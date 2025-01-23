Member Login
Home » Investing » 1 Canadian Stock Ready to Rocket in 2025

This top Canadian stock has been climbing, sure, but there is so much more room to run.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest.
Rocket lift off through the clouds

Source: Getty Images

Identifying Canadian stocks poised for rapid growth involves combining strategic research with keen attention to financial fundamentals and market sentiment. But what should investors watch for? Today, we’ll dive into how to spot a stock ready to rocket, and one that belongs on your radar.

What to watch

Investors should look for companies with a solid track record of revenue growth, manageable debt levels, and compelling market opportunities. Analysts’ upgrades, industry trends, and insider buying are also helpful indicators. Not all growth stocks operate at the same velocity. Some companies see explosive growth in emerging markets or industries, while others benefit from steady, robust business models.

To spot stocks about to take off, start by analyzing revenue and earnings growth. A rising trend in these metrics, especially when outpacing industry averages, often signals a company with competitive advantages. Companies innovating in emerging industries, such as renewable energy or artificial intelligence (AI), often exhibit significant potential. However, valuation metrics like price-to-earnings (P/E) and price-to-sales (P/S) ratios should be compared to peers to ensure the stock is not overpriced.

A company’s balance sheet is crucial, especially its debt-to-equity ratio and cash reserves. High levels of debt relative to equity could hinder growth potential, while ample cash reserves indicate a strong position to invest in expansion. Similarly, future growth is often supported by a healthy pipeline of new products, services, or geographic expansions.

Aritzia fits the bill

For Canadian growth stocks like Aritzia (TSX:ATZ), these factors all come into play. Aritzia has become a standout in the retail sector, combining a compelling brand with excellent financial management. Its most recent quarter ended September 1, 2024, with revenue reaching $2.5 billion over the trailing 12 months, representing 15.3% year-over-year growth. With a profit margin of 4.1% and gross profit nearing $1 billion, Aritzia demonstrates an ability to maintain strong profitability while scaling.

Another factor making Aritzia compelling is its strategic expansion into the U.S. market, which has been a significant growth driver. U.S. sales surged by 23.9% in recent quarters, showcasing the growth stock’s ability to replicate its Canadian success internationally. This geographical diversification helps mitigate risks associated with the Canadian economy and increases the growth stock’s resilience.

Looking at valuation metrics, Aritzia’s forward P/E ratio of 26.5 indicates that while the stock is not cheap, it reflects investors’ confidence in the company’s growth trajectory. The growth stock’s market cap has grown significantly, from $2.9 billion in 2023 to its current $7.8 billion. This trajectory underscores strong investor demand and institutional confidence, with over 52% of shares held by institutions.

More to come

Aritzia’s balance sheet further underscores its potential. While its debt-to-equity ratio of 101.1% shows moderate leverage, the growth stock has over $104 million in cash reserves, providing flexibility for investments in growth initiatives. Operating cash flow of $423.1 million supports its ability to sustain operations and fund expansions without relying excessively on external financing.

Recent stock performance has been strong, with a 52-week range of $31.82 to $69.68, highlighting investor enthusiasm. A beta of 1.8 suggests volatility, but it also implies the potential for outsized gains in a bull market. The growth stock is currently trading close to its all-time highs, suggesting sustained momentum.

The outlook for Aritzia remains bright. Analysts expect the growth stock to continue capitalizing on U.S. expansion, improved online sales channels, and an expanding customer base. The fashion retailer is also known for its ability to adapt to consumer trends, a critical factor in the fast-changing retail industry.

Bottom line

Identifying stocks like Aritzia requires a balanced analysis of growth metrics, market position, and financial health. Aritzia’s recent performance, strategic expansions, and solid financials make it a strong contender for growth-focused investors looking at the TSX. As with any investment, however, risks remain, so ongoing monitoring and diversification are essential.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Aritzia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

