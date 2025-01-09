Member Login
2 Growth Stocks Set to Soar Higher in 2025

These two growth stocks aren’t just climbing, they’re soaring and don’t show any signs of slowing down.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest.
3 colorful arrows racing straight up on a black background.

Source: Getty Images

Investing in growth stocks remains a compelling strategy for those looking to enhance their portfolios. These stocks represent companies that are expanding their revenues and earnings at an above-average rate compared to the broader market. Reinvesting profits into the business aims to achieve higher capital appreciation, thus offering investors the potential for substantial returns over time. While they may come with increased volatility, the rewards can be significant for those willing to embrace a bit of risk.

Both iA Financial (TSX:IAG) and TC Energy (TSX:TRP) exemplify growth stocks with promising prospects. Let’s delve into what makes these companies attractive investment options.

IAG

First, iA Financial, a prominent player in the Canadian insurance and wealth management sectors, has demonstrated robust financial health. In the third quarter of 2024, IAG reported a 34.4% year-over-year increase in revenue, reaching $9.04 billion. This impressive growth is complemented by a profit margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 13.84%, indicating efficient management and a strong capacity to generate profits.

Over the past year, IAG’s stock has appreciated by approximately 48.42%, reflecting investor confidence and the growth stock’s solid performance. The forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio stands at 10.91, suggesting that the growth stock is reasonably valued relative to its earnings prospects. Additionally, IAG offers a forward annual dividend yield of 2.74%, providing investors with a steady income stream alongside potential capital gains.

Looking ahead, IAG’s commitment to innovation and expanding its market share positions it well for sustained growth. The growth stock’s strategic initiatives in digital transformation and customer experience enhancement are expected to drive further revenue increases and operational efficiency. Analysts maintain a positive outlook, anticipating continued earnings growth and value creation for shareholders.

TRP

TC Energy, a leading North American energy infrastructure company, has also exhibited strong financial performance. In the third quarter of 2024, TC Energy reported revenues of $4.08 billion, surpassing analyst expectations. This achievement was driven by higher volumes of natural gas transported through its U.S. pipelines, capitalizing on the rising demand for natural gas across the continent.

The growth stock’s operating margin stands at 39.51%, with a profit margin of 31.15%, underscoring its operational efficiency and profitability. TC Energy’s return on equity is an impressive 15.61%, indicating effective utilization of shareholder capital. The forward P/E ratio is 17.73, and the growth stock offers a forward annual dividend yield of 4.80%, making it an attractive option for income-focused investors.

Looking ahead, TC Energy forecasts a core profit between $10.7 billion and $10.9 billion for 2025. Driven by increasing demand for natural gas and electricity. The growth stock’s strategic focus on natural gas infrastructure, following the spin-off of its liquids pipeline business, positions it to capitalize on the growing energy needs in North America. With planned capital expenditures in new growth projects, including expanding power generation at its Ontario nuclear plant, TC Energy is well-positioned for sustained growth and value creation.

Bottom line

In conclusion, growth stocks like IAG and TRP offer investors the opportunity to participate in companies with strong financial performance, strategic growth initiatives, and promising future prospects. Certainly, it’s essential to conduct thorough research and consider individual investment goals and risk tolerance. Yet these growth stocks present compelling cases for inclusion in a diversified investment portfolio.

