Member Login
Home » Investing » 3 Monster Stocks to Hold for the Next 3 Years

3 Monster Stocks to Hold for the Next 3 Years

Here are three top monster TSX stocks long-term investors may want to consider right now.

Posted by
Chris MacDonald
Chris MacDonald has had a love for finance his whole life, ultimately leading him to pursue an MBA in finance. He's worked as a financial analyst for a number of companies in the corporate finance and venture capital space during his 10-year investing career. He endeavors to follow in the footsteps of iconic investors like Warren Buffett in building a long-term defensive portfolio.
Published
| More on:
Muscles Drawn On Black board

Source: Getty Images

The Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) is home to a diverse range of companies, with a relatively small amount of attention paid to the world-class growth stocks held on this exchange.

Of course, the global marketplace is one that has encouraged capital to flow to other markets, particularly in recent years. But I still think certain TSX stocks could be monsters over the next three years, relative to the competition.

Here are three I’ve got my eye on right now.

Shopify

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) has redefined the global retail landscape by empowering businesses of all sizes to build and scale their online presence. As e-commerce grows rapidly, Shopify is well-positioned to maintain its leadership in this dynamic market.

E-commerce sales worldwide are projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 18% through 2030. Indeed, Shopify’s platform is integral to this growth, serving millions of merchants globally. In addition, Shopify has consistently introduced features to enhance its platform, such as Shopify Markets for cross-border selling and AI-powered tools like Shopify Magic. These advancements attract new merchants and deepen engagement with existing ones.

With its subscription-based model and growing revenue from merchant solutions (including Shopify Payments and fulfillment services), Shopify has built a stable and scalable business. Its revenue streams are well-diversified, offering resilience in the face of economic fluctuations. Despite its premium valuation, Shopify’s long-term growth trajectory, backed by global e-commerce expansion and technological innovation, makes it a stock to hold for the next three years.

Constellation Software

Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) has earned its reputation as one of Canada’s most reliable and consistent performers. The company’s strategy of acquiring and managing vertical market software (VMS) businesses has delivered outstanding shareholder returns for years.

Constellation’s core growth driver in recent years has been its ability to identify, acquire, and integrate small- to medium-sized software companies. This approach has allowed Constellation to expand its revenue and operating margins. Furthermore, most of the company’s businesses operate with a recurring revenue model, providing cash flow stability and predictability. Investors like these businesses for their reliable long-term growth trajectories, and that’s understandable.

Constellation operates in over 100 countries across diverse industries, from healthcare to utilities. This diversification reduces risk and enhances growth opportunities. With a stellar track record of execution, strong leadership, and a business model that thrives on scalability, Constellation Software is a quintessential buy-and-hold stock. It is a top choice for investors seeking consistent compounding over the next three years.

Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) is a leader in the convenience store and fuel retailing industries, operating over 14,000 stores across North America, Europe, and Asia. Its disciplined growth strategy and operational efficiency make it a must-have for long-term investors.

Couche-Tard’s strategic acquisitions and organic growth initiatives have expanded its footprint significantly. The company seeks opportunities in untapped markets, particularly in Asia and Europe. Notably, convenience retail is resilient, offering consistent demand regardless of economic conditions. Couche-Tard’s investments in technology, including self-checkout systems and digital loyalty programs, keep it ahead of competitors.

As the world transitions to cleaner energy, Couche-Tard is investing in EV charging infrastructure at its locations, ensuring its relevance in the evolving energy landscape. With its strong balance sheet, reliable cash flow generation, and focus on innovation, Alimentation Couche-Tard is well-positioned to deliver steady returns over the next three years.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Chris MacDonald has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alimentation Couche-Tard and Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends Constellation Software. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Canada day banner background design of flag
Investing

Top Canadian Stocks to Buy Right Now With $2,000

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Despite the uncertain outlook, I am bullish on these four Canadian stocks due to their solid underlying businesses.

Read more »

Concept of multiple streams of income
Stocks for Beginners

How to Optimize Your Canadian Investments for the Year Ahead

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

Here's how you can improve the tax-efficiency of your investment portfolio for 2025.

Read more »

stocks climbing green bull market
Investing

Here Are My Top 4 TSX Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Sneha Nahata

These TSX stocks are most likely to generate above-average growth and beat the benchmark index by a notable margin.

Read more »

young people stare at smartphones
Dividend Stocks

Here’s the Average Canadian TFSA and RRSP at Age 20

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're running low on cash for your TFSA and RRSP, it's never too late to get started. And these…

Read more »

stock research, analyze data
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: 3 Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Run

| Andrew Walker

These stocks pay attractive dividends for investors seeking TFSA passive income.

Read more »

data analyze research
Bank Stocks

Should You Buy Bank of Nova Scotia Below $74?

| Andrew Walker

Bank of Nova Scotia is down 8% from the high it hit late last year. Is BNS stock now oversold?

Read more »

sale discount best price
Investing

1 Stock on Sale: Why Now’s the Perfect Time to Invest

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why now looks like a perfect time to invest in fast-food giant Restaurant Brands (TSX:QSR) and where this stock…

Read more »

A worker overlooks an oil refinery plant.
Energy Stocks

Got $2,500? 3 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

| Sneha Nahata

Along with capital gains, many Canadian energy stocks often pay dividend or enhance shareholder value through share buybacks.

Read more »