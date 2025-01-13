Member Login
Home » Investing » Has BCE Stock Finally Hit Rock Bottom?

Has BCE Stock Finally Hit Rock Bottom?

BCE (TSX:BCE) stock is a dividend powerhouse, but a cut could loom as 2025 guidance approaches.

Posted by
Joey Frenette
Joey Frenette is a journalist, University of British Columbia graduate, ex-engineer, Warren Buffett fanatic, and Fool who's completed CFA Level 1. He’s been investing since 2014 and is always on the hunt for value, regardless of the market "weather." Before writing at The Motley Fool, Joey worked as an analyst/developer at several Canadian small- and mid-cap software firms, including Syscon and Avigilon. Beyond Motley Fool, Joey’s work can be found at TipRanks and InvestorPlace. Follow or send him a message on X (or Twitter) @realJoeFrenette
Published
| More on:
dividends grow over time

Source: Getty Images

Shares of ailing telecom firm BCE (TSX:BCE) have continued to plunge to new depths through 2024, disappointing many dip-buyers who may have tried to time a bottom in the name. Undoubtedly, catching a falling knife isn’t so simple. And if you don’t have extra capital to “average down” your cost basis, you may be looking at fairly steep losses that only tend to grow month to month.

Indeed, BCE stock is going for $33 and change, a far cry away from the $73 or so it traded all the way back in 2022. Undoubtedly, crashes exceeding 50% don’t come all too often, especially for dividend darlings that many Canadians leaned on as one of the bluer blue chips in their portfolios. With a close to 55% discount and a nearly 12% dividend yield on the name, investors may wonder if it’s time to throw the towel at a loss.

After all, there aren’t all too many double-digit yields that are safe from a reduction. And while a number of analysts have been quite vocal about BCE slashing its payout, I’m not so sure what the reaction will be if such a historic dividend cut were to happen. After all, one has to think that a high chance of such a reduction is already priced in at this point. In any case, BCE will be serving up guidance for the year in around a month’s time. Whether it’s enough to clear the air and get investors back in the name, though, remains the big question.

BCE stock’s headwinds won’t be so quick to fade

Headwinds that have been weighing down the stock could persist for even longer, but with so little in the way of optimism baked into BCE, perhaps continued weakness may not move the needle as much as expected. Indeed, stocks tend to move based on how the numbers stack up against expectations. And whenever expectations (and the stock) are close to the floor, a stock can begin the bottoming out process without so much as a catalyst.

Though I wouldn’t get my hopes up for rosier guidance for the year when it comes due, I think that deep-value seekers who wouldn’t mind a dividend reduction can still do well in the name. Of course, just brace yourself for a potential 25-50% dividend reduction (or maybe even more) as the stock continues tumbling further into the abyss.

Indeed, it seems like BCE can’t hit bottom. But when it does, the ensuing rally could be as fast as it is ferocious. Some analysts think a dividend cut is a must if BCE is going to turn a corner. I’m in agreement.

Is this rock-bottom, or is more pain ahead?

The dividend commitment is quite substantial. And unless the industry tides turn (don’t hold your breath for it), BCE’s turnaround trajectory could be drawn out. So, is BCE stock finally bottoming out, or is there a visit to the high-$20s in the cards in 2025? It’s tough to tell. I think shares are closer to the bottom than the top. Either way, cautious bottom-fishing could prove wise for those keen on getting in the name as BCE looks to take steps to turn its business around.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

A small flower grows out of a concrete crack.
Tech Stocks

Got $3,000? 2 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now Without Hesitation 

| Puja Tayal

Here is a method to identify monster growth stocks in which you can invest $3,000 and let your money grow…

Read more »

woman retiree on computer
Dividend Stocks

Turning 60? Now’s Not the Time to Take CPP

| Andrew Button

You can supplement your CPP benefits with dividends from Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) stock.

Read more »

oil and natural gas
Energy Stocks

3 Top Energy Sector Stocks for Canadian Investors in 2025

| Sneha Nahata

These energy companies have a solid business model, generate growing cash flows and pay higher dividends to their shareholders.

Read more »

analyze data
Bank Stocks

Best Stock to Buy Right Now: National Bank vs. Bank of Montreal?

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two big bank stocks poised to make big moves in 2025 are the best buys right now.

Read more »

hand stacks coins
Tech Stocks

2 Stocks That Could Turn $100,000 Into $1 Million

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

When it comes to winning growth stocks, these two have made millionaires time and again.

Read more »

Canadian Dollars bills
Dividend Stocks

Invest $12,650 in This TSX stocks for $1,000 in Passive Income

| Sneha Nahata

This TSX stock has a high yield of about 7.9% and offers monthly dividend, making it a reliable passive-income stock.

Read more »

rising arrow with flames
Investing

3 TSX Stocks With No Signs of Slowing Down

| Chris MacDonald

Here are three top TSX stocks long-term investors may want to consider for 2025 and beyond.

Read more »

happy woman throws cash
Stock Market

GST/HST Rebate 2025: You Could Get up to $129.75 Every Quarter

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's how Canadian households can use the GST/HST tax credit in 2025 to build long-term wealth over the next decade.

Read more »