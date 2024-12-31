Member Login
This 1 Simple ETF Could Turn $100 a Month Into $1.75 Million

Don’t underestimate the power of a long time horizon and uninterrupted compounding.

Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®
Tony started investing during the 2017 marijuana stock bubble. After incurring some hilarious losses on various poor stock picks, he now adheres to Bogleheads-style passive investing strategies using index ETFs. Tony graduated in 2023 from Columbia University with a Master's degree in risk management. He holds the Certified ETF Advisor (CETF®) designation from The ETF Institute. Tony's work has also appeared in U.S. News & World Report, USA Today, NYSE ETF Central, NASDAQ Fundinsight, Cboe ETF Market, TheStreet, and Benzinga. He is the founder of ETF Portfolio Blueprint (https://etfportfolioblueprint.com)
Yes, the title is not clickbait. Let me show you how, historically, with enough time in the market and a low-cost S&P 500 index fund, you could turn $100 a month—roughly the cost of skipping a night out or your daily coffee habit—into a million-dollar retirement. It’s not magic, just the power of compound growth.

What is the S&P 500?

For those of you new to investing, the S&P 500 is an index—a benchmark of rules that determine which stocks to include and how to weight them.

In this case, it tracks 500 of the largest and most liquid U.S. companies. The index committee selects these stocks based on earnings quality, and they’re weighted by market capitalization—the bigger the company, the more influence it has on the index.

Why is it so notable? The S&P 500 gives you a snapshot of how the U.S. market is performing at any time. It’s transparent, mostly objective, and serves as the backbone for many mutual funds and ETFs that aim to replicate it.

Show me the money!

From August 31, 1976, to December 10, 2024, consistently investing $100 a month into a Vanguard S&P 500 index fund, reinvesting dividends along the way, would have compounded to a staggering $1,751,081.86, delivering a 10.54% annualized return.

But don’t think this journey was smooth sailing. In 2008, for example, you’d have seen your investment drop by a brutal -54.94%. And on any given year, the S&P 500 fluctuated an average of 17.54% up or down.

Yet, if you held firm, the S&P 500 worked its magic. The companies in the index kept growing earnings, buying back shares to increase value per share, and paying dividends that were reinvested.

This steady combination of corporate growth, shareholder rewards, and the power of compounding turned simple monthly contributions into a life-changing sum.

How to invest in the S&P 500

For Canadian investors, one of the easiest and most cost-effective ways to invest in the S&P 500 is through the BMO S&P 500 Index ETF (TSX:ZSP).

This ETF replicates the performance of the S&P 500 while charging a minimal 0.09% expense ratio—just $9 annually for every $10,000 invested.

Over the past decade, with dividends reinvested, ZSP has delivered an impressive 15.23% annualized return, making it a straightforward and efficient way to capture the long-term growth of the U.S. market.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Tony Dong has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

