Member Login
Home » Investing » Here Are My Top TSX Stocks to Buy for 2025

Here Are My Top TSX Stocks to Buy for 2025

These TSX stocks have strong fundamentals, are profitable, and have solid potential to deliver above-average return in 2025.

Posted by
Sneha Nahata
Sneha is a M.Sc. in finance and has been a Motley Fool contributor since mid-2020. Sneha specializes in writing about bank, energy, consumer and TMT (technology, media, and telecom) stocks. She focuses on identifying winning long-term stock picks.
Published
| More on:
A worker gives a business presentation.

Source: Getty Images

Buying and holding a few top TSX stocks with high growth potential can significantly enhance your portfolio’s return in 2025. These fundamentally strong stocks will likely deliver above-average growth and outperform the benchmark index by a substantial margin. Against this backdrop, here are my top three TSX stocks to buy for 2025.

TSX stock #1

Aritzia (TSX:ATZ) is one of the top TSX stocks to buy now. Shares of this clothing retailer have risen over 94% in 2024. This upward trend will likely be sustained in 2025, driven by its ability to rapidly grow its revenue and earnings. Notably, Aritzia’s net revenue has grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19% over the past eight years. At the same time, its adjusted net income increased at a CAGR of 13%.

The company’s top line will likely benefit from its focus on new boutique openings, growing customer base, increasing brand awareness, and introducing new styles. Aritzia is expanding its footprint, primarily in the U.S., which will likely boost revenue growth rate. Aritzia plans to open eight to 10 new boutiques in the U.S. each year and reposition three to five boutiques annually through fiscal 2027, aiming to increase its retail footprint by about 60%.

Geographical expansion and investments in digital marketing will grow its brand awareness and accelerate growth. Aritzia is also enhancing its omnichannel capabilities, improving its supply chain, increasing its operational efficiency, and reducing warehousing costs, which will boost its profitability and support its share price.

TSX stock #2

TerraVest Industries (TSX:TVK) is another solid TSX stock worth buying now for its stellar growth prospects. Shares of this leading industrial manufacturer have jumped over 154% in one year and delivered an impressive return of about 882% in five years.

Despite this notable increase in value, TerraVest stock has more room to run. The ongoing momentum in its sales, focus on accretive acquisitions, and strong demand for its services will likely drive its financials and share price.

TerraVest’s focus on international markets and expansion of its product offerings will accelerate its sales growth rate. Moreover, its investments to improve manufacturing efficiency will likely boost its profitability. In addition, TerraVest’s robust balance sheet and solid liquidity position will likely help the company pursue high-growth opportunities, including acquisitions.

In summary, TerraVest is poised to deliver solid free cash flow per share and enhance shareholder value through 2025 and beyond.

TSX stock #3

Investors could add goeasy (TSX:GSY) stock for its ability to deliver stellar financials and above-average returns. Notably, the sub-prime lender’s top line has increased at a CAGR of 19%, while its adjusted earnings per share have soared 28.6% since 2013. Thanks to its impressive growth and solid fundamentals, goeasy stock has delivered stellar returns and enhanced shareholders’ value through higher dividend payments.

Shares of this financial services company have gained about 172% in five years, delivering a CAGR of 22.1%.

While goeasy has outperformed the TSX composite index with its returns, it is poised to deliver solid growth in 2025. The company is well-positioned to capitalize on the growing subprime lending market amid solid loan demand. Further, its omnichannel offerings, diversified funding sources, and strong credit underwriting capabilities will drive its financials and support future dividend payments.

Adding to the positives, goeasy stock is trading cheap. Its forward price-to-earnings multiple of 8.7 looks attractive, considering its ability to grow earnings by a solid double-digit rate and a decent dividend yield of 2.8%. Overall, goeasy is a top TSX stock for investors seeking value, income, and growth in 2025.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Aritzia. The Motley Fool recommends TerraVest Industries. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

dividend growth for passive income
Investing

2 Dividend-Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Through 2025

| Joey Frenette

CN Rail (TSX:CNR) and another dividend growth gem could surge in the new year and beyond!

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Stocks for Beginners

5 Canadian Stocks to Hold for the Next Decade

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Five Canadians stocks are ideal holdings in the next decade for long-term investors.

Read more »

TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins
Dividend Stocks

New TFSA Contribution Room in 2025: Where to Invest the $7,000 Limit

| Adam Othman

If you wish to play it safe and utilize your 2025 TFSA contribution room with a stock you can safely…

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Stocks for Beginners

How to Get Ready for New 2025 TFSA Changes

| Robin Brown

While saving any cash for a rainy day is a good idea, investing that cash is an even better idea.…

Read more »

3 colorful arrows racing straight up on a black background.
Dividend Stocks

TFSA 2025: 1 Stock to Turn Your $7,000 Contribution Into a Dividend Growth Powerhouse

| Joey Frenette

CN Rail (TSX:CNR) stock is getting way too cheap to ignore by investors seeking value and dividends in 2025.

Read more »

people relax on mountain ledge
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Stocks to Help You Achieve Financial Freedom

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Dividend investing is a proven strategy for providing regular folks a crack at the elusive dream.

Read more »

money goes up and down in balance
Investing

Down More Than 19% From Recent Highs, Is goeasy Stock a Buy Today?

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given its attractive valuation, consistent dividend growth, and healthy growth prospects, I am bullish on goeasy despite the near-term volatility.

Read more »

A meter measures energy use.
Dividend Stocks

Canadian Utilities Stocks Poised to Win Big in 2025

| Chris MacDonald

Here are three top Canadian utilities stocks long-term investors may want to consider as we kick off a new year.

Read more »