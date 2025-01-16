TFSA: 4 Ways to Make Bank, With Stocks to Match

Looking for some long-term holds for your TFSA? These four can create the perfect porfolio!

Building the perfect Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) portfolio is akin to curating a financial masterpiece, with every element designed to balance growth, stability, and income. The magic lies in blending strategic investment choices with a keen eye on the Canadian market’s unique opportunities. Let’s explore four fundamental tips and how specific stocks can align with these principles to help you create a stellar TFSA portfolio.

Tip 1: Diversify across sectors to balance risk

Diversification is the cornerstone of any robust investment portfolio. By investing across different sectors, you protect your portfolio from the ups and downs of individual industries. The Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) is a prime example of a stable player in the financial sector. Known as one of the largest banks in Canada, RBC has a legacy of consistent performance.

In its most recent earnings report for the third quarter of 2024, RBC delivered 13% year-over-year revenue growth, underscoring its strong financial health. The bank’s diversified operations, especially in wealth management and the U.S. market, provide additional growth opportunities. With a healthy dividend yield of approximately 3.4% and a stable forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 12.9, it’s a reliable pick for a diversified TFSA portfolio.

Tip 2: Harness the power of dividends

Dividends are a game-changer for long-term investors. These provide a steady income stream and, when reinvested, can compound your returns significantly. Enbridge (TSX:ENB) exemplifies a strong dividend-paying stock. As a leader in the energy sector, Enbridge has consistently rewarded its shareholders with generous dividends.

While detailed recent earnings are not highlighted here, the company’s strategic investments in renewable energy and extensive pipeline network set the stage for long-term stability and growth. Its dividend yield of over 7% is a testament to its commitment to returning value to shareholders, thus making it a top pick for income-focused TFSA investors.

Tip 3: Invest in growth stocks for long-term appreciation

A balanced TFSA portfolio should include growth-oriented stocks that promise significant appreciation over time. Shopify (TSX:SHOP) is a leading example. As an e-commerce giant, Shopify has been at the forefront of digital retail innovation.

Over the past decade, the company’s revenue has surged from US$105 million in 2014 to an impressive US$8.2 billion in the last 12 months. Its operating margin, once a challenge, has improved to 13.1%, highlighting its growing profitability. With the global e-commerce sector projected to expand further, Shopify’s innovative solutions and market leadership position it as a compelling choice for growth within a TFSA portfolio.

Tip 4: Add defensive stocks for stability

No portfolio is complete without a foundation of defensive stocks to anchor it during market turbulence. The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS), commonly known as Scotiabank, fits this role perfectly. The bank recently reported a strong fourth-quarter profit, driven by reduced provisions for bad loans and an increase in interest income.

Scotiabank’s unique strength lies in its diversified international presence, particularly in Latin America, where it continues to find growth opportunities. Its robust dividend history and prudent financial management make it an ideal candidate for stability within your TFSA.

Foolish takeaway

The future outlook for these stocks adds another layer of confidence. RBC’s focus on wealth management and expansion in the U.S. market ensures sustained growth potential. Enbridge’s pivot towards renewable energy and consistent cash flow from its pipeline operations underscore its long-term viability. Shopify’s ability to adapt and innovate in a competitive e-commerce landscape ensures it remains a leader in its field. Scotiabank’s diversified geographic strategy and stable dividends promise continued resilience.

When selecting stocks for your TFSA, always consider recent earnings, dividend history, and forward-looking strategies. For example, RBC’s consistent revenue growth and healthy dividend yield highlight its reliability. Enbridge’s high dividend yield, coupled with strategic investments, indicates long-term stability. Shopify’s revenue growth trajectory and improving margins signal its potential as a growth engine. Scotiabank’s strong recent earnings and commitment to dividends reinforce its defensive appeal.

Building a perfect TFSA portfolio requires a thoughtful mix of diversification, income, growth, and defence. By incorporating these stocks, you achieve a balanced and resilient portfolio tailored for long-term success. Whether you’re a seasoned investor or just starting, these strategies provide a roadmap to make the most of your TFSA.