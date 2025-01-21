Top Energy Sector Stocks to Invest in for 2025

Here are three top Canadian energy sector stocks that look like solid buys in 2025 for those looking to ride solid tailwinds higher this year.

The energy sector remains a cornerstone of the Canadian economy, offering investors opportunities for both growth and income. With global energy demand rebounding and a growing focus on sustainable energy, Canadian energy companies are well-positioned to deliver strong returns. For 2025, three top TSX-listed energy stocks stand out. Here is why these stocks deserve a place in your portfolio.

Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy (TSX:SU) is one of the largest integrated energy companies in Canada, operating across the entire value chain, from oil sands production to refining and retail. This integration provides a diversified revenue stream, reducing its reliance on crude oil prices and offering stability during market fluctuations.

In recent years, Suncor has prioritized cost reduction and operational efficiency, which has bolstered its profitability. The company’s focus on maximizing its oil sand production and upgrading facilities ensures steady cash flow generation, even in challenging market conditions. In addition, Suncor offers an attractive dividend yield of approximately 4%, making it a solid choice for income-oriented investors. With a commitment to returning value to shareholders, the company has consistently maintained and increased its dividend payouts over time.

The investment of Suncor in renewable energy projects, such as wind and solar, positions the company to benefit from the global transition to cleaner energy. This diversification into renewables ensures long-term growth while addressing the increasing demand for sustainable energy sources.

TC Energy

TC Energy (TSX:TRP) is a leading energy infrastructure company primarily involved in natural gas pipelines, power generation, and storage. With a vast network spanning North America, the company plays a crucial role in transporting natural gas and crude oil to key markets.

One of the standout features of TC Energy is its regulated and long-term contracted assets, which generate predictable cash flows. This stability allows the company to sustain its dividend payments and invest in growth projects without exposing itself to significant risks. Furthermore, TC Energy boasts a strong track record of dividend growth, with an annualized growth rate of around 7% over the past decade. The current dividend yield of approximately 4% is one of the highest in the energy sector, making it a favourite among income-focused investors.

The company’s strategic shift toward renewable energy projects, including solar and wind power, highlights its commitment to a sustainable energy future. These initiatives align with global trends and position TC Energy to capture growth in the renewable energy market.

Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) is one of Canada’s largest energy producers, with a diverse portfolio of assets, including oil sands, natural gas, and light crude oil. This diversity provides the company with the flexibility to adapt to changing market conditions and capitalize on various energy sources.

The disciplined capital allocation strategy and low-cost production model of CNRL have contributed to its strong financial performance. The company’s ability to generate robust free cash flow enables it to reinvest in growth projects and reward shareholders through dividends and share buybacks.

CNRL is known for its commitment to shareholder returns, offering a competitive dividend yield of approximately 4.5%. The company has a history of consistent dividend increases, reflecting its financial strength and confidence in its future growth prospects. Moreover, CNRL is investing in technologies to reduce its carbon footprint and improve operational efficiency. Projects such as carbon capture and storage and investments in renewable energy demonstrate the company’s efforts to align with the global push for sustainability.