1 Canadian Stock Ready to Rise in 2025

This Canadian stock is ready to surge in 2025, and now is the time to buy.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Finding TSX stocks that could surge in 2025 requires a combination of research, patience, and an eye for market trends. But how do you get started? Let’s look at what investors should consider among Canadian stocks, and some strong options on the TSX today.

What to watch

First, focus on sectors that are currently in high demand or expected to grow significantly in the near future. Technology, renewable energy, infrastructure, and healthcare are often ripe for investment as they align with global shifts toward innovation, sustainability, and aging populations. Companies operating in these industries are likely to benefit from increased investment and consumer demand.

Beyond sectors, strong financial health is a critical factor. Look for companies with consistent revenue and profit growth over multiple quarters or years. A solid profit margin and growing earnings per share (EPS) signal effective management and operational efficiency. The balance sheet should reflect healthy liquidity, indicated by a strong current ratio, and manageable debt levels, thus ensuring the Canadian stock can weather economic fluctuations and fund expansion without excessive risk.

Valuation is another key consideration. While growth stocks often trade at a premium, finding stocks that are undervalued compared to their peers or historical averages can offer substantial upside. Check metrics like the price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio, price-to-sales (P/S) ratio, and price-to-book (P/B) ratio. However, it’s essential to balance these numbers with growth potential. Stocks with low valuations aren’t always bargains if their future growth is limited.

Analyst sentiment and target price projections provide another layer of insight. Pay attention to upgrades or revisions in price targets, as they can indicate growing optimism about a stock’s performance. Coupling this with broader economic trends such as interest rate expectations, consumer spending patterns, or commodity prices can give a clearer picture of which sectors and stocks may outperform.

Consider CGI

CGI (TSX:GIB.A) is a standout Canadian stock for investors in 2025. This leading IT and consulting services company is well-positioned to capitalize on trends in artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing, and cybersecurity. According to its most recent earnings report, CGI achieved 4.4% year-over-year revenue growth in the quarter ending September 30, 2024, bringing its trailing 12-month revenue to $14.7 billion. Net income also grew by 5.2%, underscoring its robust profitability with an enviable profit margin of 11.5%.

CGI’s stock performance has been impressive, climbing steadily toward its 52-week high of $162.63 from a low of $132.06. This upward trajectory reflects investor confidence in the Canadian stock’s growth prospects. Its forward P/E ratio of 18.9 suggests it is reasonably valued given its earnings potential. With a beta of 0.85, CGI also offers lower volatility than the broader market, making it a stable choice for long-term investors.

Financially, CGI is on solid ground. The Canadian stock’s cash flow generation is notable, with $2.2 billion in operating cash flow and $2 billion in levered free cash flow over the trailing 12 months. Its debt-to-equity ratio of 35.2% is well within manageable levels, ensuring flexibility for future investments or acquisitions. CGI has also started paying dividends, with a forward annual dividend yield of 0.38%, signalling confidence in its cash flow sustainability.

Future favourite

Looking ahead, CGI’s strategic focus on high-margin contracts and its ability to secure large-scale, long-term projects will continue to drive growth. The Canadian stock is expanding its footprint globally, diversifying its revenue streams, and positioning itself as a leader in the digital transformation space. With 71% of its shares held by institutional investors, it’s clear that major market players see the potential for sustained growth.

Another strength of CGI lies in its ability to adapt to evolving market conditions. As businesses worldwide accelerate their adoption of AI-driven solutions, CGI’s investment in innovation ensures it remains competitive. The Canadian stock’s growing recurring revenue base from managed services also provides stability, even during periods of economic uncertainty.

Altogether, CGI stock offers a compelling case for growth in 2025. Its strong financial performance, strategic investments, and alignment with key market trends make it a standout option on the TSX. For investors seeking exposure to technology and consulting services, CGI is a reliable, forward-looking choice that combines stability with significant growth potential.

