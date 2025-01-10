Member Login
Home » Investing » Take Full Advantage of Your TFSA: Growth Strategies for 2025

Take Full Advantage of Your TFSA: Growth Strategies for 2025

Maximize your TFSA in 2025 with proven growth strategies. Learn how to build a tax-free portfolio, avoid common mistakes, and choose the right investments for your financial goals.

Posted by
Aditya Raghunath
Aditya Raghunath joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 and has close to seven years of experience in covering publicly-listed companies. With a post-graduate degree in finance, Aditya aims to educate and engage Canadians by writing extensively about growth, dividend, and value stocks. If you are considering investing in the stock market, he recommends reading The Intelligent Investor by Benjamin Graham before taking the plunge.
Published
| More on:
The TFSA is a powerful savings vehicle for Canadians who are saving for retirement.

Source: Getty Images

The Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) contribution limit in 2025 is set at $7,000, bringing the maximum contribution room to $102,000 for eligible Canadians. While many Canadians use the TFSAs as a simple savings account, the real wealth-building potential lies in creating an investment plan that takes advantage of tax-free growth.

Whether saving for retirement, a major purchase, or building long-term wealth, understanding how to optimize your TFSA can significantly impact your financial future.

The TFSA strategy should align with specific life goals. So, for shorter-term goals (under two years), focus on preserving capital with GICs (guaranteed investment certificates). Individuals with medium-term goals (between two to five years) may consider a balanced approach with fixed income and equities exposure.

However, those with a long-term horizon can afford to be more aggressive, allocating more to growth stocks and equity ETFs (exchange-traded funds).

How to construct a TFSA portfolio

Understanding your risk tolerance isn’t about how much volatility you can stomach but finding the ideal risk/reward balance. It’s crucial to consider your financial capacity to take risks, which depends on your income, job stability, and other assets.  

Generally, younger investors can consider gaining considerable exposure to equities to benefit from inflation-beating returns and the power of compounding over time.

Moreover, the ideal way to gain exposure to the equity market is by allocating funds toward low-cost, passive ETFs that track indices such as the S&P 500. Over the last six decades, the S&P 500 index has returned 10% annually, which is exceptional. For example, a $25,000 investment in the S&P 500 in January 1993 would be worth close to $601,000 today after adjusting for dividend reinvestments.

Moreover, the S&P 500 index provides Canadians with international diversification, which is crucial for managing risk and capturing global growth opportunities.

Canadians with a higher growth profile can invest 80% in ETFs and the rest in quality growth stocks such as Constellation Software (TSX:CSU). Let’s see why.

CSU: A growth stock for your TFSA

Valued at a market cap of $91.5 billion, Constellation Software is among the largest companies in Canada.

Constellation Software specializes in acquiring, managing, and growing niche software companies that provide essential software solutions to specific industries. The business model focuses on buying established software businesses with strong market positions in specialized verticals. Rather than developing software from scratch, CSU acquires proven firms with a stable customer base and predictable revenue streams.

The TSX tech stock went public in 2006 and has since returned a staggering 23,570% to shareholders, which indicates a compounded annual growth rate of 34%.

However, if we adjust for dividend reinvestments, cumulative returns are closer to 29,000%. So, a $2,500 investment in CSU stock soon after its initial public offering would be worth around $735,000 today.

Constellation Software has increased its sales from $1.66 billion in 2014 to $9.68 billion in the last 12 months. Analysts expect the top line to grow to $12 billion in 2025 and $14 billion in 2026, suggesting CSU’s growth story is far from over. Moreover, its free cash flow is forecast to almost double from $1.7 billion in 2023 to $3.2 billion in 2026.

Given consensus price targets, analysts remain bullish on CSU stock and expect it to gain over 12% in 2025.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Constellation Software. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

A worker drinks out of a mug in an office.
Tech Stocks

A Top-Performing U.S. Stock That Canadian Investors Really Should Own

| Sneha Nahata

Canadian investors should buy and hold this top performing U.S. stock for generating significant returns in the long run.

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Tech Stocks

Got $1,500? 2 Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two tech stocks with high-growth potential are sound prospects for long-term investors.

Read more »

Soundhound AI is a leader in voice recognition software
Tech Stocks

3 Tech Stocks I’m Looking to Buy in January

| Adam Othman

From tech stocks with consistent growth histories to stocks experiencing a temporary bullish momentum, there are multiple attractive options in…

Read more »

up arrow on wooden blocks
Tech Stocks

1 Soaring Stock I’d Buy Now With No Hesitation

| Adam Othman

Although it's from a rapidly evolving discipline and carries unique risks, the robotics stock's growth potential is too formidable and…

Read more »

Biotech stocks
Tech Stocks

Digital Healthcare Boom: 2 TSX Stocks Transforming Canadian Medicine

| Adam Othman

Even though telehealth stocks carry the risk factor of the tech sector and other innovative stocks, the profit margin can…

Read more »

a-developer-typing-lines-of-ai-code-while-viewing-multiple-computer-monitors
Tech Stocks

3 Top Information Technology Sector Stocks for Canadian Investors in 2025

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These three high-growth IT stocks offer enticing buying opportunities.

Read more »

think thought consider
Tech Stocks

Beyond the Weak Loonie: 1 U.S. Stock Still Worth Every Canadian Dollar

| Joey Frenette

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) stock may be worth buying despite the rough state of the Canadian dollar.

Read more »

sale discount best price
Tech Stocks

It’s Time to Buy: 1 Canadian Stock That Hasn’t Been This Cheap in Years

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

BlackBerry stock has dropped back after a 2024 climb, but that should be viewed as an opportunity rather than a…

Read more »