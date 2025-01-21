Member Login
Home » Investing » Step Aside, NVIDIA: This AI Stock Is the Real Deal for Canadians

Step Aside, NVIDIA: This AI Stock Is the Real Deal for Canadians

If you’re looking for a Canadian AI stock, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSX:BN) is a surprisingly good fit.

Posted by
Andrew Button
Andrew Button is a freelance financial writer with extensive experience writing about stocks, real estate and managed products. His portfolio consists mainly of blue chip dividend paying stocks and index funds. He has completed the Canadian Securities Course and passed the CFA Level 1 exam. Follow Andrew on Twitter: twitter.com/AJButton2
Published
| More on:
AI microchip

Source: Getty Images

Ever since the early months of 2023, NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) has been an unstoppable force in the U.S. equity markets. The company, traditionally known as a maker of graphics cards for gaming PCs, got an unexpected dose of rocket fuel when its GPUs turned out indispensable for running generative artificial intelligence (AI) applications. Ever since then, it’s been quarter after quarter of blockbuster growth, resulting in NVDA at times being the most valuable company on earth.

According to most indications, NVIDIA will keep growing for a while. However, investors have been getting impatient with its growth lately, hoping to see more. For example, last quarter’s earnings release, despite beating estimates of the reported figures, triggered a selloff because the guidance (forecast of the next quarter’s earnings) was not as good as what analysts had hoped for.

That’s a natural product of a stock trading at 52 times earnings — investors start to demand a lot. However, the secular trend of investment in generative AI is here to stay. Companies see productivity and efficiency gains and will continue to invest. So, it’s still worth searching for quality AI stocks. In this article, I will share one Canadian stock that could be a great AI play — one that, surprisingly, isn’t a tech stock!

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSX:BIP.UN) is a Canadian infrastructure company with heavy investments in AI infrastructure — including data centres and telecommunications equipment. The company’s data centre investments specifically target the AI opportunity. For example, its recent acquisition of Cyxtera gave it several data centres in Texas, while an earlier acquisition provided 31 data centres in Spain. The Cyxtera deal was done quite cheaply as the company was exiting bankruptcy at the time it was bought out.

A sensible valuation

As we’ve seen, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is a real assets play with a serious AI angle. That unique play on the AI opportunity is interesting enough. On top of that, the stock is not as expensive as more conventional AI plays, trading at the following valuation multiples:

  • 0.75 times sales
  • 3.3 times book value
  • 3.4 times operating cash flow
  • 10 times 2023 free cash flow per share

Compared to the AI chip companies and software companies, this is a steal!

Respectable growth

A final thing that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has going for it is a respectable amount of growth. In the trailing 12-month period, it grew its revenue by 23% and its operating income by 33%. Over the last five years, it compounded its revenue at 26%, its operating income at 23%, its earnings at 13% and its free cash flow at 26.6%. These are pretty admirable rates of growth for a five-year period. For example, 26% per year compounded over five years works out to 217% total growth.

Foolish takeaway

When you think of AI stocks, most likely you think of the software companies developing LLM chatbots or the hardware companies developing GPUs. NVIDIA fits both descriptions. Unfortunately, the opportunity in these business activities is so obvious that investors are paying a fairly steep price for it. The opportunity in AI data centres is still relatively “under the radar.” So, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners may be worth your while.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Andrew Button has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

dividend growth for passive income
Dividend Stocks

BCE Stock vs. TD Bank: Which Dividend Giant Wins in 2025?

| Joey Frenette

BCE (TSX:BCE) and another dividend stock that could be worth picking up for a new-year comeback.

Read more »

Man looks stunned about something
Dividend Stocks

The CRA is Watching: What TFSA Holders Need to Know

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The CRA has rules, and if you're not abiding by them, there are penalties. So here's how to avoid them…

Read more »

dividend growth for passive income
Dividend Stocks

Got $2,500? 4 Insurance Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

| Andrew Button

Fairfax Financial Holdings (TSX:FFH) looks like an intriguing buy in 2025.

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: How to Turn the New $7,000 Contribution Into Monthly Passive Income

| Robin Brown

Wondering how to earn monthly passive income from your recent $7,000 TFSA contribution. Here are two stocks to consider adding…

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Dividend Stocks

These 3 Canadian Stocks Could Triple in 5 Years

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three Canadian stocks are in a prime position for future growth. But some patience may be needed along the…

Read more »

woman analyze data
Dividend Stocks

Got $10,000? Invest in This Dividend Stock for $1,475.68 in Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you have a windfall ready to invest, then this is one of the top choices for passive income.

Read more »

young people stare at smartphones
Dividend Stocks

Here’s the Average Canadian TFSA and RRSP at Age 20

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're running low on cash for your TFSA and RRSP, it's never too late to get started. And these…

Read more »

stock research, analyze data
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: 3 Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Run

| Andrew Walker

These stocks pay attractive dividends for investors seeking TFSA passive income.

Read more »