Member Login
Home » Investing » Stocks for Beginners » 2 Soaring Stocks to Hold for the Next 20 Years

2 Soaring Stocks to Hold for the Next 20 Years

The strong long-term growth prospects of these two rallying Canadian stocks make them worth holding for at least the next two decades.

Posted by
Jitendra Parashar
Published
| More on:
A worker gives a business presentation.

Source: Getty Images

Building wealth in the stock market isn’t an easy task, but it becomes significantly more achievable if you stick to the Foolish investing philosophy. Instead of chasing quick gains all the time, identifying high-quality stocks that can grow steadily in the long run could be the key to lasting success.

Several favourable factors, including declining interest rates and gradually easing inflationary pressures, lifted the TSX benchmark by nearly 18% in 2024. But when it comes to building wealth over the next 20 years, it’s important to focus on high-quality stocks with strong fundamentals, proven growth strategies, and the ability to thrive even in changing market conditions.

The good news is that the Canadian stock market has a range of outstanding companies that align with these criteria. Let’s explore two such soaring stocks that could help you build large wealth over the next two decades.

CAE stock

After rallying by 27.2% in 2024, CAE (TSX:CAE) stock currently trades at $36.39 per share with a market cap of $11.6 billion. Based in Saint-Laurent, it’s a global provider of simulation technologies and training solutions for the aviation, defence, and healthcare sectors. The firm generates revenue through flight simulators, pilot training services, and simulation-based programs.

Over the last few years, CAE’s operations have shown remarkable resilience as it continues to post stable financial growth despite macroeconomic pressures. In its most recent quarter, the company delivered 8% YoY (year-over-year) revenue growth to $1.14 billion, supported by robust demand across its civil aviation and defence segments. Notably, CAE’s civil aviation business delivered 18 full-flight simulators during the quarter and achieved training solutions contracts valued at $693.3 million, reflecting its growing dominance in the aviation training market.

What truly makes CAE an attractive long-term investment is its strategic expansion efforts. The company recently increased its stake in SIMCOM Aviation Training, strengthening its presence in business aviation training and giving a boost to its recurring revenues. Moreover, with an adjusted order intake of $3 billion and a record $18 billion backlog, CAE is well-poised for sustained growth in the coming decades, especially as the global demand for its services is expected to surge.

AtkinsRéalis stock

AtkinsRéalis Group (TSX:ATRL) could be another top Canadian stock you can consider holding for the next 20 years. After rallying by 214% over the last two years, ATRL stock currently trades at $74.81 per share with a market cap of $13 billion.

This Montréal-based firm mainly focuses on providing engineering, construction, and infrastructure services. It generates revenue through project management and consulting services for sectors like transportation, energy, and industrial projects.

Broadly, AtkinsRéalis’s consistent growth trajectory makes it a compelling pick for long-term investors. The company’s third-quarter 2024 results highlighted a record-high nuclear backlog of $3.2 billion, driven by strong demand for nuclear services. Moreover, its focus on margin improvement and strategic expansion into high-growth geographies allowed AtkinsRéalis to deliver organic revenue growth of 13.5% and robust adjusted earnings growth of over 63% YoY.

With a sustainable future in mind, AtkinsRéalis could continue to benefit from infrastructure and energy transformations in the long run, making it a really attractive stock to hold over the next 20 years.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

oil and natural gas
Energy Stocks

The Best Energy Stock to Invest $200 in Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This energy stock isn't going anywhere anytime soon, which is what makes it such a solid investment, especially for dividend…

Read more »

The virtual button with the letters AI in a circle hovering above a keyboard, about to be clicked by a cursor.
Tech Stocks

How to Invest in Canadian AI Stocks for Long-Term Gains

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

AI stocks don't have to be scary, risky, or any of that. In fact, these stocks are proving to be…

Read more »

space ship model takes off
Stocks for Beginners

3 Stocks That Could Turn $1,000 Into $5,000 by 2030 

| Puja Tayal

Is there a way to grow your money fivefold in five years? Such returns need you to buy the dip…

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Stocks for Beginners

2 Growth Stocks Canadian Investors Should Watch in 2025

| Jitendra Parashar

Long-term growth investors may not want to miss any buying opportunity in these two top Canadian growth stocks in 2025.

Read more »

stock research, analyze data
Stocks for Beginners

Two TSX Stocks With Major Rebound Potential in 2025

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are the key reasons why these two fundamentally strong TSX stocks could recover in 2025.

Read more »

3 colorful arrows racing straight up on a black background.
Stocks for Beginners

Unsung Heroes: Little-Known Canadian Stocks That Soared in 2024

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Forget the all-star Canadian stocks everyone has already heard of. These have quietly climbed and are still a steal.

Read more »

Start line on the highway
Dividend Stocks

Want Decades of Passive Income? 2 Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two dividend stocks offer everything you need: passive income that's risen every year for over 27 years and consistency…

Read more »

Safety helmets and gloves hang from a rack on a mining site.
Dividend Stocks

2 Magnificent TSX Dividend Stocks Down 33% to Buy and Hold Forever

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're looking for dividend stocks offering more potential in the very near future, these two are ones I'd pick…

Read more »