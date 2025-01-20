Canadian Investors: Should You Buy Canadian Natural Resources Stock While Under $50?

If there’s one thing I love, it’s a deal. And right now, CNQ stock looks like it could be a solid buy while under $50.

Investing in undervalued Dividend Aristocrats is a timeless strategy for building long-term wealth. These stocks have a robust history of increasing dividends for over five years, showcasing their resilience, financial strength, and shareholder commitment.

Why Dividend Aristocrats are a top choice

Dividend Aristocrats are often leaders in these industries, with proven business models that withstand economic turbulence. When these stalwarts are undervalued, they offer an excellent opportunity to combine steady income with potential capital appreciation, making each a compelling choice for conservative and growth-oriented investors alike.

The beauty of dividend aristocrats lies in reliability. Unlike speculative investments, these provide consistent income even in volatile markets. This consistency is particularly beneficial for retirement portfolios or passive-income strategies. Plus, the act of reinvesting dividends can amplify returns significantly over time through the power of compounding — a strategy that Albert Einstein once deemed the eighth wonder of the world!

Moreover, buying undervalued dividend aristocrats adds a margin of safety to your investments. When a high-quality stock trades below its intrinsic value, it reduces downside risk while positioning you for outsized gains as the market recognizes its true worth. This approach aligns with the principles of value investing championed by legends like Warren Buffett who prioritize buying excellent businesses at a discount.

Consider CNQ

Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) is a shining example of a stock that fits this bill. As one of the largest independent energy producers in Canada, CNQ stock has a diversified portfolio that includes oil sands, conventional crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company’s stability and consistent dividend growth make it a top choice for long-term investors seeking both income and growth potential.

CNQ stock’s recent earnings report reinforces its strength. For the quarter ending September 30, 2024, the company reported revenue of $35.74 billion, although it faced a 10.1% year-over-year decline due to fluctuating commodity prices. Despite this, CNQ stock maintained an impressive profit margin of 21.25% and an operating margin of 31.74%, reflecting its operational efficiency. Diluted earnings per share (EPS) for the trailing 12 months came in at $3.52, showcasing strong profitability despite sector challenges.

Historically, CNQ stock has demonstrated remarkable resilience and growth. Its trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 12.81 and forward P/E of 12.50 suggest the stock remains attractively priced relative to its earnings potential. Over the past five years, the company consistently increased dividends, with a current forward annual dividend yield of 4.75%. Its five-year average dividend yield of 4.45% highlights its reliability as an income-generating asset.

Foolish takeaway

Looking ahead, CNQ stock is well-positioned to capitalize on global energy demand. With a robust free cash flow of $8.32 billion and manageable debt levels, the company has the financial flexibility to invest in growth projects while continuing its dividend growth streak. Furthermore, its focus on cost-effective production and a diversified asset base reduces vulnerability to commodity price fluctuations, thus ensuring stability in uncertain times.

CNQ stock’s valuation metrics underscore its appeal. The stock currently trades at a price-to-book ratio of 2.38 and an enterprise value-to-earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) ratio of 6.18. Both of which indicate potential undervaluation compared to peers in the energy sector. The company’s beta of 1.88 reflects its sensitivity to market movements, making it an exciting option for investors seeking returns in a rising market while maintaining exposure to stable cash flows.

Undervalued Dividend Aristocrats like CNQ stock are a cornerstone of a solid investment portfolio. These combine the dual benefits of income and capital growth while mitigating risks through a proven track record of performance. For long-term investors, CNQ stock represents an opportunity to align with a world-class energy company poised for sustainable growth. Whether you’re seeking to bolster your retirement savings or diversify your portfolio, CNQ stock’s mix of stability, profitability, and value makes it an attractive choice in today’s market. And while under $50, it looks like a great buy on the TSX today.