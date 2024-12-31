Why I’m Bullish on Cargojet Stock

Cargojet stock has a long and storied history of growth and slumps, but now might be a great time to pick up the stock as a future favourite.

Cargojet (TSX:CJT) stands out as an attractive option for investors looking for strong, long-term growth potential in the transportation and logistics sector. The company’s recent performance paints a promising picture, with solid revenue growth and an optimistic outlook supported by strategic partnerships and operational efficiencies. So let’s get into that outlook, and why I remain bullish on the stock.

Recent performance

In its most recent earnings report for Q3 2024, Cargojet stock posted revenue of $245.6 million, up 14.8% from the same quarter last year. More impressively, net income skyrocketed to $29.7 million, nearly tripling from $10.5 million a year earlier. This stellar improvement in earnings highlights the company’s ability to scale its operations while maintaining profitability. Coupled with robust quarterly earnings growth of 182.9% year-over-year, the numbers indicate that Cargojet stock is firing on all cylinders.

One of the key drivers behind Cargojet stock’s success is its strategic focus on e-commerce. As online shopping continues to thrive, the demand for efficient air cargo services has surged. Cargojet stock has positioned itself as the go-to provider for time-sensitive deliveries in Canada. Leveraging its extensive overnight network and ability to serve major markets. The company’s relationship with Amazon remains particularly noteworthy. Through a strategic partnership signed in 2019, Amazon gained the option to acquire up to 9.9% of Cargojet stock shares, signalling a strong vote of confidence. In return, Amazon has driven substantial business volumes, contributing significantly to Cargojet stock’s revenue growth.

International expansion has also been a significant part of Cargojet’s growth story. Earlier this year, the company inked a partnership with China-based Great Vision HK Express, a deal expected to bring in over $160 million in revenue over the next three years. This agreement establishes dedicated cargo routes between China and Western Canada, opening doors to new markets and further diversifying Cargojet’s revenue streams.

Stable growth

Cargojet stock’s fleet and operational strategy further underscore its competitive edge. The company operates a fleet of 41 aircraft and has focused heavily on optimizing its network to improve efficiency. By reducing block hours while carrying higher revenue-generating volumes, Cargojet stock successfully increased operational profitability. These efficiencies translated into stronger cash flow. Now the company reported $47.8 million in free cash flow for Q3 2024 compared to $29.8 million last year. This focus on efficiency ensures Cargojet remains nimble and adaptable to changing market dynamics.

While Cargojet stock’s debt levels are notable, with total debt standing at $703 million, the company’s cash flow generation and profitability provide reassurance. The company held earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of $209.3 million. With operating cash flow of $257.4 million for the trailing 12 months, this highlights its ability to service debt while continuing to invest in growth initiatives. Additionally, with a forward price/earnings (P/E) ratio of 18.2, Cargojet stock’s valuation appears reasonable relative to its future growth potential, especially considering its historical performance and expanding market opportunities.

Bottom line

Cargojet stock offers a compelling mix of growth potential, operational efficiency, and strategic foresight. The company’s strong recent earnings, growing international presence, and ability to capitalize on e-commerce trends make it an attractive investment. For both growth and income-focused investors. With robust cash flow generation, promising new partnerships, and a leadership position in the Canadian air cargo market, Cargojet stock has all the makings of a stock that investors may want to keep on their radar. For those looking to ride the wings of a thriving logistics industry, Cargojet could well be the ticket.