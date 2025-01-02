Member Login
Home » Investing » Down 31%: Buy This TSX Tech Stock Hand Over Fist

Down 31%: Buy This TSX Tech Stock Hand Over Fist

A bearish stock in a bullish sector is usually not a “safe” pick, but there are exceptions, including a tech stock that might offer untapped AI potential.

Posted by
Adam Othman
Adam is a value investor who is always on the hunt for fantastic undervalued companies that he can share with Motley Fool readers. He follows Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger's investment advice and has completed the Canadian Securities Course. When he's not investing, Adam can usually be found traveling or skiing.
Published
| More on:
An investor uses a tablet

Source: Getty Images

The tech sector in Canada rallied in the second half of 2024, and even though it did not have a smooth bullish trajectory, the index climbed significantly. Many tech stocks experienced massive gains, but OpenText (TSX:OTEX) wasn’t one of them. A bearish stock in a bullish sector is usually not a “safe” pick, but there are exceptions, and OpenText might be one of them.

An information management company

OpenText offers solutions and tools specific to information management, which makes artificial intelligence (AI) augmentation and enhancement ideal since AI models need data to thrive. The company hasn’t neglected this area and has augmented many of its services with AI. AI is even one of its two primary solution domains.

The company has a presence in 180 countries and over 120,000 customers around the globe. It also has hundreds of connectors, allowing organizations to manage and process their data through the OpenText cloud and benefit from its various services.

Considering its services and AI strengths, the stock’s weak performance is concerning. While weak financials might seem like a reason for the slump, a larger reason might be that AI tools have become more commonplace in the last few years, some of which may replicate the features and capabilities of what OpenText can do for its clients.

However, there is reason to consider this stock for its eventual recovery and, hopefully, a powerful bull market phase in the coming years.

OpenText stock

One thing this stock has going for it is that the bulk of it (over 78%) is held by institutions and not individual investors, which might provide it with a bit of stability. However, one negative factor here is that several insiders have dumped their stocks in the last six months. The most significant issue shaking the investors’ confidence in the company is declining revenues.

This is one area the company has to work on. A decent revenue boost in the next year alone can be quite significant for the investors’ morale. Its current discounted state and a price-to-earnings ratio of just 16.3 make it quite attractive if a recovery is plausible. You also have the chance to lock in a decent 3.6% yield for this aristocrat. The payout ratio is healthy despite its financial troubles.

Foolish takeaway

This discounted tech stock is worth buying hand over fist if you believe in its eventual financial recovery. Its old services are gaining more traction, and any of its new solutions increasing the company’s overall client pool can have a significant positive impact on its revenues. However, if you want to play it safe, waiting till at least next quarter’s results might be prudent.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

The virtual button with the letters AI in a circle hovering above a keyboard, about to be clicked by a cursor.
Tech Stocks

How to Invest in Canadian AI Stocks for Long-Term Gains

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

AI stocks don't have to be scary, risky, or any of that. In fact, these stocks are proving to be…

Read more »

doctor uses telehealth
Tech Stocks

3 Tech Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in December

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their growth prospects and improving profitability, these three tech stocks offer excellent buying opportunities.

Read more »

Safety helmets and gloves hang from a rack on a mining site.
Dividend Stocks

2 Magnificent TSX Dividend Stocks Down 33% to Buy and Hold Forever

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're looking for dividend stocks offering more potential in the very near future, these two are ones I'd pick…

Read more »

Person uses a tablet in a blurred warehouse as background
Tech Stocks

Where Will Shopify Be in 1 Year?

| Aditya Raghunath

Discover Shopify's potential trajectory in the coming year, from its AI innovations and enterprise expansion to international growth. Learn how…

Read more »

A shopper makes purchases from an online store.
Tech Stocks

Is SHOP Stock a Buy Now?

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) stock soared 49% in 2024, but its record-breaking holiday sales and surging profits suggest this e-commerce giant's growth…

Read more »

Rocket lift off through the clouds
Tech Stocks

Prediction: 3 Reasons This Canadian Space Tech Stock Will Soar in 2025

| Jitendra Parashar

Currently trading with a solid 146% year-to-date gain in 2024, MDA stock could deliver even better returns in 2025.

Read more »

how to save money
Tech Stocks

Promising Canadian Penny Stocks for the New Year

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why investing in these two profitable Canadian penny stocks may allow you to derive outsized gains in 2025.

Read more »

data analyze research
Tech Stocks

Is Lightspeed Stock a Buy Now?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Lightspeed stock has recently seen some positive momentum. Now what?

Read more »