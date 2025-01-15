Member Login
Home » Investing » Stocks for Beginners » Navigating the New TFSA Contribution Room Limits in 2025

Navigating the New TFSA Contribution Room Limits in 2025

Are you wondering how the new TFSA contribution limit can impact you? Here are some ideas of how to build wealth by investing in the TFSA.

Posted by
Robin Brown
Robin Brown has been a Motley Fool contributor since January 2020. He has lived in Canada, Norway, and Australia where he studied theology and business management. Robin has worked as a commercial real estate manager, as well as an investment research advisor for a private investment manager. Today, he provides equity research and analysis for a private family office. He enjoys traveling, hiking, fishing, and spending time with his wife and daughters.
Published
| More on:
coins jump into piggy bank

Source: Getty Images

The TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) contribution limit has been increased by $7,000 for 2025. This is the same contribution limit increase as in 2024. The contribution limit increase is based on the level of inflation for the year.

The TFSA contribution rises with inflation

In 2023, inflation was very high, so the CRA (Canada Revenue Agency) justified a $500 increase to $7,000 for 2024. However, elevated interest rates have effectively tamed strong inflation, so there was no justification to increase the $7,000 limit for 2025.

If you turn 18 years of age in 2025, you will be able to contribute the equivalent of the new contribution limit ($7,000). While it is not much to start with, you will see your total contribution limit increase in every subsequent year as the CRA continues to annually increase the contribution limit.

Many Canadians can invest $102,000 in their TFSA

If you were born in 1991 or earlier and were a Canadian resident during and since that period, you can contribute a grand total of $102,000 after the 2025 increase is contemplated. If you were born after 1991, you will have to calculate your total contribution limit.

You can find your personal total contribution capacity on the CRA My Account for Individuals. It is smart to check it out because there can be steep fines for overcontributing to your TFSA.

The new TFSA contribution room is always a good thing for Canadians. The more you can invest tax-free, the faster you can compound your personal wealth.

Regularly contributing to your TFSA, thoughtfully investing, and patiently waiting for your investments to compound is a great long-term recipe for success. If you are wondering what types of stocks to hold in a TFSA, here are three unique ideas.

A dividend stock for income

If earning passive income tax-free is an attractive investment strategy, Pembina Pipeline (TSX:PPL) is an attractive stock. The company is a leading energy infrastructure provider in Western Canada.

With natural gas prices starting to recover, it could see an increase in volumes and sales through its infrastructure.

The company has a great 5.3% dividend yield, a strong balance sheet, and opportunities for modest growth. It’s a low-risk bet for earning TFSA passive income.

A Canadian growth stock

If a growth strategy is more in your wheelhouse, a stock like Aritzia (TSX:ATZ) is worth holding in a TFSA. While it operates in the somewhat volatile retail sector, the company has executed a very strong growth strategy. Its stock is up 183% in the past five years.

Aritzia has a strong presence in Canada. However, it is quickly growing in America and internationally. It could double or even triple its current store count from here.

So far, U.S. consumers have been readily adopting the brand. That has fuelled very good recent results. Add this stock to your TFSA on any dips, and you could do very well.

A stock for value, income, and growth (hopefully)

If you are looking for value, Enghouse Systems (TSX:ENGH) could be an interesting TFSA addition. It is a software provider in the communications sector. Enghouse’s growth has recently moderated, and the stock has been depressed.

However, the company has a huge pile of cash that could be deployed into accretive acquisitions. If it can get its merger and acquisition playbook rolling, there could be considerable upside in the stock. It is very cheap today and trades with a 3.3% dividend yield.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Robin Brown has positions in Aritzia and Enghouse Systems. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Aritzia and Enghouse Systems. The Motley Fool recommends Pembina Pipeline. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

open vault at bank
Dividend Stocks

1 Magnificent TSX Dividend Stock, Down 10%, to Buy and Hold for a Lifetime

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A recent dip makes this Big Bank stock an attractive buying opportunity.

Read more »

senior relaxes in hammock with e-book
Dividend Stocks

Top Canadian Stocks to Buy for Passive Income

| Demetris Afxentiou

Want to generate a juicy passive income that can last for decades? Here are three stocks every investor needs to…

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Dividend Stocks

These Are the Top 4 Undervalued Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These four undervalued stocks offer a change to get in on great value long term, with promising futures ahead.

Read more »

data analyze research
Stocks for Beginners

Top Canadian Stocks to Buy With $5,000 in 2025

| Robin Brown

Got $5,000 that you want to invest in some long-term stock holdings? These Canadian stocks could be the ideal fit…

Read more »

how to save money
Stocks for Beginners

Canada’s Biggest Winners in 2025? My Money’s on These 2 TSX Stocks

| Jitendra Parashar

Here’s why I’m betting on these TSX stocks to be among Canada’s biggest winners in 2025.

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Stocks for Beginners

1 Canadian Stock Ready to Surge In 2025

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

First Quantum stock is one Canadian stock investors should seriously consider going into 2025, and hold on for life!

Read more »

Concept of multiple streams of income
Stocks for Beginners

The Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With $500 Right Now

| Demetris Afxentiou

The market is flush with great opportunities right now, and that includes some of the smartest dividend stocks every portfolio…

Read more »

customer uses bank ATM
Stocks for Beginners

A Dividend Giant I’d Buy Over TD Stock Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

While TD Bank recovers from a turbulent year, this dividend payer with a decent yield and lower payout ratio is…

Read more »