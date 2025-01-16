Member Login
The Best Canadian ETFs to Buy With $100 on the TSX Today

The Best Canadian ETFs to Buy With $100 on the TSX Today

Got $100? That money can do far more than you realize for investors able to buy up these ETFs for long-term gains and income.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Investing even $100 in Canadian exchange-traded funds (ETFs) might seem like a small amount. Yet the impact can be surprisingly significant over time. ETFs are designed to provide investors with a diversified portfolio of stocks, bonds, or other assets, often at a lower cost than investing in individual securities. This means that even a modest investment can open the door to a wide range of opportunities. By spreading out risk across multiple holdings, ETFs allow you to participate in the growth of entire sectors or markets, making them an ideal choice for both new and seasoned investors. Over the long term, the power of compounding can turn a small initial investment into substantial wealth. So let’s get into the strongest options.

Think REIT ETFs

The iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF (TSX:XRE) is a straightforward choice for those seeking exposure to Canadian real estate investment trusts (REITs). XRE tracks the performance of REITs across Canada, providing investors with access to the growth of commercial and residential real estate markets. The ETF’s management expense ratio (MER) of 0.61% is reasonable, and its recent performance has been promising. Over the past 12 months, it delivered a solid return of 10.2%. These numbers highlight the ETF’s potential for consistent income generation, especially as REITs continue to attract investors looking for stability.

Another compelling option is the BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (TSX:ZRE). What sets ZRE apart is its equal-weighting strategy, which reduces the risk associated with concentration in a few large REITs. This approach provides balanced exposure to the sector. ZRE has a MER of 0.61%, making it a cost-effective option. Over the last year, ZRE has delivered a return of 12.9%, outperforming the category average. For those who value diversification within a specific sector, ZRE is an excellent choice.

The Vanguard FTSE Canadian Capped REIT Index ETF (TSX:VRE) rounds out the trio with its focus on capped exposure to Canadian REITs. This ETF ensures no single holding dominates the portfolio, promoting diversification. With a lower MER of 0.39%, VRE is an affordable way to invest in Canadian real estate. Its performance speaks for itself. Over the past year, it gained an impressive 16.5%, outperforming many of its peers. VRE’s consistent returns and low fees make it particularly appealing for long-term investors.

Why REIT ETFs?

Real estate is a sector that combines income and growth potential. Canadian REITs, in particular, have benefited from rising rental income and stable occupancy rates, even in a fluctuating economic environment. These ETFs allow investors to tap into this strength without needing to purchase property directly, which can be capital-intensive and time-consuming. Moreover, the consistent dividend payments associated with REITs make these ETFs attractive for those seeking passive income.

The long-term outlook for these ETFs remains positive, especially as Canadian real estate continues to adapt and grow. Urbanization trends, increased demand for residential spaces, and the recovery of commercial real estate contribute to the sector’s strength. Furthermore, as interest rates stabilize, REITs are expected to gain more traction, making now an excellent time to consider these ETFs. With strong past performance, affordable fees, and promising growth potential, XRE, ZRE, and VRE are solid choices for any investor’s portfolio.

Ultimately, the beauty of investing in ETFs is that you don’t need to start with a lot of money. With as little as $100, you can begin your journey toward financial growth and stability. And if you reinvest the income generated by these ETFs, you can accelerate the compounding effect, allowing your money to grow exponentially over time. The key is to start early and stay consistent. Whether you’re a seasoned investor or just getting started, these Canadian ETFs offer a practical, cost-effective way to build wealth.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

