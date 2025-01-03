Member Login
Home » Investing » The 3 Best Canadian Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

The 3 Best Canadian Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

Here are three top Canadian stocks to buy for long-term investors looking to kick off 2025 the right way.

Posted by
Chris MacDonald
Chris MacDonald has had a love for finance his whole life, ultimately leading him to pursue an MBA in finance. He's worked as a financial analyst for a number of companies in the corporate finance and venture capital space during his 10-year investing career. He endeavors to follow in the footsteps of iconic investors like Warren Buffett in building a long-term defensive portfolio.
Published
| More on:

Source: Getty Images

When it comes to building wealth, you do not need a lot of money to get started. You can invest whatever you are left with at the end of the month to embark on your investment journey. With $1,000, you can build a starter portfolio as long you understand your financial situation and risk appetite. 

If you want to invest $1,000 into the Canadian market right now, I have listed three of the best stocks which I think give you a good position in the market. Let’s go through each of them. 

Alimentation Couche-Tard

The first stock on my list is none other than Quebec-based multinational convenience store giant Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD). The company is one of the largest convenience retailers in the world, with around 16,800 stores in 31 countries, including North America, Europe, and Asia. The company has been steadily expanding its presence through acquisitions in some of the most prosperous markets. 

Couche-Tard has been steadily making high-value acquisitions, including retail assets from TotalEnergies SE, a French energy giant for $4.5 billion, as well as a joint venture with TotalEnergies. Now, it is attempting to acquire the parent company of 7-Eleven, which would be Couche-Tard’s biggest acquisition to date. 

Alimentation Couche-Tard has also shown a resilient business model through some of the most challenging economic cycles. It also gave consistent dividends to investors, with constant dividend increases over the past 14 successive years. 

Manulife Financial 

Based in Toronto, Manulife Financial (TSX:MFC) is one of the top three insurers in Canada and a leading insurer in the U.S. and several Asian countries. The company has been rapidly expanding its presence in the Asian markets, especially its wealth management and asset management business. This, along with its recent solid capital position and growth, makes it a stock worth considering. 

Manulife’s 2024 financial performance for the third quarter has been impressive. Its adjusted net profit is up 8.2% year-on-year to $1.83 billion, driven by strong international growth and significant increases in new business. In Asia, the company saw its annual premium equivalent sales increase by 64% YoY and its new business value increase by 55% YoY from the previous year. 

The company is now focusing its strategic initiatives to expand its Asian presence with new product lineups and digital applications. It is also investing in high return-on-equity segments in North America and Europe for long-term benefits. 

Shopify

2024 has been an excellent year for Shopify (TSX:SHOP), a leading global e-commerce platform provider and one of Canada’s favourite stocks. The company is rapidly winning market share from industry giants like Amazon and still has more room to expand in the coming years.

Indeed, the company’s results have been exceptional. In the latest quarter, Shopify achieved 26% revenue growth, 19% free cash flow growth and a net income of $344 million. Meanwhile, its gross profit is up by 24.1% year over year, driven by a surge of 24% in Shopify’s gross merchandise volume. I think this growth rate certainly could continue or accelerate in the year to come.

Shopify plans to invest its massive surplus cash to add extra services and integrate generative artificial intelligence into its ecosystem. With the peak shopping season approaching, more merchants will rely on the Shopify platform, which could see massive benefits for the company.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Fool contributor Chris MacDonald has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alimentation Couche-Tard and Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends Amazon. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Aircraft Mechanic checking jet engine of the airplane
Stocks for Beginners

Why Bombardier Could Be the Best Stock to Buy in January

| Puja Tayal

Bombardier stock is trading below $100. 2025 has many opportunities in store for this business jet maker, creating a strong…

Read more »

A red umbrella stands higher than a crowd of black umbrellas.
Dividend Stocks

Canadian Defensive Stocks to Buy Now for Stability

| Demetris Afxentiou

Are you looking for some of the best Canadian defensive stocks to own? Here's a trio of options to consider…

Read more »

stock research, analyze data
Dividend Stocks

With 5.56% Yield, This Canadian Stock Is a Must-Buy

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A Canadian stock is a must-buy for its standout performance and high dividend yield.

Read more »

nugget gold
Metals and Mining Stocks

2 Premium Canadian Gold and Silver CEFs for Your TFSA

| Joey Frenette

Gold and silver ETFs are a fantastic way to expose your portfolio to the precious metals asset class.

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Investing

Load Up on These Growth Stocks Today Before They Lead the Charge in 2025

| Chris MacDonald

Here are three top TSX growth stocks that could be well-positioned for a big upcoming surge in 2025.

Read more »

data analyze research
Stocks for Beginners

Top Canadian Stocks to Buy for Value Investors

| Demetris Afxentiou

There are plenty of options on the market for value investors to consider for long-term growth and income. Here are…

Read more »

stocks climbing green bull market
Investing

A Canadian Stock Poised for a Massive Comeback in 2025

| Joey Frenette

Telus could turn around this year.

Read more »

calculate and analyze stock
Dividend Stocks

10 Years from Now I Think You’ll Be Glad You Bought These Dividend Stocks

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two outperforming dividend-payers are suitable and profitable options for long-term investors.

Read more »