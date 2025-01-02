Member Login
Is Magna International Stock a Good Buy?

Depending on the direction the automotive industry takes in the next few years, many stocks in this industry can soar or tank, so it’s important to be very careful of your choices.

Adam Othman
Adam is a value investor who is always on the hunt for fantastic undervalued companies that he can share with Motley Fool readers. He follows Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger's investment advice and has completed the Canadian Securities Course. When he's not investing, Adam can usually be found traveling or skiing.
Car, EV, electric vehicle

Image source: Getty Images

If you are contemplating investing in an automotive stock right now, it’s imperative to understand the industry’s changes. The shift from fossil fuel vehicles to EVs means new production lines, a different supply chain, different skill sets, and various other major changes for vehicle manufacturers. This also means a massive shift for other businesses in this industry.

Some may have the right focus and lean build to easily survive or even thrive in this transformation, while others might be a bit risky. This may also reflect in their stocks, now or in the next few years. In Canada, Magna International (TSX:MG) is the only large-cap stock in this category, and considering its diversified services, it may be a decent buy in this transformative phase.

The company

Magna International is technically an automotive parts manufacturer, though the company also builds complete vehicles and has manufactured at least four million complete units so far. Most of them are for other names and don’t carry the Magna badge, so most customers are unaware of Magna’s status as a vehicle manufacturer.

But Magna’s other services and products give it an edge. The company already builds chassis and other body parts and added battery enclosures to its portfolio, tapping into the EV market. It has already made powertrains and individual segments of EV vehicle drive systems.

The company is also at the edge of innovation regarding intelligent vehicle systems and even equipment for automated vehicles like radars, cameras, and sensing systems.

This product line and innovative business approach reflect a company that is ready to evolve and keep pace with major industrial transformations.

Is Magna stock a good buy?

Magna stock is in two conflicting states right now. It’s heavily discounted – trading at a 51% discount from its five-year peak – and has been in a modest bull market phase since early September. It has increased about 16% since then, though the trajectory hasn’t been straight. The 11.3 price-to-earnings also makes it an attractive pick from a value perspective.

The recent financial results of the company were not very encouraging, because even though it did increase its free cash flow, net income and net income and adjusted equity per share (EPS) slumped (not too hard though). A famous former hedge-fund manager even explicitly warned against buying this stock.

But it’s also challenging to ignore the good side. In addition to the valuation and current bullish trend, the company has a decent amount of cash on hand and enough liquidity to absorb weak sales cycles. The dividends are backed by a solid payout ratio and are pretty attractive at a yield of 4.3%.

It may not be a very obvious pick but compared to other options from the industry, Magna International is a decent buy.

Foolish takeaway

It might be smart to keep an eye on the stock instead of buying right away and see how the next quarter’s results and changing trends in the industry influence the stock’s performance. A major shift in the stock’s value or a clear upward or downward trend might make it easy for you to make the right choice regarding this stock.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Magna International. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

