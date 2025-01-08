Member Login
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » Income Investors: These Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Are Raising Payouts Again

Income Investors: These Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Are Raising Payouts Again

Canadian Dividend Aristocrats are a good place to start investigating potential dividend stocks to buy.

Posted by
Kay Ng
Kay began investing in dividend stocks around 2008 via the concept of value investing. Since then, she has expanded into growth investing, including in small caps. Her passion for investing has only grown over the years! After graduating from UBC with a BSc in Computer Science, she took university courses in financial markets, finance, and financial accounting. She has contributed her works to Motley Fool, Sure Dividend, and Seeking Alpha.
Published
| More on:
Canadian dollars in a magnifying glass

Source: Getty Images

The Canadian Dividend Aristocrat list is a good place to start looking for relatively safe long-term investments. The improved safety comes from their having a track record of raising their payouts, which can be a form of regular, steady returns for investors. However, I emphasize again that it’s a good place to start looking because, historically, there have been cases in which dividends were cut from stocks on this list.

So, it is a friendly reminder that investors should always dig deeper into a business to determine whether they should risk investing their hard-earned money.

Here are some of the Canadian Dividend Aristocrats that recently raised their payouts, again. Perhaps, they are a good starting place for investigation.

Canadian bank stocks

Not surprisingly – and probably one of the favourite places for investors to seek income – a bunch of Canadian bank stocks just raised their payouts in December, as follows:

  • Royal Bank of Canada hiked its dividend by 4.2%, but its last-12-month (LTM) year-over-year (YOY) increase was 5.6%
  • Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) by 2.9% (LTM YOY increase: 5.4%)
  • Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 7.8% (LTM YOY increase: 5.2%)
  • National Bank of Canada (TSX:NA) by 3.6% (LTM YOY increase: 8.1%)
  • Canadian Western Bank (TSX:CWB) by 2.9% (LTM YOY increase: 6.1%)

This comparison shows that National Bank’s recent dividend growth greatly outperformed the others, followed by Canadian Western Bank. Notably, National Bank is in the process of acquiring Canadian Western Bank with the transaction expected to close in early February. This should make the combined entity stronger and provide synergies.

Out of the group, TD stock seems to offer the best value. As compared to its long-term normal valuation, it trades at a discount of about 12%. The stock has been pressured from lower expected growth in the United States in the near term. Therefore, it also offers a higher dividend yield of almost 5.4%. Long term, income and value investors alike should take a closer look at the stock.

Granite REIT

Other than TD stock, industrial real estate investment trust (REIT), Granite REIT (TSX:GRT.UN) also appears to trade at a discount. Its focus on institutional quality assets in key distribution and e-commerce markets should allow it to continue generating stable and growing rental income.

Recently, its portfolio consisted of 138 income-producing properties with a committed occupancy rate of 94.7%. This portfolio has a weighted average lease term of just under six years, generating steady rental income with a staggered and geographically diversified lease maturity profile. Additionally, it has five development properties that can drive incremental growth.

Its top tenants include Magna International and Amazon, both bestowed A-grade credit ratings. As well, it has a strong financial position with a robust balance sheet that provides financial flexibility for the REIT to pursue fitting opportunities to expand its diversified portfolio.

Granite REIT is one of several Canadian REITs that have a track record of increasing its cash distribution. In fact, it has the longest cash distribution growth streak of about 14 consecutive years. The 10-year growth rate is 4.1%, while its last hike was 3% in December.

At $70.36 per unit at writing, the stock yields 4.8%. Importantly, analysts believe shares trade at an attractive discount of over 20%. Investors should explore if it’s a good fit for their diversified portfolios.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Fool contributor Kay Ng has positions in Amazon, Granite Real Estate Investment Trust, and Toronto-Dominion Bank. The Motley Fool recommends Amazon, Granite Real Estate Investment Trust, and Magna International. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

hand stacks coins
Dividend Stocks

3 Top-Tier Canadian Stocks That Just Bumped Up Dividends (Again!)

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three top-tier Canadian stocks bumped their dividends in Q4 2024. If you don’t own them yet, consider buying them in…

Read more »

person on phone leaning against outside wall with scenic view at airbnb rental property
Dividend Stocks

Invest $1,500 Every Month and Create $2,454.72 in Passive Income From 1 Dividend Stock

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This top dividend stock also comes with massive returns. Invest regularly, and watch the cash come in.

Read more »

A meter measures energy use.
Dividend Stocks

Better Utility Stock: Fortis vs. Emera?

| Kay Ng

Fortis stock appears to be a better utility stock buy. It offers a safer dividend that's important to its conservative…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Retirement Planning: 2 Safe Stocks for Long-Term Growth

| Aditya Raghunath

Discover two time-tested TSX dividend stocks ideal for retirement planning. Learn why Enbridge and Brookfield Infrastructure offer the perfect blend…

Read more »

Retirees sip their morning coffee outside.
Dividend Stocks

This Is, Hands Down, the Best Age to Take CPP, According to Data

| Andrew Button

You can supplement your CPP with index funds like the Vanguard S&P 500 Index Fund (TSX:VFV).

Read more »

Person holding a smartphone with a stock chart on screen
Dividend Stocks

3 Top Telecommunications Sector Stocks for Canadian Investors in 2025

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three telco stocks are the top picks for Canadian investors seeking exposure to the communications services sector.

Read more »

Sliced pumpkin pie
Dividend Stocks

Got $5,000? 5 Income Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

| Sneha Nahata

These income stocks have a solid track record of dividend payments and visibility over future earnings and payouts.

Read more »

Canadian dollars in a magnifying glass
Dividend Stocks

8% Yield and More! Here’s Another Passive-Income Stock to Stash in a TFSA

| Puja Tayal

It is time to stash in passive-income inventory in your new TFSA contribution room for 2025. This stock can give…

Read more »