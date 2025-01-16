Member Login
Home » Investing » Dye & Durham Stock Is Down: Should You Buy the Dip or Run for Cover? 

Dye & Durham Stock Is Down: Should You Buy the Dip or Run for Cover? 

Dye & Durham stock is down more than 25% in just one month. Is this dip an opportunity to buy or a warning to stay away?

Posted by
Puja Tayal
Puja Tayal has been writing for Motley Fool Canada since 2020. Her love for writing inspired her to start a college newsletter. With a Bachelors's degree in Finance and Accounting and CFA Level 1, Puja strives to transform stock discussions into breakfast table chats through her articles. A movie buff and a finance geek, Puja weaves superheroes, cartoons, and novels to tell you a story touching different aspects of investing, from portfolio and tax planning to retirement savings. Follow her on Twitter for more stories.
Published
| More on:
Confused person shrugging

Source: Getty Images

Dye & Durham (TSX:DND) stock has slipped 25.6% since December 13 to $16.36 and is hovering near its resistance level. The stock has maintained a level of $15-$16 since the fourth quarter of 2024 as it has been facing pressure from activist shareholder Engine Capital for the appointment of its members to the board. This boardroom drama took a twist and turned into a full-blown fight with several name-calling.  

Where it all began

As an owner of a 7.1% stake in Dye & Durham, Engine Capital has been trying to get its directors on the board of DND. Engine Capital has been upset with the mismanagement of the board and its chief executive officer (CEO), stating the growing aggression of customers, the competition regulator’s rejection of two acquisitions, and the exit of most of the senior management.

Moreover, Engine Capital was vocal about using the money from the initial public offering (IPO) and raising $1 billion in debt for aggressive acquisitions. These comments did not bother Dye & Durham and its share price until November 2024, when the software company finally accepted Engine Capital’s request to nominate its directors to the board.

From here began the boardroom drama. On November 26, 2024, Dye & Durham CEO Matthew Proud stepped down and announced a succession plan. The Annual General Meeting (AGM) was set for December 17, where shareholders will vote on the nomination of new directors.

Why did Dye & Durham stock fall in December 2024?

Between December 4 and 17, 2024, the company’s management released several press releases and a presentation stating Engine’s nominated directors could disrupt DND’s Value Creation Plan. The plan has shifted from growing through acquisition to generating multiple revenue streams such as banks, legal practices, and any other business that will benefit from Dye & Durham’s proprietary database that helps in due diligence of real estate transactions.

On the day of the AGM, the DND board of directors resigned, and Engine Capital’s nominees were appointed to the board. Hence, the stock fell 25% from December 17. The new board has formed a CEO search committee and appointed Hans T. Gieskes as chair of the board and interim CEO.

The company’s Unity platform garners a lot of attention among legal professionals. However, the uncertainty around the management and the plans of the new board to derive shareholder value keeps the stock risky.

Should you buy the dip or run for cover? 

DND has been making losses because of its high debt. I changed my stance on Dye & Durham stock and turned bearish in December. The company reviewed the option of merging, divestiture of assets, or other strategic transactions like management buyouts twice in the last four years to unlock shareholder value.

The previous management preferred organic growth. What the new board and management have in mind remains to be seen. Can acquisition unlock shareholder value? The blurry future makes it a stock you might want to stay away from, even in the current dip.

Instead, you could consider buying a relatively stable stock with strong management, manageable debt on the balance sheet, and profits. The information management software OpenText has all these qualities, and the stock is trading 30% below its last peak in January 2024. It is incorporating artificial intelligence to enhance its offerings.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Dye & Durham. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Puja Tayal has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Tech Stocks

a-developer-typing-lines-of-ai-code-while-viewing-multiple-computer-monitors
Tech Stocks

Billionaires Are Selling Amazon Stock and Buying This TSX Stock in Bulk

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two tech stocks are both heavily into e-commerce and artificial intelligence, but one simply has more room to grow…

Read more »

person on phone leaning against outside wall with scenic view at airbnb rental property
Tech Stocks

3 Canadian Growth Stocks to Buy for Long-Term Returns

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three growth stocks may be down now, but don't count them out, especially for long-term growth.

Read more »

An investor uses a tablet
Tech Stocks

If I Could Only Buy 2 Stocks in 2025, These Would Be My Top Picks

| Puja Tayal

Are you looking for stocks you can buy in 2025 and be confident of good returns? Consider buying these two…

Read more »

Canadian Dollars bills
Dividend Stocks

2 Incredibly Cheap Canadian Growth Stocks to Buy Before It’s Too Late

| Puja Tayal

Buying cheap stocks needs patience and a long-term investment approach. Only then can they give you extraordinary returns.

Read more »

dividend growth for passive income
Tech Stocks

2 Canadian Growth Stocks Set to Skyrocket in the Next 12 Months

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

There are some great growth stocks out there for investors to consider, but of them all these two look like…

Read more »

A small flower grows out of a concrete crack.
Tech Stocks

Got $3,000? 2 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now Without Hesitation 

| Puja Tayal

Here is a method to identify monster growth stocks in which you can invest $3,000 and let your money grow…

Read more »

hand stacks coins
Tech Stocks

2 Stocks That Could Turn $100,000 Into $1 Million

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

When it comes to winning growth stocks, these two have made millionaires time and again.

Read more »

AI microchip
Tech Stocks

2 Canadian AI Stocks Poised for Significant Gains

| Adam Othman

If you are looking to ride a decisive bull market phase from the beginning, discounted AI stocks in Canada might…

Read more »