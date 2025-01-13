Member Login
Home » Investing » TFSA: Savvy Ways to Invest Your 2025 Contribution

TFSA: Savvy Ways to Invest Your 2025 Contribution

No matter what your investing approach is, the key is to take full advantage of the tax-free room available in your TFSA.

Posted by
Kay Ng
Kay began investing in dividend stocks around 2008 via the concept of value investing. Since then, she has expanded into growth investing, including in small caps. Her passion for investing has only grown over the years! After graduating from UBC with a BSc in Computer Science, she took university courses in financial markets, finance, and financial accounting. She has contributed her works to Motley Fool, Sure Dividend, and Seeking Alpha.
Published
| More on:
TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.

Source: Getty Images

The contribution limit for the Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) in 2025 is $7,000. If you’ve never contributed to a TFSA before, you may have even more room, as any unused contribution limit from previous years is carried forward. With this in mind, how should you invest your 2025 TFSA contribution to make the most of its tax advantages?

Historically, stocks have outperformed other asset classes over the long run, making them a prime choice for many investors. However, depending on your risk tolerance and investment style, there are a variety of strategies to consider.

Solid stocks or market-wide exchange-traded funds (ETFs) like the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust are especially great for maximizing long-term returns when you load up during market corrections. Alternatively, a more balanced approach may suit you — combining lower-risk options like Guaranteed Investment Certificates (GICs), bonds, and dividend stocks with higher-growth assets.

Earn interest income

Interest income is subject to taxation at your marginal tax rate, which is why many investors choose to shelter it within their TFSA. By holding investments like GICs, bonds, or real estate investment trusts (REITs) in a TFSA, you can generate interest income without worrying about paying tax on the returns.

For the ultra-conservative investor, traditional GICs represent the safest option. These investments are designed to protect your principal while guaranteeing interest income. Currently, the best one-year GIC rate hovers around 3.8%. Alternatively, market-linked GICs offer the benefit of market exposure while still guaranteeing your principal. For example, some market-linked GICs allow you to capture a portion (say, 70%) of the Canadian stock market’s returns over a set period while still ensuring you get your initial investment back.

Bonds are another great way to generate interest income within a TFSA. Although they generally carry less risk than stocks, they can still provide solid returns. High-grade bonds, for example, offer lower yields, but you would expect the safety of principal repayment. However, higher-yielding junk bonds can offer more attractive returns, though they come with a greater risk of default and a potential loss of principal.

Dividend stock example

Dividend-paying stocks are a fantastic option for those looking to generate passive income while potentially seeing capital appreciation. A prime example is Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD), a stock that has historically been an outperformer but recently has been underperforming — potentially presenting a great buying opportunity for long-term investors.

At $78.20 per share, TD stock offers a generous dividend yield of nearly 5.4%. Additionally, the blue-chip stock is trading at a 12% discount from its long-term average valuation, making it a potentially lucrative buy for those willing to hold for at least three to five years. If the bank’s growth trajectory reverts to its historical norms, investors could see annualized returns of around 12%, which would be a solid return for a stable, low-risk investment.

Keep it simple with a balanced ETF portfolio

For investors seeking simplicity and diversification, a balanced approach may be the way to go. One easy-to-manage option is iShares Core Balanced ETF Portfolio (TSX:XBAL), which offers an asset allocation of 60% stocks and 40% bonds. This ETF is broadly diversified across different asset classes and regions, and it automatically rebalances to maintain the target allocation.

One of the biggest advantages of using an ETF like XBAL is the incredibly low management expense ratio (MER) of just 0.20%, making it an excellent low-cost option for investors. By choosing this balanced ETF, you can invest in a variety of securities without having to worry about managing individual stocks or bonds, allowing you to focus on long-term growth while maintaining a relatively low level of risk, adding that you’re likely to average into a position over time.

The Foolish investor takeaway

Your TFSA contribution in 2025 is an excellent opportunity to invest tax-free to enhance your returns. Whether you opt for stocks, ETFs, dividend stocks, or a more conservative mix of GICs and bonds, the key is aligning your investments with your risk tolerance and financial goals. By thinking strategically and diversifying your TFSA portfolio, you can make the most of this tax-free vehicle and set yourself up for long-term success.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Kay Ng has positions in Toronto-Dominion Bank. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Female raising hands enjoying vacation, standing on background of blue cloudless sky.
Dividend Stocks

CRA Update: The Basic Personal Amount Just Increased in 2025!

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The BPA just increased, leaving Canadians with more cash in their pockets and room to make more cash!

Read more »

dividends can compound over time
Dividend Stocks

3 Defensive Stocks That Could Thrive During Economic Uncertainty

| Aditya Raghunath

Discover how NextEra Energy, Brookfield Renewable, and Enbridge combine essential services with strong dividends to offer investors stability and growth…

Read more »

hand stacks coins
Dividend Stocks

Canada’s Smart Money Is Piling Into This TSX Leader

| Christopher Liew, CFA

An expanding and still growing industry giant is a smart choice for Canadian investors in 2025.

Read more »

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Contribution Limit Stays at $7,000 for 2025: What to Buy?

| Andrew Walker

This TFSA strategy can boost yield and reduce risk.

Read more »

Make a choice, path to success, sign
Dividend Stocks

Already a TFSA Millionaire? Watch Out for These CRA Traps

| Christopher Liew, CFA

TFSA millionaires are mindful of CRA traps to avoid paying unnecessary taxes and penalties.

Read more »

Canada Day fireworks over two Adirondack chairs on the wooden dock in Ontario, Canada
Tech Stocks

Best Tech Stocks for Canadian Investors in the New Year

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three tech stocks are the best options for Canadians investing in the high-growth sector.

Read more »

Happy golf player walks the course
Dividend Stocks

Got $7,000? 5 Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

| Sneha Nahata

These blue-chip stocks are reliable options for investors seeking steady capital gains and attractive returns through dividends.

Read more »

Concept of multiple streams of income
Stocks for Beginners

The Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With $500 Right Now

| Demetris Afxentiou

The market is flush with great opportunities right now, and that includes some of the smartest dividend stocks every portfolio…

Read more »