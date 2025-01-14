Member Login
Home » Investing » Outlook for Telus Stock in 2025

Outlook for Telus Stock in 2025

A more than 8% dividend yield plus new, high-growth businesses are a potent combination that make Telus stock a buy today.

Posted by
Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA
Karen is a stock market enthusiast focused on uncovering those stocks that she believes the market has mispriced. She does this through fundamental and quantitative analysis of companies and their industries, as well as a study of future opportunities and trends. She holds a Masters degree in Finance, the CFA designation, and has over 20 years of experience in the investment management industry. Having worked at a major pension fund, as well as two leading mutual fund firms as an analyst and portfolio manager, she has solid investing expertise which she aims to share with her readers.
Published
| More on:
path road success business

Image source: Getty Images

When you think of telecom stocks, what comes to mind? Boring? Stagnant? Low growth? If so, think again. In this article, I’ll discuss Telus Corp. (TSX:T), a telecom company that’s seen tremendous growth and that’s setting itself up for more growth in innovative and exciting ways. This is why I believe the outlook for Telus stock is very positive for 2025 and beyond.

Here are some details that I think you’ll find pretty fascinating.

Telus makes it through a difficult 2024

Slower growth and fierce competition have come to characterize the Canadian telecommunication industry. Pricing wars have hit top-line growth, and many telecom companies are focusing on efficiency and cost-cutting, as well as divesting of non-core assets, in response.

Telus has done a fine job in this challenging environment. In the first nine months of 2024, adjusted earnings per share increased 11.3% to $0.79. Telus was able to post this increase despite the fact that revenue of $14.9 billion was flat versus the prior year. Also, the company posted a very healthy 18.4% increase in its operating cash flow.

Finally, the company increased its dividend by 7% in its latest quarter to the current $1.61 per share. This was the 27th increase since Telus’s dividend program was initiated in 2011. Since 2004, the company has returned more than $42.6 billion to shareholders, including $18 per share in dividends. Telus stock is currently yielding a very generous 8.17%, which is high for a company of such solid financial standing. This is part of the reason why Telus stock is such an attractive opportunity for investors right now.

What to expect this year and beyond

All of this, plus Telus’s strong balance sheet, arms the company well for investing in growth this year and beyond. The company has many ideas, some of which have already been proven as well as some new ones. This is increasingly diversifying the company’s revenue while adding extra growth to this telecom giant.

For example, Telus Health continues to post strong growth. In the third quarter, Telus Health achieved 4% revenue growth, with sales bookings up 32% in employer solutions and doubling in digital healthcare clinics. Also, lives covered increased 9%. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) increased 50%.

Telus Health is Telus’s response to a Canadian healthcare system that’s overloaded and technologically lacking. From virtual healthcare to electronic medical record solutions, the company is stepping in to help solve these problems. And its extensive network of broadband and digital telecommunication assets is behind it all.

Similarly, in Telus agriculture and consumer goods, revenue increased more than 20%, and bookings increased 65% year to date. This segment also saw its EBITDA double.

The opportunity for Telus

Looking ahead, Telus’s product portfolio related to connected devices and the Internet of Things industry will increasingly contribute to the company’s profitability. It continues to innovate on this front and is further developing its product portfolio, which is driven by data and artificial intelligence capabilities. In short, Telus is branching out to new and related businesses, all the while paving the way for a digitally connected world at the highest levels.

Clearly, the company is undergoing the biggest transformation in its history. Telus’s digital transformation, the evolution of its product portfolio, cloudification, and its wideband fibre infrastructure are all allowing the company to drive down its capital intensity.

Finally, the fibre network that Telus has so heavily invested in is driving down unit costs. In fact, the unit cost to serve is 30% lower than what it was under the copper infrastructure. Clearly, the economics of copper decommissioning are powerful.

The bottom line

For all the reasons discussed in this article, my view is that 2025 and beyond will be good years for this dividend stock.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Karen Thomas has a position in Telus. The Motley Fool recommends TELUS. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Person holds banknotes of Canadian dollars
Dividend Stocks

This 8% Dividend Stock Is My Top Pick for Immediate Income

| Sneha Nahata

This Canadian stock has a growing earnings base, solid dividend-growth history, and a well-protected yield of over 8%.

Read more »

ways to boost income
Dividend Stocks

Want 6% Yield? 3 TSX Stocks to Buy Today

| Sneha Nahata

These high-yield TSX stocks are better positioned to sustain their payouts and maintain consistent dividend payments.

Read more »

Caution, careful
Dividend Stocks

The CRA Is Watching Your TFSA: 3 Red Flags to Avoid

| Andrew Button

Holding iShares S&P/TSX Capped Composite Fund (TSX:XIC) in a TFSA isn't a red flag. These three things are.

Read more »

woman retiree on computer
Dividend Stocks

Turning 60? Now’s Not the Time to Take CPP

| Andrew Button

You can supplement your CPP benefits with dividends from Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) stock.

Read more »

Canadian Dollars bills
Dividend Stocks

Invest $12,650 in This TSX stocks for $1,000 in Passive Income

| Sneha Nahata

This TSX stock has a high yield of about 7.9% and offers monthly dividend, making it a reliable passive-income stock.

Read more »

A woman shops in a grocery store while pushing a stroller with a child
Dividend Stocks

Better Grocery Stock: Metro vs. Loblaw?

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two large-cap grocery stocks are defensive investments but the one with earnings growth is the better buy.

Read more »

Start line on the highway
Dividend Stocks

Got $2,000? 4 Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

| Demetris Afxentiou

Do you want some dividend stocks to buy and hold forever? Here are four options you can invest $2,000 in…

Read more »

Canadian dollars in a magnifying glass
Dividend Stocks

Invest $18,000 in These 2 Dividend Stocks for $5,742.24 in Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two dividend stocks may not offer the highest yields, but they could offer even more passive income when you…

Read more »