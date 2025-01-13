Member Login
Home » Investing » 1 Canadian Energy Stock Poised for Big Growth in 2025

1 Canadian Energy Stock Poised for Big Growth in 2025

Enbridge stock is looking more and more attractive these days, especially with a 6% dividend yield on deck.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Published
| More on:
Canadian energy stocks are rising with oil prices

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) is entering 2025 with an impressive momentum. Underpinned by solid financial results, strategic investments, and a favourable policy environment that could position the company for significant growth. As one of North America’s largest energy infrastructure companies, Enbridge stock has continuously adapted to market demands and regulatory opportunities, making it a compelling choice for long-term investors.

The numbers

Recent earnings highlight the company’s resilience and growth trajectory. In the third quarter of 2024, Enbridge stock reported a profit of $1.29 billion, a dramatic increase from $532 million in the same quarter the previous year. This growth is largely attributed to contributions from recent U.S. gas utility acquisitions and the strong performance of its core infrastructure.

The company’s adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) rose by 3.2% to $1.35 billion. Thus reflecting robust demand for its services and successful integration of new assets. The acquisitions of East Ohio Gas, Questar Gas, and Public Service Co. of North Carolina added substantial value, pushing gas distribution earnings up by 92.6% to $522 million. These moves have not only enhanced Enbridge’s market presence but also diversified its revenue streams.

Future focus

Looking forward, Enbridge stock increased its estimate of secured growth projects to $27 billion, up from $24 billion earlier this year. Notable investments include the $1.1 billion Sequoia Solar project in Texas and the $700 million offshore Canyon System Pipelines project in the U.S. Gulf Coast. These initiatives underscore Enbridge stock’s commitment to expanding its infrastructure and embracing renewable energy opportunities. By diversifying into solar and offshore infrastructure, the company is positioning itself as a forward-looking energy leader ready to meet the evolving demands of a transitioning energy market.

The company’s performance is also bolstered by favourable developments in U.S. energy policy. Recent news regarding pipeline expansions, including approvals granted during the Trump administration, have significantly enhanced Enbridge stock’s operational capacity. For example, the Alberta Clipper (Line 67) pipeline, which transports oil from Canada to the U.S., has nearly doubled its capacity with approvals to increase throughput to 890,000 barrels per day. Such policy shifts have allowed Enbridge stock to strengthen its cross-border operations, meeting growing energy demand while capitalizing on increased volumes.

Enbridge stock’s growth strategy also includes enhancing existing infrastructure to meet future demands. Plans to increase the capacity of the Gray Oak pipeline by 120,000 barrels per day by 2026 highlight the company’s commitment to optimizing its assets. This approach ensures efficient use of capital and operational resources while delivering incremental value to shareholders.

Getting in now

Yet there are reasons to get in on the action right away. Enbridge stock’s Mainline pipeline system, the largest crude oil network in North America, continues to demonstrate its critical role in energy transportation. In the third quarter (Q3) of 2024, the system transported an average of 2.96 million barrels per day, with expectations of surpassing three million barrels per day in 2025. This sustained demand underscores the reliability and necessity of Enbridge stock’s infrastructure in maintaining North America’s energy supply.

Collaboration with governmental entities further enhances Enbridge’s ability to navigate regulatory challenges and secure project approvals. For instance, the Alberta government’s partnership with Enbridge to explore pipeline capacity expansions into the U.S. demonstrates the company’s pivotal role in regional energy strategies. Such partnerships are likely to streamline project execution and reinforce Enbridge’s position as a key player in the industry.

Bottom line

In conclusion, Enbridge’s robust financial performance, strategic investments, policy tailwinds, and proactive infrastructure development collectively point to a promising growth trajectory in 2025. Investors can look forward to sustained value creation through dividend yields and capital appreciation as Enbridge stock continues to solidify its leadership in the energy infrastructure sector. With a dividend yield of 6% at writing, this makes Enbridge an attractive option for those seeking stability and growth in an evolving energy landscape.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

