The Best Energy Stock to Invest $200 in Right Now

This energy stock isn’t going anywhere anytime soon, which is what makes it such a solid investment, especially for dividend seekers.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
oil and natural gas

Image source: Getty Images

Renewable energy stocks are increasingly standing out as some of the most promising long-term investments. And Northland Power (TSX:NPI) is making a strong case for itself as a leader in this sector. The global momentum toward clean energy is no longer a distant ideal but a present reality. As a result, businesses and consumers alike are looking to renewable energy as a reliable, future-proof solution. For Northland Power, which has long positioned itself as a major player in renewables, this shift is a golden opportunity to build on its already impressive portfolio.

Strength in renewables

What’s driving this optimism for renewable energy stocks like Northland Power is the continued improvement in technology and falling production costs. Wind and solar energy are now more efficient and affordable than ever before. Innovations in energy storage systems mean that renewable power is overcoming its intermittency challenges, allowing for a steadier supply of electricity to meet global demands.

Offshore wind, in particular, has emerged as a powerful resource, and Northland Power has made this a cornerstone of its strategy. By focusing on offshore wind developments, NPI has been able to position itself as a market leader in an area that holds immense potential. Offshore wind farms not only provide large-scale energy output but are also less obtrusive to land use, making them a highly scalable and desirable solution for energy-hungry nations. As countries like Taiwan, Germany, and Poland accelerate their offshore wind plans, companies with expertise and proven track records, like NPI, are perfectly positioned to capitalize on these opportunities.

Recent performance

For the third quarter of 2024, NPI reported sales of $490.5 million. While this represents a slight year-over-year decline, the energy stock’s ability to maintain its full-year guidance is notable, particularly given the economic headwinds impacting the energy sector. What sets Northland apart is its diversified portfolio, which reduces its exposure to any single region or energy source. It offers offshore wind farms in Europe and Asia as well as onshore renewable projects and efficient natural gas facilities in Canada. Thus, the company has built a geographically and technologically diverse foundation that mitigates risk.

Northland Power’s forward-looking projects are particularly compelling. Two of its largest initiatives, the Hai Long offshore wind project in Taiwan and the Baltic Power project in Poland, remain on track for completion within the coming years. These projects represent billions in investment and are expected to provide substantial revenue streams once operational. Offshore wind projects of this scale are major contributors to energy grids and offer consistent income potential for companies like Northland. Beyond these flagship projects, NPI continues to explore new opportunities for growth, whether through partnerships, acquisitions, or technological innovation. The company’s ability to bring projects to completion on schedule and within budget, as it has done in the past, inspires confidence among both analysts and shareholders.

Financially, Northland Power remains on solid footing. The energy stock boasts approximately $1.1 billion in liquidity. This provides the flexibility needed to pursue new opportunities while supporting ongoing operations and capital projects. Its ability to generate strong cash flows, with $805 million in operating cash flow over the past year, allows it to sustain its dividend while managing its significant investments. Speaking of dividends, NPI currently offers an attractive annual yield of approximately 6.6%, well above its five-year average. For income-focused investors, this stable payout is an added incentive, especially as renewable energy stocks often provide growth potential alongside income generation.

Bottom line

Looking forward, the renewable energy sector as a whole is poised for continued expansion. Driven by the global transition to net-zero emissions and the ongoing need for reliable energy solutions. For investors looking to combine stability, income, and growth potential, Northland Power represents an attractive opportunity to participate in the clean energy revolution. The energy stock’s ability to adapt, innovate, and execute its strategy ensures it remains at the forefront of this transformation, thus offering long-term value for shareholders.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

