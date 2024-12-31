Member Login
Home » Investing » 5 Reasons to Buy Cameco Stock Like There’s No Tomorrow

5 Reasons to Buy Cameco Stock Like There’s No Tomorrow

Cameco stock looks like it could remain a major winner in the near and distant future as the world goes nuclear.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. Amy’s work can be found regularly on the Financial Post and MoneyWise Canada. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog Finley, and travel. Follow Amy on LinkedIn.
Published
| More on:
Nuclear power station cooling tower

Source: Getty Images

Cameco (TSX:CCO) has firmly established itself as a leader in the uranium market, and there are plenty of reasons to believe this stock deserves a spot in your portfolio without delay. However, not everyone is convinced about the future of nuclear power. So, let’s look at five solid reasons that make Cameco stock a strong buy.

1. A nuclear future

The future for nuclear energy looks brighter than ever, and Cameco stock is at the centre of this resurgence. Cameco stock, as one of the largest producers of uranium globally, stands to benefit immensely from this shift. Analysts project a staggering earnings growth of over 160% in the coming year, from $0.51 to $1.33 per share. When major analysts and institutions are backing a company, it’s often a clear sign that there’s something special brewing.

2. Partners

Beyond the strong numbers and projections, Cameco stock’s strategic partnerships and forward-thinking initiatives give it a competitive edge. The company has been working alongside Westinghouse Electric and Saskatchewan Power to explore deploying innovative nuclear reactor technology like the AP1000 and AP300 small modular reactors. This partnership reflects Cameco stock’s commitment to both innovation and market expansion.

3. Recent performance

Cameco stock’s most recent quarterly results for the third quarter (Q3) of 2024 demonstrated significant revenue growth, coming in at $721 million. A 25.4% increase compared to the same period last year and well ahead of analyst estimates of $646.83 million. While there was a slight miss on earnings per share, reported down $0.01 versus an expected $0.39, the revenue surge reflects Cameco stock’s ability to capitalize on rising uranium demand and maintain operational excellence in a challenging economic environment. Plus, the company’s beta of 0.89 indicates lower volatility compared to the broader market.

4. Outlook

Cameco stock’s strategic outlook is further buoyed by global geopolitical shifts that are driving demand for reliable uranium supply. As countries reduce their reliance on Russian energy and seek more secure supply chains, Cameco is perfectly positioned to fill the gap. The company’s Canadian roots and established global operations provide it with a unique advantage as a trusted uranium supplier. With uranium prices on the rise and supply tightening, Cameco’s production capabilities place it in an enviable position to meet the growing demand. This is particularly significant as nuclear energy projects worldwide are ramping up, with new reactors being commissioned and existing ones being extended.

5. Efficient

The company’s operational efficiencies and strong balance sheet further solidify its investment case. Cameco stock boasts a current ratio of 2.88, indicating excellent short-term liquidity. While its debt-to-equity ratio of just 23.07% demonstrates conservative financial management. With operating cash flow of $576 million over the trailing 12 months, the company is well-prepared to invest in its growth initiatives while maintaining financial stability. Cameco stock’s ability to generate consistent cash flow despite the capital-intensive nature of uranium production speaks to its disciplined approach to operations. Investors can rest assured knowing that the company’s finances are robust and capable of weathering market fluctuations.

Bottom line

With its strong financial results, favourable industry tailwinds, strategic partnerships, and proven track record of delivering value to shareholders, Cameco stock stands out as a must-have stock on the TSX. If you’re looking for a solid growth opportunity in a sector poised for long-term expansion, Cameco stock offers all the ingredients for success. The clock is ticking, and there’s no better time than now to consider adding this uranium powerhouse to your portfolio.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Cameco. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

oil and natural gas
Energy Stocks

The Best Energy Stock to Invest $200 in Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This energy stock isn't going anywhere anytime soon, which is what makes it such a solid investment, especially for dividend…

Read more »

oil pump jack under night sky
Energy Stocks

What to Know About Canadian Energy Stocks for 2025

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

There is a lot to consider among energy stocks heading into 2025, so let's look at some considerations and stocks…

Read more »

oil pump jack under night sky
Energy Stocks

The Best Energy Stock to Invest $2,000 in Right Now

| Aditya Raghunath

TerraVest Industries is an undervalued TSX stock that trades at a discount to consensus price target estimates.

Read more »

A worker overlooks an oil refinery plant.
Energy Stocks

Canadian Oil and Gas Stocks to Watch for 2025

| Jitendra Parashar

After outperforming the broader market in 2024, these two top Canadian oil and gas stocks could continue soaring in 2025…

Read more »

golden sunset in crude oil refinery with pipeline system
Energy Stocks

TFSA Investors: Is Enbridge Stock a Buy?

| Andrew Walker

Enbridge is off the recent high. Should you buy now for the dividend yield?

Read more »

oil and natural gas
Energy Stocks

Dividend Investors: Top Canadian Energy Stocks for December

| Sneha Nahata

These energy companies have increased their dividends for over 20 years and offer compelling yield near the current market price.

Read more »

Pumpjack in Alberta Canada
Energy Stocks

Better Energy Stock: Canadian Natural Resources vs. Suncor

| Andrew Walker

Canadian Natural Resources and Suncor are off their 2024 highs. Is one stock now oversold?

Read more »

Trans Alaska Pipeline with Autumn Colors
Energy Stocks

Outlook for Enbridge Stock in 2025

| Andrew Walker

Enbridge is off the 2024 high. Is it time to buy?

Read more »