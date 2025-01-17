Member Login
Home » Investing » Got $1,000? 2 Value Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

Got $1,000? 2 Value Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

Given their discounted valuation and healthy growth prospects, I am bullish on these two value stocks.

Posted by
Rajiv Nanjapla
Rajiv Nanjapla has been with Motley Fool Canada since July 2020. He has over eight years of experience in analyzing financial statements and writing financial research reports. His area of interest includes cannabis, retail, technology, and energy. He also holds a post-graduate diploma in finance and operations.
Published
| More on:
woman analyze data

Image source: Getty Images

The slower-than-expected monetary easing initiatives by the United States Federal Reserve and the fear that Donald Trump’s administration’s proposed tariffs will hurt global growth have turned global equity markets volatile. Given this uncertain outlook, I believe investing in value stocks would be a better strategy.

In value investing, investors calculate the intrinsic values of stocks through fundamental analysis. If a stock trades less than its intrinsic value, investors will buy the stock. Against this backdrop, here are two value stocks that I believe investors can buy and hold forever.

goeasy

goeasy (TSX:GSY) is an alternate financial services company that has been under pressure over the last few months, losing around 15% of its stock value compared to its 52-week high. The fear of defaults amid a challenging macro environment and transition in leadership with Jason Mullins stepping down from the president and chief executive officer position have made investors nervous, leading to a pullback. Amid the correction, the company’s NTM (next-12-month) price-to-earnings multiple has declined to 9.2.

Meanwhile, goeasy continues to expand its loan portfolio, which grew by 28% to $4.39 billion in the third quarter. Its record loan originations amid rising credit demand and solid performances across its product and acquisition channels expanded its loan portfolio. Meanwhile, its top line grew 19% to $383 million during the quarter. Also, its adjusted operating margin expanded from 40.4% to 42.6%, while the efficiency ratio improved 550 basis points from 28.6% to 23.1%. Amid topline growth and expansion of its operating margins, the company’s adjusted EPS (earnings per share) grew by 13% to $4.32.

Moreover, the falling interest rate could boost economic activities, thus driving credit demand. Given its comprehensive product range and solid distribution channels, goeasy could benefit from credit demand growth and expand its loan portfolio. Also, the company’s adoption of next-generation credit models, tightening underwriting requirements, and rising proportion of secured loans could lower delinquencies and boost profits.

Meanwhile, the company’s management expects its loan portfolio to be between $6 and $6.4 billion by the end of 2026, with the midpoint representing 42.5% growth from the third quarter levels. Also, its top line could grow at an annualized rate of 14% through 2026 while improving its operating margin to 42%, which looks healthy.

goeasy has also rewarded its shareholders by raising its dividends at a 30% CAGR (compound annual growth rate) for the last 10 years. It currently pays a quarterly dividend of $1.17/share, with its forward yield at 2.66%. Given its healthy growth prospects, cheaper price-to-earnings multiple, and consistent dividend growth, I believe goeasy would be an excellent buy.

Telus

The telecommunications sector has been under pressure over the last two years due to unfavourable policy changes, rising competition, a slowdown in new customer additions, and rising interest rates. Amid the weakness, Telus (TSX:T), one of Canada’s three top telecom players, has lost around 42% of its stock value compared to its 2022 highs. The steep correction has dragged its valuation down to attractive levels, with its NTM price-to-sales multiple at 1.5.

Meanwhile, Telus continues to expand its 5G and broadband infrastructure, with its 5G service covering 87% of Canadians and its broadband service expanding to 3.3 million premises. The company enjoys a lower churn rate due to its attractive bundled offerings. Also, its expanding margins due to improving cost efficiency and falling interest rates could boost its profitability.

Moreover, Telus has rewarded its shareholders with consistent dividend growth and share repurchases. Since 2004, it has bought $5 billion in shares and paid $21 billion in dividends. It has raised its dividends 27 times since 2011 and currently offers a higher dividend yield of 8.05%.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Rajiv Nanjapla has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends TELUS. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

hand stacking money coins
Stocks for Beginners

What to Know About Canadian Growth Stocks for 2025

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

Here's your quick 5-minute guide on how to identify Canadian growth stocks.

Read more »

oil and gas pipeline
Dividend Stocks

Better Midstream Stock: Pembina Pipeline vs Keyera?

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Rising energy demand is setting up midstream stocks for good times, with generous dividends for shareholders.

Read more »

man shops in a drugstore
Dividend Stocks

How to Use Your TFSA to Double Your 2025 Contribution

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

With dividends, growth, and a strong balance sheet, this TFSA winner could be a prime target this 2025.

Read more »

Canadian dollars are printed
Dividend Stocks

Transform Your TFSA Into a Cash-Generating Machine With $10,000

| Aditya Raghunath

Learn how to transform your $10,000 TFSA into a powerful income-generating machine with proven dividend investing strategies. Discover top Canadian…

Read more »

e-commerce shopping getting a package
Investing

3 Top Consumer Discretionary Sector Stocks for Canadian Investors in 2025

| Sneha Nahata

These consumer discretionary stocks are likely to deliver solid growth as operating environment is becoming more favourable.

Read more »

Confused person shrugging
Dividend Stocks

Is Velan Stock a Buy at 52-Week Highs?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Velan stock just surged by 30% in share price after stellar third-quarter earnings, but is the stock now still a…

Read more »

data analyze research
Bank Stocks

Should You Buy TD Bank Stock Below $85?

| Andrew Walker

TD is down more than 25% from the 2022 high. Is TD stock now oversold?

Read more »

ETF chart stocks
Stocks for Beginners

Keep it Simple, Canada: Invest in the S&P 500 Index With This Affordable ETF

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

Sometimes, simple is better, especially for beginner investors.

Read more »