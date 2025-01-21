Betting on a Gold Rush in 2025? Buy These 2 Canadian Stocks

Here’s why Nemont Gold (TSX:NGT) and Barrick Gold (TSX:ABX) are two top gold miners worth buying right now.

If you are bullish on gold for 2025, you are not alone. With growing economic uncertainty, central bank policies, and the potential for rising inflation, gold has reemerged as a haven for investors. For those looking to capitalize on this trend, two Canadian gold mining giants stand out as top picks.

Here are two top Canadian gold mining stocks I think can benefit from a continued surge in gold prices, and why investors may want to choose these names over gold bouillon itself.

Newmont Corporation

Newmont Corporation (TSX:NGT) is the largest gold mining company in the world, with a diversified portfolio of assets across the Americas, Africa, and Australia. This global reach reduces geopolitical risk and ensures consistent production levels. The company’s extensive reserves, coupled with its ongoing exploration projects, position it as a leader in the industry.

Newmont boasts a robust balance sheet and history of disciplined capital allocation. Its strong free cash flow generation enables it to fund exploration and development projects while returning value to shareholders through dividends and share buybacks. Newmont offers one of the most attractive dividend yields in the gold mining sector, making it a favourite among income-focused investors.

In recent years, Newmont has focused on improving operational efficiency, reducing costs, and optimizing its mining processes. These efforts have resulted in higher profit margins, even during fluctuating gold prices. In addition, the commitment of the company to sustainability and responsible mining practices has strengthened its reputation among environmentally conscious investors.

With several high-quality projects in its pipeline, Newmont is well-positioned to increase production and capitalize on higher gold prices. Its focus on technology and innovation in mining operations should further enhance its competitive edge.

Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold (TSX:ABX) is another heavyweight in the gold mining industry, with a strong presence in North America, South America, Africa, and the Middle East. Its strategic joint ventures and partnerships have allowed it to access some of the most prolific gold reserves in the world.

Barrick’s commitment to operational efficiency has been a hallmark of its strategy. The company has consistently worked to reduce its all-in-sustaining costs (AISC), ensuring profitability even when gold prices dip. Its efficient operations and focus on high-grade ore deposits make it a standout performer in the sector.

Moreover, Barrick’s financial discipline is evident in its low debt levels and robust liquidity position. This financial stability provides the company with the flexibility to invest in exploration, development, and acquisitions, ensuring long-term growth.

Similar to Newmont, Barrick has prioritized sustainability, focusing on reducing its environmental footprint and engaging with local communities. These efforts mitigate regulatory risks and align with the values of a growing segment of socially responsible investors.

Thus, the diversified portfolio of ABX and focus on operational excellence make it a prime candidate to benefit from rising gold prices. The company’s ongoing exploration and potential project expansions can further boost production, driving shareholder value.