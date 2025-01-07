Member Login
Transform Your TFSA Into a Money-Making Machine With Just $15,000

If you’re looking for a TFSA winner, then you’ll want to consider this top dividend stock for long-term gains.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. Amy’s work can be found regularly on the Financial Post and MoneyWise Canada. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog Finley, and travel. Follow Amy on LinkedIn.
A Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) isn’t just a savings tool. These are a golden opportunity to turn a modest sum like $15,000 into a cash-gushing machine. With its unique tax-free structure, all your earnings, whether from dividends, capital gains, or interest, are sheltered from the taxman. By investing in strong dividend stocks like Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:GRT.UN), your TFSA could potentially deliver a steady stream of income while growing your wealth over time.

Why Granite?

Granite REIT stands out as a prime candidate for your TFSA strategy. As of its most recent earnings report, Granite posted quarterly revenue growth of 7.9% year over year, showcasing its ability to consistently generate strong cash flow. Even more impressive is its quarterly earnings growth, which surged 236.9% year over year. Thus demonstrating the trust’s knack for managing its portfolio efficiently and capitalizing on market opportunities.

What makes GRT.UN particularly appealing is its focus on industrial real estate, a sector with robust demand due to the rise of e-commerce and global supply chain needs. Its properties, leased to high-quality tenants, provide reliable income. With a forward annual dividend yield of 4.82%, GRT.UN offers a dependable payout. This makes it ideal for TFSA investors seeking passive income. For every $15,000 invested, you could earn roughly $723 annually in dividends at writing, entirely tax-free!

Granite’s financial health also strengthens its case. It boasts a profit margin of 55.94% and an operating margin of 74.75%, indicating efficient management and a solid ability to convert revenue into profit. With a manageable debt-to-equity ratio of 57.61%, the trust strikes a balance between growth and financial stability. Furthermore, as institutional ownership remains strong at 73.12%, it’s clear that Granite is a favourite among large investors, further validating its investment potential. Its payout ratio of 67.25% signals that dividends are sustainable, even with future expansion plans.

Future outlook

Looking at past performance, Granite has consistently rewarded investors with increasing dividends over the years. While the current share price hovers around $70.50, it remains below its 52-week high of $82.88, presenting a potential opportunity for value-seeking investors. Its price-to-book ratio of 0.81 further emphasizes that the stock is trading at a discount relative to its underlying assets, offering an attractive entry point.

The future outlook for Granite is equally promising. Industrial real estate continues to benefit from macroeconomic trends like supply chain reshoring and the growing need for logistics hubs. With a book value per share of $86.80, Granite has room for growth in its share price, complementing its generous dividends.

By reinvesting dividends back into your TFSA, you can harness the power of compounding. Each tax-free payout can purchase more shares, which, in turn, generate even more dividends. Over time, this cycle transforms a steady stream of income into a torrent of cash flow. Starting with $15,000 and leveraging GRT.UN’s reliable dividends, your TFSA could snowball into a wealth-building powerhouse.

Bottom line

Ultimately, a TFSA loaded with Granite REIT can help you achieve financial freedom. With tax-free growth, strong dividend payouts, and a stable investment, GRT.UN allows you to sit back, relax, and watch your cash machine churn. So, grab your $15,000, open a TFSA, and let Granite help you lay the foundation for a prosperous future.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Granite Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

