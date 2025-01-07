This 7% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Single Month

Member Login
This dividend stock is a top choice for investors, with a solid history and strong outlook for dividend income and growth.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. Amy’s work can be found regularly on the Financial Post and MoneyWise Canada. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog Finley, and travel. Follow Amy on LinkedIn.
Whitecap Resources (TSX:WCP) is quickly becoming a darling for dividend investors on the TSX, and it’s easy to see why. Offering a solid 7% dividend yield with monthly payouts, this oil and gas producer provides a steady income stream that is difficult to ignore. But there’s more to Whitecap than just dividends. Its robust financial performance, strategic growth initiatives, and sustainability efforts make it a compelling investment case.

Into earnings

The dividend stock’s recent earnings provide a strong foundation for investor confidence. In the third quarter of 2024, Whitecap reported revenue of $972.3 million, a 12% year-over-year increase. This growth is a testament to the dividend stock’s ability to navigate fluctuating commodity prices and capitalize on favourable market conditions. Impressively, Whitecap’s earnings for the quarter surged 79.6% compared to the same period in 2023, thus highlighting its operational efficiency and resilience in a competitive industry.

Whitecap’s commitment to shareholders is a standout feature. In Q3 2024 alone, the dividend stock returned over $200 million to shareholders through dividends and share buybacks. This included $108 million in dividends and $117 million allocated to repurchase shares. Whitecap’s consistent dividend history, now offering monthly payouts, also ensures regular income for investors.

Future favourite

The forward-looking plans of Whitecap are equally impressive. The dividend stock has set ambitious targets for 2025, with a capital investment plan of $1.1 billion to $1.2 billion, aimed at increasing production to 176,000–180,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day. This represents 5% production growth per share, reflecting Whitecap’s ability to deliver sustainable long-term growth.

Whitecap’s valuation metrics indicate that it is attractively priced. With a trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 7.2 and a price-to-book (P/B) ratio of 1.1, the dividend stock appears undervalued compared to many of its industry peers. These figures suggest that investors are getting solid value for their money, making Whitecap an enticing opportunity for value-focused investors.

The company’s strong balance sheet further strengthens its investment appeal. A recent infrastructure sale to Pembina Gas Infrastructure for $420 million helped reduce Whitecap’s net debt while also enhancing liquidity. This strategic move aligns with the company’s focus on maintaining financial flexibility and reducing risk.

Bottom line

Operationally, Whitecap has been a standout performer. Over the past few years, the dividend stock has grown its earnings at an average annual rate of 40.5%, outpacing the industry’s average growth rate of 39.4%. This level of operational efficiency speaks to the company’s strong management team and well-executed strategies. Even as commodity prices fluctuate, Whitecap has demonstrated its ability to generate consistent profits and deliver value to shareholders.

Whitecap Resources offers an appealing combination of high dividend yield, growth potential, and sustainability. Its strong financial performance, strategic initiatives, and commitment to shareholder returns make it a top pick for income-focused investors and those looking for growth in the energy sector. With a robust pipeline of projects, a disciplined approach to capital allocation, and an attractive valuation, Whitecap looks poised to deliver both short-term and long-term value. For investors seeking a reliable monthly dividend provider with significant upside potential, WCP is a stock worth serious consideration.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Whitecap Resources. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

