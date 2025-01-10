Maximizing Returns Within Your 2025 TFSA Contribution Room

Maximize your 2025 TFSA contribution room by contributing the max amount and investing in solid stocks for the long term.

The Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) is a great tool for Canadian investors, allowing you to grow investments without paying taxes on interest, dividends, or capital gains. Taking full advantage of the contribution room available to you could help you achieve your long-term wealth goals. Let’s explore strategies for maximizing your returns within your TFSA.

Understanding the TFSA contribution room

For 2025, the contribution limit for the TFSA is $7,000 for Canadians who have turned 18 by the end of the year and have a valid Social Insurance Number. If you’ve never contributed to a TFSA, or if you’ve made previous contributions, the total room you can contribute could be much higher. The contribution limit is cumulative, so any unused room from previous years is carried forward.

The key benefit of the TFSA is that all capital gains, dividends, and interest earned within the account are completely tax-free, even when you withdraw from the account. This makes it an ideal tool for investors looking to maximize returns without the drag of taxation. Over time, it adds up to tons of tax savings in the long run.

Investment strategy for maximizing returns in your TFSA

To make the most of your TFSA, a strategic approach is necessary. Here are a few points to consider:

Invest in growth stocks: Since any capital gains you book in a TFSA are tax-free, it’s a good idea to invest in solid growth stocks. Earn income from dividend stocks: Including dividend-paying stocks in your TFSA can boost your returns by providing a steady stream of income that also grows tax-free. Reinvesting dividends is a powerful way to compound your wealth over time. Reinvest early and often: One of the keys to maximizing the potential of your TFSA is reinvesting your earnings. Whether you’re reinvesting dividends or selling stocks for gains and redeploying the proceeds, keeping your money working for you inside the TFSA is a way to grow your wealth faster.

Canadian National Railway as a stock example

Here’s a stock example to illustrate how you could maximize returns in a TFSA. Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR) is a solid example of a Canadian stock that could be a great addition to a TFSA portfolio.

Canadian National Railway operates a large railway network in Canada and has a proven track record of stability and growth. The company is essential to the Canadian economy, with a diverse range of customers in industries such as automotive, fertilizer, grain, and forest products. CNR has delivered solid financial results in the long run, making it a favourite among conservative investors looking to build durable wealth.

Since 2007, CN Rail stock has delivered total returns at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 11%, which essentially grows investors’ money seven-fold. This return was supported by earnings-per-share growth at a CAGR of about 8.9% and its growing dividend.

There’s no question about CN Rail stock’s dividend safety. It has increased its dividend for about 29 consecutive years through even economic downturns. Its 15-year dividend-growth rate is 13.5%. Importantly, its payout ratio (of about 39% of diluted net income over the last 12 months) remains sustainable with a big cushion to protect the dividend.

By investing in a stock like Canadian National Railway within a TFSA, you benefit from both capital appreciation and tax-free dividends. Over time, this compound growth can significantly enhance your portfolio value.

The Foolish investor takeaway

Maximizing your TFSA contribution room in 2025 isn’t just about contributing the maximum amount — it’s about making smart investment decisions within the account. Whether you focus on blue-chip stocks like Canadian National Railway, growth stocks, or higher-yield dividend stocks, your goal should be to leverage the tax-free growth advantage that the TFSA provides. By using the right strategy and focusing on long-term gains, you can achieve optimal results within your contribution limits and build substantial wealth over time.