3 High-Yield Dividend ETFs to Buy to Generate Passive Income

Looking to make your money work harder in 2025? These 3 Canadian dividend ETFs deliver monthly passive income with yields up to 10%.

Looking to make 2025 the year you build a robust passive income stream? You’re not alone. With market uncertainties lingering, many Canadian investors are turning to high-yield dividend exchange traded funds (ETFs) as their secret weapon for generating reliable monthly income without the headaches of picking individual stocks.

The beauty of dividend ETFs lies in their simplicity: they offer instant diversification, professional management, and regular income payments – all in a single investment. Whether you’re saving for retirement, building an emergency fund, or just want your money working harder for you, these investment vehicles can be your ticket to steadier income.

Three high-yield dividend ETFs appear compelling right now with impressive yields ranging from 5% to over 10% annually. These include the Harvest Diversified Monthly Income ETF (TSX:HDIF), the iShares S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETF (TSX:XEI), and the RBC Canadian Preferred Share ETF (TSX:RPF).

Let’s dive into these three compelling ETF options that could power your passive income strategy in 2025:

Harvest Diversified Monthly Income ETF

For investors seeking serious income potential, the Harvest Diversified Monthly Income ETF stands out with its impressive 10.3% yield. The ETF has caught investors’ attention for good reason. It offers exposure to nine different ETFs, creating a well-rounded portfolio that spans technology, healthcare, financials, and utilities.

What makes HDIF particularly attractive is its covered call strategy on up to one-third of its $418.7 million portfolio, which helps generate that attractive yield. While there’s no direct management fee, keep in mind you’ll still pay fees on the underlying ETFs. The best part? It’s eligible for your tax-free savings account (TFSA) and other registered retirement accounts, making it a tax-efficient income generator.

iShares S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETF

If you’re looking for a more traditional passive income approach with a solid 5.4% yield, the iShares S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend ETF deserves your attention. Managed by investment giant BlackRock, this ETF gives you access to 75 of Canada’s top dividend-paying companies.

With $1.8 billion in assets and a reasonable 0.24% expense ratio, the ETF offers an excellent balance of low cost, high income, and growth potential. The fund’s methodology is straightforward but effective: it screens the S&P/TSX Composite Index for the highest-yielding stocks, caps individual holdings at 5%, and limits sector exposure to 30%. This helps maintain diversification while still delivering those monthly passive income payments you’re looking for.

RBC Canadian Preferred Share ETF

For investors seeking a different flavour of income, the RBC Canadian Preferred Share ETF offers an attractive 5.2% dividend yield through preferred shares. With $550 million in assets under management spread across 139 holdings, this actively managed ETF leverages RBC Global Asset Management’s expertise to select quality preferred shares.

The high yield dividend ETF’s portfolio leans heavily on financials (50%) and energy (20%), with utilities, communication services, and real estate rounding out the mix. The fund’s strong 20% capital gains in 2024 demonstrate its potential for total returns. While the 0.63% MER is higher than some passive options, the active management and specialized focus could justify the cost for income-focused investors.

Investor takeaway

Before diving in, remember that each of these ETFs comes with its own risk profile. The Harvest Diversified Monthly Income ETF’s higher yield might come with more volatility, BlackRock’s XEI ETF provides traditional equity exposure, while the RBC Canadian Preferred Share ETF’s preferred shares can be sensitive to interest rate changes. Consider your risk tolerance and investment goals when choosing.

The key to success with these investments, (and most other equity investments) is taking a long-term view. While the dividend yields offered are attractive, market values will fluctuate. These ETFs are best suited for investors who can stay invested through market cycles and resist the urge to trade based on short-term movements.

For 2025, these three ETFs offer Canadian investors different paths to generating passive income. Whether you prefer the high yield of HDIF ETF, the traditional dividend approach of XEI ETF, or the preferred share strategy of the RPF ETF, each option provides professional management and diversification – two crucial elements for building a sustainable passive income stream.

After satisfying your income cravings, consider opportunities that will help grow your capital.