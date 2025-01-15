Member Login
Home » Investing » The CRA Is Watching: The Least-Known TFSA Red Flags

The CRA Is Watching: The Least-Known TFSA Red Flags

If you want to keep your TFSA growing, don’t get the CRA on your back. Avoid these pitfalls, and invest safely.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest.
Image source: Getty Images

Tax-Free Savings Accounts (TFSAs) are incredible tools for growing your wealth tax-free, but not all TFSA rules are common knowledge. Some pitfalls, though less discussed, can cause significant headaches if overlooked. Today, let’s get into some of the least-known problems out there and stocks to help you avoid it completely.

Watch for these

One red flag is holding prohibited investments in your TFSA. If you invest in a corporation, trust, or partnership where you hold a significant interest, defined by the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) as 10% or more, or have close ties, you may face a 50% tax on the value of the investment plus a 100% tax on income or gains from it. Many investors unknowingly fall into this trap by using their TFSA to fund ventures with family or friends. The key to avoiding this is simple. Keep your TFSA portfolio clear of any investments where personal or close connections might blur the lines.

Another lesser-known issue is frequent trading within your TFSA. While these accounts are flexible, treating them like day trading accounts can backfire. The CRA may interpret frequent transactions as carrying on a business, which makes any income generated taxable. This surprises many investors who mistakenly believe they can trade as much as they want without consequence. To avoid this, a buy-and-hold strategy is your best friend. Focus on long-term investments with steady growth or dividends, which minimizes the need for constant buying and selling while still growing your wealth.

A third pitfall to be wary of is investing in non-qualified investments. These include certain private shares or even land, which are outside the scope of what a TFSA can legally hold. Owning non-qualified investments can result in a 50% tax on the investment’s value at the time of acquisition or when it becomes non-qualified. Many people make the mistake of not fully understanding the CRA’s rules on what constitutes a qualified investment. If there’s any doubt, checking the CRA guidelines or consulting a financial advisor can save you a lot of grief and unnecessary penalties.

Keep it safe

To align with a safe and effective TFSA strategy, consider investing in a stock like Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS). This is a solid, dividend-paying stock with a long history of performance and stability. In its most recent earnings report, the Bank of Nova Scotia posted a net income of $2.5 billion, a strong indicator of its ability to perform even in challenging market conditions. Over the past five years, BNS has averaged annual returns of around 7%, making it a reliable choice for investors looking for steady, long-term growth.

Looking ahead, analysts are optimistic about the Bank of Nova Scotia’s future. Its diversified operations, particularly its significant presence in international markets, provide resilience and growth potential. By including such stable, income-generating stocks in your TFSA, you not only avoid the pitfalls of frequent trading but also ensure your investments are compliant with CRA regulations.

Staying clear of these red flags doesn’t just protect your tax-free savings. It also allows your TFSA to work for you as intended — quietly compounding your wealth in the background. The lesson here is to keep your portfolio simple, clear of complications, and aligned with CRA guidelines. If you’re ever unsure about an investment, taking the time to research or seek professional advice is worth the effort.

Foolish takeaway

TFSAs are too valuable to risk unnecessary penalties, especially when the rules are straightforward once you understand them. Stick to publicly traded companies with a proven track record, avoid frequent buying and selling, and double-check that all your investments are fully qualified. It’s about making the most of this tax-free vehicle while keeping things clean and compliant.

Ultimately, the goal of a TFSA is long-term financial growth with minimal hassle, and avoiding these lesser-known red flags ensures you achieve exactly that. With sound investments like Bank of Nova Scotia, you can let your TFSA thrive while steering clear of CRA scrutiny. After all, peace of mind is priceless when it comes to your financial future.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Bank Of Nova Scotia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

