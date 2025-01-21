Member Login
Home » Investing » Couche-Tard Stock: Why the Canadian Retail Giant Could Surge in 2025

Couche-Tard Stock: Why the Canadian Retail Giant Could Surge in 2025

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) stock is looking like a great deal for 2025.

Posted by
Joey Frenette
Joey Frenette is a journalist, University of British Columbia graduate, ex-engineer, Warren Buffett fanatic, and Fool who's completed CFA Level 1. He’s been investing since 2014 and is always on the hunt for value, regardless of the market "weather." Before writing at The Motley Fool, Joey worked as an analyst/developer at several Canadian small- and mid-cap software firms, including Syscon and Avigilon. Beyond Motley Fool, Joey’s work can be found at TipRanks and InvestorPlace. Follow or send him a message on X (or Twitter) @realJoeFrenette
Published
| More on:
gas station, convenience store, gas pumps

Image source: Getty Images

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) could be in for a bit of a comeback year in 2025 as we gain further clarity over what’s to become of the potential merger with the great 7-Eleven. Undoubtedly, there has been quite a lot of pushback that could prevent a deal from being struck. Either way, there’s more to the Circle K owner than just an outstanding merger. The stock had a “lost year” of sorts in 2024, with shares going nowhere higher and correcting off their all-time highs. Indeed, macro headwinds have weighed quite a bit on same-store merchandise sales.

Though the new year is a fresh slate, some investors may be inclined to see the same problems bringing about a further reset in the valuation. Indeed, shares of the name look relatively cheap at 19.85 times trailing price to earnings (P/E). But make no mistake, this is a growth multiple. And Couche-Tard will need to accelerate its sales in 2025 to avoid a further contraction in its valuation.

Though there are pathways to growth that extend beyond merger and acquisition (M&A), I think investors will need to take a longer-term view of the name as it navigates its turbulent patch after a few years of smooth gains.

As inflation approaches the target of the Bank of Canada, perhaps more Canadians will value convenience over the absolute lowest prices. Though it could take some time before more shoppers shift away from discount retailers (think dollar stores and dirt-cheap grocers) and back to convenience retailers, I think that most of the headwinds and growth woes are already baked into the stock.

2025 could be a big year for Couche

If a 7-Eleven deal finally goes through (I think it would be a massive win for shareholders of both companies), we need to hear more about how such a deal fits into the long-term game plan. Indeed, is Couche-Tard looking to drive synergies over the first few years, or is there some sort of master plan that could drive shareholder value for years and decades down the road?

Indeed, 7-Eleven is a behemoth that could keep Couche busy for most of the next decade. Personally, I think 2025 will be the year Couche-Tard successfully takes over 7-Eleven, though it may have to sweeten the pot again to court management and shareholders, some of whom may be against such a deal from happening.

In the meantime, I’d expect Circle K to continue expanding its impressive loyalty program while offering great deals to entice shoppers back into stores. Indeed, driving foot traffic through value is not just for fast-food firms; as the scars of past inflation persist, it’s for just about any firm in the retail scene. Couche recognizes this.

Bottom line

Additionally, look for Couche-Tard to ramp up with its new store openings, with around 500 new locations to open shop by 2028. These expansion efforts should jolt growth, even if a 7-Eleven doesn’t come to be. With a severely depressed high-teens P/E multiple and many potential growth drivers that can keep the double-digit percentage sales growth days alive, I’d not back away from ATD stock’s latest correction without picking up at least a few shares. Indeed, there’s a lot of financial wiggle room to go for growth in 2025. I couldn’t be more excited for the firm in this new year. There’s much to look forward to!

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has positions in Alimentation Couche-Tard. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alimentation Couche-Tard. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

A worker drinks out of a mug in an office.
Dividend Stocks

7.9% Dividend Yield! I’m Buying This TSX Stock and Holding for Decades 

| Puja Tayal

Now is a good time to buy this 7.9% dividend stock and hold it for decades. It could be a…

Read more »

Digital background depicting innovative technologies in (AI) artificial systems, neural interfaces and internet machine learning technologies
Tech Stocks

The Best AI Stock to Invest $1,000 in Right Now

| Aditya Raghunath

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing is an AI stock that is poised to deliver market-beating gains to shareholders in 2024 and beyond.

Read more »

cloud computing
Tech Stocks

2 TSX Technology Stocks Set to Dominate in 2025

| Jitendra Parashar

Global supply chain complexities amid tariff concerns could help these two TSX tech stocks soar in 2025 and beyond.

Read more »

Man holds Canadian dollars in differing amounts
Dividend Stocks

Got $30,000? Invest in 2 TSX Stocks and Make $8,612.70 in Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Do you need some extra cash coming in from your investments? Then these two passive-income dividend stocks are for you.

Read more »

chart reflected in eyeglass lenses
Dividend Stocks

Dividend Aristocrats: Canadian Stocks That Keep Paying Year After Year

| Sneha Nahata

These Dividend Aristocrats are large cap companies with a growing earnings base, which ensures higher dividend payments.

Read more »

A meter measures energy use.
Dividend Stocks

Battle of Canadian Utilities: Fortis Stock vs. Hydro One

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Let’s compare the recent performances and growth prospects of Fortis and Hydro One to determine a better buy.

Read more »

top TSX stocks to buy
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Dividend Stalwarts for Lifetime Income

| Jitendra Parashar

Despite short-term market uncertainties, these two top Canadian dividend stocks could continue to deliver increasing dividend income for decades.

Read more »

A worker gives a business presentation.
Dividend Stocks

Beyond Telus: 2 Superior Canadian Dividend Alternatives for Smart Investors

| Joey Frenette

Smart investors looking for sweet yields should look at Quebecor (TSX:QBR.B) and another passive-income pick!

Read more »