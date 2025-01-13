TFSA: Savvy Ways to Invest Your 2025 Contribution

No matter what your investing approach is, the key is to take full advantage of the tax-free room available in your TFSA.

The contribution limit for the Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) in 2025 is $7,000. If you’ve never contributed to a TFSA before, you may have even more room, as any unused contribution limit from previous years is carried forward. With this in mind, how should you invest your 2025 TFSA contribution to make the most of its tax advantages?

Historically, stocks have outperformed other asset classes over the long run, making them a prime choice for many investors. However, depending on your risk tolerance and investment style, there are a variety of strategies to consider.

Solid stocks or market-wide exchange-traded funds (ETFs) like the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust are especially great for maximizing long-term returns when you load up during market corrections. Alternatively, a more balanced approach may suit you — combining lower-risk options like Guaranteed Investment Certificates (GICs), bonds, and dividend stocks with higher-growth assets.

Earn interest income

Interest income is subject to taxation at your marginal tax rate, which is why many investors choose to shelter it within their TFSA. By holding investments like GICs, bonds, or real estate investment trusts (REITs) in a TFSA, you can generate interest income without worrying about paying tax on the returns.

For the ultra-conservative investor, traditional GICs represent the safest option. These investments are designed to protect your principal while guaranteeing interest income. Currently, the best one-year GIC rate hovers around 3.8%. Alternatively, market-linked GICs offer the benefit of market exposure while still guaranteeing your principal. For example, some market-linked GICs allow you to capture a portion (say, 70%) of the Canadian stock market’s returns over a set period while still ensuring you get your initial investment back.

Bonds are another great way to generate interest income within a TFSA. Although they generally carry less risk than stocks, they can still provide solid returns. High-grade bonds, for example, offer lower yields, but you would expect the safety of principal repayment. However, higher-yielding junk bonds can offer more attractive returns, though they come with a greater risk of default and a potential loss of principal.

Dividend stock example

Dividend-paying stocks are a fantastic option for those looking to generate passive income while potentially seeing capital appreciation. A prime example is Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD), a stock that has historically been an outperformer but recently has been underperforming — potentially presenting a great buying opportunity for long-term investors.

At $78.20 per share, TD stock offers a generous dividend yield of nearly 5.4%. Additionally, the blue-chip stock is trading at a 12% discount from its long-term average valuation, making it a potentially lucrative buy for those willing to hold for at least three to five years. If the bank’s growth trajectory reverts to its historical norms, investors could see annualized returns of around 12%, which would be a solid return for a stable, low-risk investment.

Keep it simple with a balanced ETF portfolio

For investors seeking simplicity and diversification, a balanced approach may be the way to go. One easy-to-manage option is iShares Core Balanced ETF Portfolio (TSX:XBAL), which offers an asset allocation of 60% stocks and 40% bonds. This ETF is broadly diversified across different asset classes and regions, and it automatically rebalances to maintain the target allocation.

One of the biggest advantages of using an ETF like XBAL is the incredibly low management expense ratio (MER) of just 0.20%, making it an excellent low-cost option for investors. By choosing this balanced ETF, you can invest in a variety of securities without having to worry about managing individual stocks or bonds, allowing you to focus on long-term growth while maintaining a relatively low level of risk, adding that you’re likely to average into a position over time.

The Foolish investor takeaway

Your TFSA contribution in 2025 is an excellent opportunity to invest tax-free to enhance your returns. Whether you opt for stocks, ETFs, dividend stocks, or a more conservative mix of GICs and bonds, the key is aligning your investments with your risk tolerance and financial goals. By thinking strategically and diversifying your TFSA portfolio, you can make the most of this tax-free vehicle and set yourself up for long-term success.