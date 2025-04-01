Member Login
Dip Buyers Could Win Big in Today’s Market Dip

If you want to buy the dip, think long-term. Which is why this TSX stock is a top option.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest.
A woman shops in a grocery store while pushing a stroller with a child

Source: Getty Images

Today’s stock market has taken a bit of a tumble. A tumble can feel unsettling. However, for some investors, this dip might actually present a golden opportunity. These investors are often called “dip buyers.” They look at a temporary drop in stock prices as a chance to buy quality companies at a discount. While there’s always risk involved in the stock market, the strategy of buying the dip can potentially lead to significant gains down the road. Let’s explore why this might be the case in today’s market and look at a Canadian company that fits the bill.  

Why it works

Market dips can happen for various reasons. Sometimes it’s due to broader economic concerns. Other times, it might be related to a specific sector or even just investor sentiment. Regardless of the cause, a dip means that some TSX stocks are trading at lower prices than they were recently. This is where the opportunity for dip buyers arises. They believe that if a company has strong fundamentals and a good long-term outlook, a temporary price drop is just that, temporary. By buying when others are selling, they aim to capitalize on the eventual recovery.  

Now, it’s important to be strategic about buying the dip. Not every TSX stock that goes down is a good buy. Dip buyers typically focus on companies with a solid track record, healthy financials, and a competitive advantage in their industry. They do their research to ensure that the underlying business is still strong despite the recent price decline. It’s also crucial to have a long-term perspective. Buying the dip isn’t about making a quick buck. It’s about investing in good companies at a good price and holding on as they grow over time.

A stock to watch

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) is a global convenience store operator. You probably know it from its Circle K and Couche-Tard banners. It has a very large network of stores across North America, Europe, and Asia. As writing, the TSX stock has a market capitalization of approximately $65 billion. This puts it in the category of a large and established Canadian company.

Looking at its recent performance, ATD stock has experienced some price fluctuations. If it were to experience a noticeable dip due to broader market conditions or even temporary investor concerns, it could attract the attention of dip buyers. The TSX stock operates in a relatively stable industry. People generally need convenience stores regardless of the economic climate. It has a proven track record of growth, both organically and through strategic acquisitions. The company has consistently expanded its network and has a strong presence in multiple markets.

Furthermore, a look at the TSX stock’s latest earnings report showed solid results. The report indicated total revenues of US$19.6 billion, an increase compared to the same quarter last year. While net earnings saw a slight decrease to US$562.1 million (or US$0.57 per diluted share), this was partly attributed to higher operating expenses and interest expenses. However, management highlighted strong merchandise and service revenues and continued to focus on strategic initiatives and cost efficiencies. The overall tone of the earnings report suggested a healthy underlying business.

Bottom line

Of course, like any investment, there are risks associated with Alimentation Couche-Tard. Changes in consumer behaviour, increased competition, and fluctuations in fuel prices can all impact its performance. However, its strong market position, diverse geographic footprint, and experienced management team provide a degree of resilience.

For a dip buyer, a temporary price decline in a company like Alimentation Couche-Tard, especially following a generally positive earnings report, could be seen as an opportunity to acquire shares in a well-established business at a more attractive valuation. They would be betting that the long-term growth trajectory of the company remains intact and that the stock price will eventually recover and continue to appreciate.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alimentation Couche-Tard. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

