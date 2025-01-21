Member Login
Home » Investing » Betting on a Gold Rush in 2025? Buy These 2 Canadian Stocks

Betting on a Gold Rush in 2025? Buy These 2 Canadian Stocks

Here’s why Nemont Gold (TSX:NGT) and Barrick Gold (TSX:ABX) are two top gold miners worth buying right now.

Posted by
Chris MacDonald
Chris MacDonald has had a love for finance his whole life, ultimately leading him to pursue an MBA in finance. He's worked as a financial analyst for a number of companies in the corporate finance and venture capital space during his 10-year investing career. He endeavors to follow in the footsteps of iconic investors like Warren Buffett in building a long-term defensive portfolio.
Published
| More on:
nugget gold

Source: Getty Images

If you are bullish on gold for 2025, you are not alone. With growing economic uncertainty, central bank policies, and the potential for rising inflation, gold has reemerged as a haven for investors. For those looking to capitalize on this trend, two Canadian gold mining giants stand out as top picks.

Here are two top Canadian gold mining stocks I think can benefit from a continued surge in gold prices, and why investors may want to choose these names over gold bouillon itself.

Newmont Corporation 

Newmont Corporation (TSX:NGT) is the largest gold mining company in the world, with a diversified portfolio of assets across the Americas, Africa, and Australia. This global reach reduces geopolitical risk and ensures consistent production levels. The company’s extensive reserves, coupled with its ongoing exploration projects, position it as a leader in the industry.

Newmont boasts a robust balance sheet and history of disciplined capital allocation. Its strong free cash flow generation enables it to fund exploration and development projects while returning value to shareholders through dividends and share buybacks. Newmont offers one of the most attractive dividend yields in the gold mining sector, making it a favourite among income-focused investors.

In recent years, Newmont has focused on improving operational efficiency, reducing costs, and optimizing its mining processes. These efforts have resulted in higher profit margins, even during fluctuating gold prices. In addition, the commitment of the company to sustainability and responsible mining practices has strengthened its reputation among environmentally conscious investors.

With several high-quality projects in its pipeline, Newmont is well-positioned to increase production and capitalize on higher gold prices. Its focus on technology and innovation in mining operations should further enhance its competitive edge.

Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold (TSX:ABX) is another heavyweight in the gold mining industry, with a strong presence in North America, South America, Africa, and the Middle East. Its strategic joint ventures and partnerships have allowed it to access some of the most prolific gold reserves in the world.

Barrick’s commitment to operational efficiency has been a hallmark of its strategy. The company has consistently worked to reduce its all-in-sustaining costs (AISC), ensuring profitability even when gold prices dip. Its efficient operations and focus on high-grade ore deposits make it a standout performer in the sector.

Moreover, Barrick’s financial discipline is evident in its low debt levels and robust liquidity position. This financial stability provides the company with the flexibility to invest in exploration, development, and acquisitions, ensuring long-term growth.

Similar to Newmont, Barrick has prioritized sustainability, focusing on reducing its environmental footprint and engaging with local communities. These efforts mitigate regulatory risks and align with the values of a growing segment of socially responsible investors.

Thus, the diversified portfolio of ABX and focus on operational excellence make it a prime candidate to benefit from rising gold prices. The company’s ongoing exploration and potential project expansions can further boost production, driving shareholder value.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Chris MacDonald has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Metals and Mining Stocks

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Metals and Mining Stocks

TFSA $7,000: Where to Invest That TFSA Contribution for Top Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The TFSA is one of the best ways to invest, and this stock is a strong option to pick.

Read more »

Man data analyze
Metals and Mining Stocks

1 Copper Stock Down 27% to Buy Immediately

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

When it comes to future favourites, look for companies that are valuable, pay dividends, and have a strong outlook --…

Read more »

nugget gold
Metals and Mining Stocks

Barrick Gold Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2025?

| Aditya Raghunath

Barrick Gold is a cheap mining stock that trades at a discount to consensus estimates in 2025. Is ABX stock…

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Stocks for Beginners

1 Canadian Stock Ready to Surge In 2025

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

First Quantum stock is one Canadian stock investors should seriously consider going into 2025, and hold on for life!

Read more »

Safety helmets and gloves hang from a rack on a mining site.
Metals and Mining Stocks

Franco-Nevada Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2025?

| Aditya Raghunath

Franco-Nevada's Q3 reveals the power of streaming amidst record gold prices. Its zero debt balance sheet, US$2.3 billion in capital,…

Read more »

coins jump into piggy bank
Dividend Stocks

A 10% Dividend Stock Paying Out Consistent Cash

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This 10% dividend stock is one strong option for long-term income, but make sure you get a whole entire picture…

Read more »

analyze data
Metals and Mining Stocks

Why This Magnificent Canadian Stock Just Jumped 13%

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This Canadian stock is one of the best options out there, with shares rising, still offering a discount, and more…

Read more »

nugget gold
Metals and Mining Stocks

Better Gold Stock: Barrick Gold vs. Franco-Nevada

| Aditya Raghunath

Franco-Nevada vs. Barrick Gold: Which gold stock deserves your investment dollars in 2025? I'll compare Q3 results, business models, and…

Read more »