giants, which suggests the market rally will broaden over the next 12 months.

The Magnificent Seven includes big tech giants like Apple, Nvidia, Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon, Meta Platforms, and Tesla. The earnings growth for these stalwarts is forecast at 21%, while the other 493 companies are on track to expand earnings by 13% year over year in 2025, up from just 4% in 2024.

FactSet stated that all 11 sectors in the S&P 500 index are expected to improve profit margins next year. Moreover, six sectors, including information technology, healthcare, industrials, materials, communication services, and consumer discretionary, are expected to deliver double-digit earnings growth in 2025. Comparatively, energy is the only sector forecasted to see declining revenue, while the tech sector leads in revenue growth projections.

Importantly, the net profit margin for the S&P 500 is projected at 13% for 2025, which would be a historic high since FactSet began tracking the metric in 2008. The previous net income margin record stood at 12.6% in 2021, showing that companies are becoming efficient at converting revenue into profits.

Where should you invest in 2025?

While these projections are encouraging, investors should consider a balanced approach that captures both the continued strength of big tech and the broader market’s expected recovery.

Maintaining significant exposure to quality large-cap stocks through low-cost funds that track the S&P 500 index is essential, given more than 90% of fund managers on Wall Street have failed to beat the underlying index.

Canadian investors may consider equal-weight S&P 500 funds to reduce concentration in the Magnificent Seven, which now accounts for a third of the total index. Further, you can raise exposure to sectors projected for double-digit growth, particularly information technology and healthcare.

Despite strong U.S. prospects, it is equally essential to maintain geographic diversification. So, consider emerging market exposure to complement U.S. growth, which reduces overall risk.

It’s crucial to avoid chasing big tech stocks, as high valuations could present certain risks if sentiment turns bearish. Additionally, keeping some dry powder for future opportunities is always advisable, given that estimates can change if the U.S. economy enters a recession.

Remember that these are estimates, and actual results may vary significantly. Investors should align their allocations with their personal risk tolerance, investment timeline, and financial goals.