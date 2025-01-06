Member Login
3 Top Secrets of TFSA Millionaires

TFSA investors looking to make millionaire status should consider these lesser-known secrets.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Piggy bank with word TFSA for tax-free savings accounts.

Source: Getty Images

Becoming a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) millionaire is a goal many Canadians dream of. Yet, it requires a mix of strategy, patience, and a keen understanding of investing. While the usual advice of “save more, spend less” helps, there are specific, lesser-known tactics that TFSA millionaires employ to reach that coveted seven-figure balance. Let’s explore three of these secrets, along with a standout stock recommendation for your own TFSA.

Top secrets

The first secret is about consistency, but not in the way you might think. TFSA millionaires don’t just maximize their annual contributions. They prioritize early contributions. Why? The earlier you contribute each year, the longer your money has to grow tax-free. For example, investing in January instead of December means an additional 11 months of compounding. Over decades, this simple timing difference can add tens of thousands to your TFSA. So, if you’ve been procrastinating on contributing, consider moving it to the top of your financial to-do list each January.

Another little-known tip is the power of reinvested dividends. Many TFSA millionaires specifically seek out dividend-paying stocks and reinvest those payouts rather than withdrawing them. This reinvestment accelerates the compounding process. Let’s say you own shares in a company like Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY), which pays regular, reliable dividends. Reinvesting those dividends allows you to buy more shares, which then generate even more dividends — a virtuous cycle that grows exponentially over time.

The third secret? They don’t get scared by market downturns. In fact, TFSA millionaires often see market corrections as a golden opportunity. When the market dips, they double down, buying quality stocks at discounted prices. This strategy requires discipline and a long-term perspective, but it’s a game-changer. Consider the financial crash of 2020. Many investors panicked and sold their holdings, but TFSA millionaires were likely buying. Fast-forward to today and those discounted stocks have likely doubled, or even tripled, in value.

A strong option

Speaking of stocks that thrive in the long term, Royal Bank of Canada is a prime example of a millionaire-making investment. As the largest bank in Canada by market capitalization, RBC has a strong track record of profitability, even during challenging economic times. Its diversified business model, spanning personal banking, wealth management, and capital markets, ensures it can weather various financial storms.

In its latest earnings report, RBC reported a revenue of $13.5 billion for the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2024, up 10% year over year. Its earnings per share (EPS) came in at $3.10, beating analyst expectations of $3. These numbers highlight the bank’s ability to navigate economic headwinds and maintain profitability. Its recent performance underscores why it’s often considered a cornerstone of any long-term investment portfolio.

Over the past five years, RBC’s stock price has grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 8%, not including dividends. If you factor in its dividend yield, which currently stands at about 4.3%, the total return becomes even more compelling. And with the bank consistently increasing its dividend payout, investors can count on a growing income stream.

Foolish takeaway

Looking ahead, RBC’s future remains bright. The bank has been heavily investing in technology to improve customer experiences and streamline operations. This should bolster its efficiency and profitability in the coming years. Analysts are also optimistic about the Canadian banking sector’s growth potential, particularly as interest rates fall and lending activity picks up. RBC, with its dominant market share and diversified revenue streams, is well-positioned to benefit.

But the magic of RBC, and stocks like it, goes beyond its fundamentals. It’s about what these stocks can do inside a TFSA. With no taxes on capital gains or dividends, every dollar of growth in an RBC position stays in your pocket. Over decades, this tax-free compounding can turn even modest investments into substantial wealth.

Therefore, becoming a TFSA millionaire isn’t about striking it rich with a single lucky trade. It’s about applying consistent, long-term strategies. Those are contributing early, reinvesting dividends, and staying the course during market volatility. Add to this the selection of high-quality, dividend-paying stocks like RBC, and you have a recipe for success. So, take a page from the TFSA millionaire playbook and start building your wealth, one smart decision at a time.

