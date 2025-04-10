Member Login
Billionaires Are Selling Apple Stock and Buying This TSX Stock in Bulk

Billionaires might be dumping Apple stock after it lost over US$600 billion last week. But this other tech stock looks promising.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Big players in the money game are making some interesting moves, trimming down stakes in tech giants like Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL). Just this week, Apple stock lost over US$600 billion in market value! Instead, investors turned their attention to something a bit more digital. One company catching their eye in this new frontier is Galaxy Digital Holdings (TSX:GLXY). So, let’s see why some big-money folks see potential growth.

Why Galaxy?

Galaxy Digital is like a financial services firm, but instead of dealing with old-school stocks and bonds all the time, they’re laser-focused on the world of digital assets and the technology that makes it all work: blockchain. Blockchain is like the super-secure, digital notebook that keeps track of things like Bitcoin. Galaxy Digital is like a guide and service provider in this digital jungle.

Galaxy Digital offers a whole toolbox of services. For big institutions like pension funds or other companies, it offers ways to manage digital assets. If a company wants to make a deal involving digital assets, Galaxy Digital can give them strategic advice, like an investment bank for the crypto world.

The numbers

Let’s peek at Galaxy Digital’s recent financial health check. For the final earnings quarter, Galaxy Digital raked in a net income of US$174.5 million. However, this was a bit lower than the US$301.5 million it made during the same period the year before. What happened? Well, the company pointed to some specific settlement costs and other one-time expenses that popped up during that time. Despite this temporary dip in overall profit, one part of its business is really shining: asset management. By the end of 2024, it was looking after a whopping US$4.8 billion worth of digital assets for its clients.

Now, let’s talk about the stock price. While prices of crypto can jump up and down, Galaxy Digital made a smart move by getting into the blockchain and digital asset game early on. This early positioning could really pay off in the long run as this technology continues to grow and evolve.

Why not Apple?

You might be scratching your head, wondering why some investors are selling off their shares in established tech giants like Apple to invest in something as new and sometimes volatile as crypto companies. It might seem counterintuitive, but it reflects a bigger strategy of diversification and chasing potentially high-growth opportunities.

Investors are realizing that digital assets and the underlying blockchain technology could be the next big thing. They are looking for companies with the expertise and infrastructure to capitalize on this evolving landscape. Galaxy Digital, with its early start, deep knowledge of the industry, and wide range of services, looks like it could be a major beneficiary of this shift in investment focus.

However, it’s super important to remember that investing in companies like Galaxy Digital comes with its own set of risks. The digital asset market is still pretty new and changes very quickly. The rules and regulations around digital assets are still being developed and can be uncertain, and the price of cryptocurrencies can be very volatile. These are all important things that investors need to think carefully about and understand. Despite these challenges, for those investors who are willing to navigate these complexities and take on a bit more risk, the potential rewards from investing in a leading company in this growing sector could be substantial over the long haul.

Bottom line

The trend of big investors moving some of their money from well-known tech companies to companies like Galaxy Digital shows a growing belief in the potential of the digital asset sector as a real and high-growth investment opportunity. Galaxy Digital’s diverse services, focus on big institutional clients and deep understanding of the digital asset world put them in a good position to potentially ride this wave. As always, if you’re thinking about investing, do your own homework! Carefully consider how much risk you’re comfortable with and what your overall investment goals are before making any decisions. It’s like charting your own course in this exciting new financial world!

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Apple and Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

