1 Magnificent Canadian Dividend Stock Down 14% to Hold for Decades

This dividend stock may be down by 14%, but I absolutely would see this an opportunity to buy up a dividend and future growth.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy Legate-Wolfe
top TSX stocks to buy

Source: Getty Images

Investing in dividend stocks can be a savvy strategy for those looking to build wealth over time. By purchasing shares in dividend stocks that regularly distribute a portion of their profits to shareholders, investors can enjoy a steady income stream.

This approach not only provides regular cash flow but also offers the potential for capital appreciation as the company’s stock value increases. Holding onto such stocks for decades allows investors to benefit from the power of compounding. Where reinvested dividends generate their own earnings, leading to exponential growth over time, especially when shares of that dividend stock are down. And there’s one down 14% right now for investors to consider.

North West

North West Company (TSX:NWC), a prominent Canadian retailer specializing in serving remote and rural communities, stands out as a compelling dividend stock, especially when its share price experiences a dip. As of writing, NWC’s stock was trading at $48, reflecting a 14% decrease from 52-week highs. Such price reductions can present attractive entry points for investors seeking value.

NWC has a consistent track record of profitability. In the trailing 12 months, the dividend stock reported a profit margin of 5.25% and an operating margin of 8.49%. These figures highlight NWC’s efficient operations and its ability to generate steady earnings. These are crucial for sustaining regular dividend payments.

In its third-quarter report released on December 9, 2024, NWC announced net earnings of $33.96 million, indicating robust financial health. This consistent performance underscores the dividend stock’s resilience and its capacity to maintain dividend distributions, even amid market fluctuations.

Future outlook

Looking ahead, NWC’s strategic focus on serving niche markets in remote and rural areas positions it favourably for sustained growth. The dividend stock’s commitment to community engagement and tailored services cater to the unique needs of its customer base, fostering loyalty and repeat business. Analysts have set a consensus price target of $50.20 for NWC, suggesting potential upside from its current trading price.

NWC’s dividend policy further enhances its appeal to long-term investors. The dividend stock has a history of increasing its dividend payouts, reflecting confidence in its financial stability and future prospects. For instance, in September 2024, NWC announced a quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share, a 2.6% increase from the previous quarter.

The company’s strong balance sheet adds another layer of security for investors. With a current ratio of 2.22, NWC possesses sufficient liquidity to meet its short-term obligations, reducing financial risk. Furthermore, a return on equity of 19.76% indicates effective management and a high level of profitability relative to shareholder equity.

Bottom line

Investing in NWC during periods when its share price is down can be particularly advantageous. Such opportunities allow investors to acquire shares at a discount, increasing the potential for capital gains as the stock price rebounds. Coupled with regular dividend payments, this strategy can enhance overall returns over the long term.

Incorporating dividend stocks like The North West Company into a long-term investment portfolio can provide a reliable income stream and potential for capital appreciation. NWC’s consistent financial performance, strategic market positioning, and shareholder-friendly dividend policy make it an attractive option for investors, especially when its shares are trading at lower valuations.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends North West. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

