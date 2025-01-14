Member Login
Where Will Enbridge Stock Be in 5 Years?

Let’s dive into what the outlook for Enbridge (TSX:ENB) is over the next five years, and where this energy giant could be headed.

Chris MacDonald
Chris MacDonald has had a love for finance his whole life, ultimately leading him to pursue an MBA in finance. He's worked as a financial analyst for a number of companies in the corporate finance and venture capital space during his 10-year investing career. He endeavors to follow in the footsteps of iconic investors like Warren Buffett in building a long-term defensive portfolio.
Over the past few years, Enbridge (TSX:ENB) has evolved and become one of the top most-traded stocks on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX). For investors on the TSX, Enbridge stock has long been a cornerstone for income-focused portfolios due to its strong dividend history. The question now is: Where will Enbridge stock be in five years?

Let’s dive into this company’s longer-term outlook, as well as where the company’s stock price may trend over time.

Enbridge’s current state

One of the things I’ve long liked about Enbridge is the company’s focus on providing reliable energy transport across North America. As part of the energy independence story, Enbridge’s pipelines are vital to a well-functioning economy, providing a key link between where oil is produced (from Alberta and elsewhere) to where it’s refined.

The company’s status as an essential energy supplier shouldn’t be lost on investors. Enbridge transports approximately 30% of the crude oil produced in North America and nearly 20% of the natural gas consumed in the United States. Additionally, the company’s diversified operations, including renewable energy projects, storage facilities and natural gas distribution, make it a multifaceted player in the energy sector.

As of early 2025, the stock of Enbridge has been a stable performer, offering an attractive dividend yield of more than 6% annually, appealing to income-seeking investors. The company has demonstrated resilience during market volatility but faces challenges tied to energy transition policies, fluctuating commodity prices, and geopolitical uncertainties.

Strong financial performance

In recent quarters, Enbridge has continued to show robust cash flow growth due to its long-term contracts and regulated assets. Over the past decade, the company has consistently increased its dividends, making it a Dividend Aristocrat on the TSX. Assuming this trend continues, Enbridge could remain a reliable income-generating asset for investors.

However, maintaining dividend growth will depend on Enbridge’s ability to fund capital expenditures and manage debt levels. The rising interest rates also pose a potential risk, as they increase borrowing costs and could strain cash flow. Hence, investors must monitor Enbridge’s debt-to-equity ratio and approach to balancing growth investments with shareholder returns.

Where will Enbridge stock be in 5 years?

While specific price targets for Enbridge stock in 2030 vary, many analysts foresee moderate growth driven by stable cash flows and strategic investments. Some anticipate the stock could trade much higher over time supported by increased demand for natural gas and the scaling of renewable energy ventures. Others caution that headwinds, such as regulatory risks and declining oil demand, could cap the stock’s upside potential.

In my view, Enbridge remains a top dividend stock long-term investors should consider, and I wouldn’t be surprised to see around 5% capital appreciation over the next five years, alongside a dividend yield that should average about the same. These two factors should propel ENB stock growth over this timeframe, if everything goes right.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Chris MacDonald has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

