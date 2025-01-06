Got $5,000? These 3 Growth Stocks Could Triple Your Money

Discover why Propel Holdings, goeasy, and MercadoLibre’s innovative fintech solutions and market leadership make them compelling growth stocks that could potentially triple your $5,000 investment.

Regularly investing in the equity market is a proven strategy to build long-term wealth and benefit from the underlying volatility of this asset class. However, finding the right combination of growth and valuation is essential to generate market-beating returns over time. In this article, I have identified three stocks in which you can invest $5,000 today and triple your money over the next decade. Let’s dive deeper.

MercadoLibre stock

Valued at a market cap of US$93 billion, MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) operates Latin America’s leading e-commerce and fintech ecosystem through several integrated platforms. Its core business includes the Mercado Libre Marketplace for online buying and selling and Mercado Pago, a comprehensive fintech platform enabling digital payments and financial services.

Its ecosystem also encompasses Mercado Credito (lending), Mercado Fondo (investments), Mercado Envios (logistics), and Mercado Ads (advertising).

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Uruguay, MercadoLibre has successfully built a “super app” model that combines e-commerce, digital payments, and financial services, establishing itself as a dominant digital commerce and financial technology provider in South America.

MELI stock has crushed broader market returns in the past decade, rising roughly 1,400% since early 2015. It also trades 14% below all-time highs, allowing you to buy the dip.

Analysts tracking the tech stock expect sales to rise from US$14.5 billion in 2023 to US$30 billion in 2026. Moreover, adjusted earnings are forecast to expand from US$22.80 per share in 2023 to US$60 per share in 2026. Priced at 30 times forward earnings, MELI stock trades at a 25% discount to consensus price targets.

Propel Holdings

Valued at a market cap of $1.4 billion, Propel Holdings (TSX:PRL) operates as an online fintech company. Its platform facilitates access to credit products, such as lines of credit and installment loans, while offering marketing analytics and loan servicing services.

Propel has increased sales from $60.2 million in 2018 to $316.5 million in 2023. In the last 12 months, its sales have grown by 47.2% to $416.4 million.

Like other fintech companies, Propel is asset-light and benefits from high operating leverage. For instance, its operating margin has expanded to 21.5% in the last 12 months, up from just 3.8% in 2018.

Analysts tracking the TSX stock expect adjusted earnings to rise from $0.98 in 2023 to $3.20 in 2026. So, if PRL stock is priced at 30 times trailing earnings, it should trade at $100 in early 2028, up from $36.90 right now.

Goeasy stock

The final stock on my list is Goeasy (TSX:GSY), another fintech company that should be part of your equity portfolio in January 2025. Goeasy is a financial services provider that has two primary business segments that include:

Easyfinancial – It offers lending products such as installment loans, home equity loans, auto financing, and point-of-sale financing.

Easyhome- It operates as a lease-to-own business for furniture, appliances, and electronics.

Over the years, Goeasy has established itself as a key player in serving non-prime consumers who may not qualify for traditional bank loans. Despite the cyclicality associated with the lending sector, Goeasy has increased sales from $226 million in 2014 to $804 million in the last four quarters.

Analysts tracking GSY stock expect adjusted earnings to expand from $14.21 in 2023 to $22.50 in 2026. So, if GSY stock trades at 15 times trailing earnings, it will be priced at $337.50 in early 2028, indicating an upside potential of 100% from current levels.