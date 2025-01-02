Member Login
2 Top Canadian Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now

Both of these blue-chip stocks offer a safe dividend yield of 5.5%. Which will you choose?

Kay Ng
Kay began investing in dividend stocks around 2008 via the concept of value investing. Since then, she has expanded into growth investing, including in small caps. Her passion for investing has only grown over the years! After graduating from UBC with a BSc in Computer Science, she took university courses in financial markets, finance, and financial accounting. She has contributed her works to Motley Fool, Sure Dividend, and Seeking Alpha.
When it comes to building a solid investment portfolio, blue-chip stocks are often the cornerstone. Established, financially stable companies with a long history of reliability and growth belong to this group. For Canadian investors, big bank stocks are among the top choices, and today we’ll explore two major players in the sector: Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) and Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS). Both offer unique opportunities today.

Toronto-Dominion Bank

Toronto-Dominion Bank is one of Canada’s largest and most respected financial institutions. While TD has been under some pressure in recent years, the stock’s current valuation presents an intriguing opportunity for patient investors.

TD stock has fallen about 11% over the last 12 months and 21% over the last three years, making it one of the few big Canadian banks trading at a noticeable discount to its intrinsic value. At $76.53 per share, TD is trading at a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of about 9.8, which is below its 10-year average of 11.4. This suggests that there’s potential for near-term upside of roughly 16% if the stock reverts to its historical average.

While recent challenges – such as a US$3.1 billion fine related to anti-money laundering issues – have led to TD’s dampened growth prospects in the United States, this situation may be a short-term setback.

Investors can take comfort in TD’s solid dividend track record, with the bank recently raising its quarterly dividend by 2.9%. While this increase is modest compared to the company’s 10-year average dividend growth rate of 9%, it underscores TD’s commitment to providing consistent, reliable income for its shareholders.

At a dividend yield of nearly 5.5%, TD offers investors a compelling income-generating opportunity while waiting for its long-term growth prospects to improve. For those seeking stability and income, TD is an attractive pick with a strong chance for future capital appreciation.

Bank of Nova Scotia

If you’re looking for a Canadian bank with better price momentum, Bank of Nova Scotia might be a better option. Unlike TD, which has been stuck in a sideways trading pattern since early 2022, Scotiabank’s stock broke out last year and is up nearly 20% over the past 12 months. This kind of momentum makes Scotiabank a potentially more appealing choice for investors looking for price appreciation in addition to dividends.

At $77.19 per share, Scotiabank is still trading at a reasonable valuation, in line with its historical levels. This suggests that while the stock has seen significant growth recently, it still has room for further upside. Just like TD, Scotiabank offers a dividend yield close to 5.5%, making it a strong contender for income-focused investors as well.

However, Scotiabank’s higher payout ratio of around 66% of adjusted earnings means that dividend increases may be on hold for now. Despite this, the bank’s payout ratio remains sustainable, and any future earnings growth could pave the way for future dividend hikes. While not ideal, this elevated payout ratio should not be a cause for concern unless earnings significantly decline.

The Foolish investor takeaway: Which stock is a better buy?

For investors looking to buy only one of these blue-chip stocks, here’s the key takeaway. TD presents a clear value opportunity with its discounted share price and strong dividend yield, making it a great choice for long-term investors focused on income. On the other hand, Scotiabank has demonstrated stronger price momentum in recent months, making it a potentially better option for those looking for both dividend income and better price momentum.

In the end, the decision comes down to your investment goals. For those who want to lock in a stable, high-yielding dividend with upside potential, TD is a solid pick. But if you’re looking for a bank stock with stronger near-term growth potential and solid dividend prospects, Scotiabank could be the way to go.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Kay Ng has positions in Bank of Nova Scotia and Toronto-Dominion Bank. The Motley Fool recommends Bank of Nova Scotia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

