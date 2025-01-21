Member Login
3 Top Secret Tricks of TFSA Millionaires

3 Top Secret Tricks of TFSA Millionaires

TFSA millionaires do exist, and there are some top secret ways that every investor can latch onto.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest.
Tax-Free Savings Accounts (TFSAs) are one of Canada’s best-kept financial secrets, especially when you consider how some savvy investors have leveraged them to become millionaires. These accounts, designed for tax-free growth, offer a unique opportunity to maximize your returns. The magic formula? A combination of strategic contributions, disciplined reinvestments, and investing in high-performing stocks like Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR). Let’s dive into the top three tricks TFSA millionaires use and how CNR fits into the picture.

Top secret tricks

So, what are these methods of creating millions? First, TFSA millionaires understand the power of compounding returns. By reinvesting dividends and capital gains, they let their money snowball over time. CNR, with its reliable dividend yield of approximately 2.28% and a strong history of increasing payouts, is a prime candidate for this strategy. The company’s payout ratio is a sustainable 39.35%, which means dividends are not only stable but have room to grow. Pair that with its consistent performance, and you’re looking at a long-term compounding powerhouse.

Second, TFSA millionaires invest in companies with enduring value and growth potential. CNR is a textbook example. As a leader in North American rail transport, it plays a vital role in the economy, making it a resilient choice even during downturns. In the most recent quarter (Q3 2024), CNR reported revenues of $17.16 billion, reflecting a year-over-year growth of 3.1%. Despite a slight dip in earnings growth, down 2.1%, the company’s profitability remains robust, with a profit margin of 31.66% and an operating margin of 39.63%. These metrics signal stability, which is critical for long-term investors.

Third, TFSA millionaires prioritize tax efficiency. By holding dividend-paying stocks like CNR in a TFSA, they avoid taxes on both the dividends and any capital gains. This means more money stays in their pocket, compounding over time. For example, CNR’s forward annual dividend rate of $3.38 translates to tax-free income if held in a TFSA. Income that can be reinvested to grow the portfolio even faster.

Why CNR works

CNR’s track record further reinforces its appeal. Over the past five years, it has consistently outperformed market expectations, bolstered by its dominant position in the transportation sector. The stock’s beta of 0.65 also indicates lower volatility, making it a safer choice during turbulent times. Moreover, with a 52-week range between $143.18 and $181.34, the current price near $148.45 presents an attractive entry point for long-term investors.

Looking ahead, CNR’s future outlook remains bright. The company is investing in technology to enhance operational efficiency and meet the increasing demand for rail services. Its commitment to innovation and sustainability positions it well to adapt to evolving market dynamics. Analysts also predict steady growth, with a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 18.08, suggesting that the stock is reasonably valued relative to its earnings potential.

Incorporating CNR into your TFSA aligns perfectly with the millionaire playbook. Its dividends provide a steady income stream, while its growth potential ensures your portfolio continues to expand. Plus, its role as an economic cornerstone reduces risk, a crucial factor for building long-term wealth.

Foolish takeaway

All together, TFSA millionaires don’t rely on luck. They understand the nuances of tax efficiency, the importance of reinvestments, and the value of choosing companies with strong fundamentals. CNR exemplifies these principles, making it a fantastic addition to any TFSA. Whether you’re just starting out or already on your way to a million, a stock like CNR can help accelerate your journey to financial freedom.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian National Railway. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

