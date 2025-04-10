Member Login
Better Tech Stock: Lightspeed Vs. Kinaxis?

These two tech stocks were once on top of the world, but after coming down in price, it might be time to pick them back up again.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Published
Choosing between Lightspeed Commerce (TSX:LSPD) and Kinaxis (TSX:KXS) is like picking your favourite flavour of ice cream. Both are good but satisfy different cravings. While both are listed on the TSX, each serves very different customers and offers unique paths for investors. Let’s dig in and compare them side by side!

Lightspeed

Lightspeed is all about empowering the folks who run our favourite shops and restaurants. Think about that cool little boutique downtown or that bustling cafe on the corner. Lightspeed offers it a complete toolkit, all powered by the cloud. Its main offering is a point-of-sale (POS) system, but it’s much more than just a cash register in the sky! Its platform helps these businesses manage everything from ringing up sales and keeping track of every item on the shelf to understanding their customers better through clever tools. Imagine a small business owner being able to see what’s selling like hotcakes, manage online orders seamlessly, and even send personalized emails to loyal customers.

As of writing, Lightspeed stock trades at $18.50, significantly lower than its all-time highs. In its third-quarter earnings report, Lightspeed reported a strong revenue of US$280.1 million, a solid 17% jump compared to the same period the year before. What’s even more impressive is that it actually made a profit of US$0.12 per share. This beat what the financial experts were expecting. The impressive revenue growth shows that more and more retail and hospitality businesses are seeing value in Lightspeed’s integrated solutions. Its ability to attract a diverse and growing base of clients in these sectors is a key strength.

Kinaxis

Kinaxis (TSX: KXS) operates in the more behind-the-scenes world of supply chain management. Think about how all the stuff we buy gets from where it’s made to our doorsteps. Kinaxis provides the brains for this complex operation. Its flagship platform, RapidResponse, is like a control centre for companies. It uses the power of real-time data and integrated planning to help businesses optimize entire supply chains. Imagine a global company being able to see potential disruptions before they happen, plan production and inventory levels with incredible accuracy, and respond quickly to changes in demand. That’s the kind of power Kinaxis offers.

As of writing, its stock was trading at around $160. In its fourth-quarter earnings report, Kinaxis reported a total revenue of US$123.9 million, an 11% increase year over year. What’s particularly exciting is that its Software as a Service (SaaS) revenue grew even faster, by 17%, reaching US$81.9 million. It also had a record number of new big business wins. It added more new annual customers than ever before, indicating a strong and growing need for its advanced supply chain solutions.

Foolish takeaway

When we put these two side by side, it’s clear they operate in different universes. Lightspeed focuses on the customer-facing side of businesses in the retail and hospitality sectors, helping them with sales and customer engagement. Kinaxis is focused on the often invisible but incredibly crucial world of supply chains, helping businesses run their operations more efficiently. Both sectors have seen significant changes recently. The rise of e-commerce and the need for seamless online and in-store experiences created a big opportunity for Lightspeed. Similarly, global events have highlighted the importance of strong and flexible supply chains, creating a strong demand for Kinaxis’s expertise.

In terms of how they make money, Lightspeed has shown strong revenue growth, indicating that it is successfully scaling its business and attracting more customers. However, it operates in a competitive market with other POS providers. Kinaxis, with its strong growth in high-margin SaaS revenue, has a very attractive and predictable income stream. This kind of recurring revenue is often highly valued by investors.

Ultimately, both Lightspeed Commerce and Kinaxis are compelling technology companies listed in Canada. To make the best decision for your own portfolio, take the time to do your own thorough research on each company, understand how it makes money and what its future plans are, and carefully consider how each aligns with your individual investment strategy and how much risk you are comfortable taking.

