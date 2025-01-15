Member Login
Home » Investing » CAE Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2025?

CAE Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2025?

With a record $18B backlog but a retiring CEO and Boeing delays clouding the outlook, is CAE stock’s 6% dip a buying opportunity?

Posted by
Brian Paradza, CFA
Brian is an investment writer and a Chartered Financial Analyst. He is an investing enthusiast who has regularly contributed to The Motley Fool Canada since 2017. He is also a contributor to TipRanks (www.tipranks.com). His work has been featured on InvestorPlace (www.investorplace.com) as well. You can follow Brian on X (formally Twitter) @brianparadza
Published
| More on:
Aircraft Mechanic checking jet engine of the airplane

Source: Getty Images

Up 37% since November, flight simulator manufacturer and pilot training services giant CAE’s (TSX: CAE) stock kicks off 2025 with a 6% year-to-date decline. Investors might wonder if this small dip presents a buying opportunity for growth in 2025 or if it signals trouble ahead. Let’s dive into what’s moving the needle for this $10.7 billion aviation training stock to asses whether CAE stock is a buy, sell, or hold for this new year.

The good news first: Reasons to buy CAE stock right now

CAE’s core business remains rock-solid in early 2025. As the world’s leading pilot training provider, the company benefits from some powerful tailwinds. The global commercial aircraft fleet is expected to double over the next two decades, and an aging pilot workforce means continuous demand for training services. These aren’t just empty promises — CAE’s record $18 billion order backlog by September 2024 (up 50% year over year) backs up this growth story.

The company also recently made a smart strategic move by increasing its stake in SIMCOM Aviation Training to become the majority shareholder. This $230 million investment should boost recurring revenue and expand CAE’s presence in the growing private aviation market. Better yet, management expects this deal to increase both earnings and cash flow within its first year.

The headwinds: Considerations for holding or selling

However, it’s not all clear skies ahead for CAE stock. The recent slowdown in U.S. pilot hiring, which the market blames on Boeing’s production and delivery delays, could put a drag on CAE’s training revenue. Annual revenue growth has decelerated from 19% in fiscal 2023 to just 4.7% in recent months.

Adding to the uncertainty, long-serving chief executive officer (CEO) Marc Parent is set to retire this year after two decades with the company. While leadership transitions are natural, they can create short-term volatility.

Perhaps the biggest wild card is the potential impact of U.S. trade policies. While aerospace products have historically been exempt from tariffs, ongoing talk of new blanket tariffs has some investors nervous. While CAE’s strong U.S. presence and its contributions to national security (including training 43,000 military aircrew) might help cushion any potential impact, its flight simulators may still be imported from Canada.

A valuation check: CAE stock fairly valued

From a valuation perspective, CAE stock looks fairly priced with a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 23.4, roughly in line with the industry average. The price-to-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.2 suggests the stock isn’t particularly expensive given its earnings growth prospects.

Buy, sell, or hold?

Existing shareholders may have to keep holding CAE stock. While the stock has been volatile (with drawdowns as large as 40% since the pandemic), its long-term value growth drivers remain intact. The massive order backlog provides good visibility into future revenue, and the completion of recent restructuring efforts should help margins expand.

However, potential buyers may have to wait. Though the recent dip might look tempting, several near-term uncertainties (CEO transition, Boeing’s ongoing delivery challenges, and potentially unfavourable trade policies) could create better entry points later this year. The stock’s history of significant price swings suggests patience might be rewarded.

For those looking to sell: Unless you need the capital immediately, the current price point might not be optimal. The company’s strong market position, record backlog, and exposure to secular growth trends in aviation suggest potentially better days ahead. The recent cost-cutting measures and strategic investments should start bearing fruit in the coming quarters.

Remember that CAE hasn’t paid a dividend since 2020, so this remains primarily a growth story. If you’re comfortable with some turbulence and have a long-term horizon, the company’s dominant position in pilot training and expanding presence in defence markets make it a solid play on the future of aviation. Just be prepared to buckle up for what could be a bumpy ride in 2025.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Brian Paradza has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

clock time
Dividend Stocks

Time to Buy This Canadian Stock That Hasn’t Been This Cheap in Years

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock may be down, but certainly do not count it out, especially as it holds a place in…

Read more »

Paper Canadian currency of various denominations
Dividend Stocks

Is Brookfield Infrastructure Stock a Buy for its 5% Dividend Yield?

| Daniel Da Costa

Brookfield Infrastructure's 5% yield is attractive, but it's just the tip of the iceberg for why it's one of the…

Read more »

senior man smiles next to a light-filled window
Dividend Stocks

Buy 4,167 Shares of 1 Dividend Stock, Create $325/Month in Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock has one strong outlook. Right now could be the best time to grab it while it offers…

Read more »

Canadian Dollars bills
Stocks for Beginners

3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy Under $50

| Puja Tayal

A $50 investment every month or every week can buy you one share of these three stocks, and earn you…

Read more »

Rocket lift off through the clouds
Investing

Top Canadian Stocks to Buy Now for Long-Term Growth

| Sneha Nahata

These top Canadian stocks operate in high-growth sectors and are witnessing significant tailwinds, which will drive multi-year growth.

Read more »

investment research
Investing

Canadian Comeback Kings: 3 TSX Stocks Set to Soar When the Economy Roars

| Chris MacDonald

Here are three top TSX stocks which should be considered comeback kings, if the Canadian economy takes off once again.

Read more »

clock time
Investing

Prediction: These Could Be the Best-Performing Value Stocks Through 2030

| Chris MacDonald

If you are looking for the highest-performing value stocks over the next five years, here are two stocks to consider.

Read more »

ETF stands for Exchange Traded Fund
Dividend Stocks

4 Passive Income ETFs to Buy and Hold Forever

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These 4 funds are ideal for long-term investors seeking to simplify the process of investing in high-quality, dividend-paying companies while…

Read more »