Is BRP Stock a Buy While it’s Below $80?

BRP stock has had a rough time since the pandemic, but are investors primed for a comeback?

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest.
When identifying undervalued stocks, it’s essential to focus on a mix of qualitative and quantitative factors that reveal potential mis-pricings in the market. But where should you start, especially when looking into a company like BRP (TSX:DOO)? Today, let’s get right into it and see whether the stock looks like a deal or a dud.

What to watch

First, look at valuation ratios like the price-to-earnings (P/E), price-to-book (P/B), and price-to-sales (P/S) ratios. These ratios are relative measures that can indicate whether a stock is cheaper compared to its peers or historical averages. However, remember that low ratios might also signal deeper problems, so context is key.

Next, consider the company’s financial health. Metrics such as the debt-to-equity ratio, current ratio, and cash flow trends provide insights into whether the company is on stable financial ground. A solid balance sheet and strong cash flow generation are especially critical for weathering market downturns.

Another vital aspect is growth potential. While a stock may appear undervalued now, its future outlook must justify the investment. Look for revenue and earnings growth trends, industry tailwinds, and the company’s competitive position. A business with robust growth prospects can turn an undervalued stock into a significant winner over time.

Market sentiment also plays a role. Stocks that face temporary headwinds, such as earnings misses or broader market sell-offs, may become undervalued if these issues don’t affect the company’s long-term fundamentals. This creates opportunities for contrarian investors.

BRP stock

Now, let’s dive into BRP stock, which currently trades below $80. As of writing, BRP is trading at $76.60. BRP stock is known for its iconic brands like Can-Am and Sea-Doo, which dominate the recreational vehicle and power sports market. Despite challenges, its recent financial metrics and strategic positioning suggest potential value.

In the trailing 12 months, BRP stock posted revenue of $9.03 billion and gross profits of $2.14 billion. The company’s trailing P/E is 25.91, but its forward P/E drops to 10.63, indicating expectations for improved profitability. However, it faces pressure with a 33.7% year-over-year decline in quarterly revenue growth and a staggering 98% drop in quarterly earnings growth.

BRP stock’s balance sheet reveals a high debt-to-equity ratio of 545.75%, a potential red flag. Yet, its operating cash flow of $1.16 billion and levered free cash flow of $378.44 million demonstrate the ability to service debt and fund operations. The company’s return on equity (ROE) of 37.6% is particularly impressive, indicating efficient capital usage.

From a valuation perspective, its enterprise value-to-earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) ratio of 9.03 remains attractive, particularly for a cyclical business in recovery. The company also pays a modest dividend, with a forward yield of 1.23% and a sustainable payout ratio of 23.64%.

Foolish takeaway

Looking ahead, BRP stock is expected to benefit from sustained demand for recreational vehicles driven by consumer lifestyle shifts and potential product innovations. While near-term challenges like higher interest rates and supply chain disruptions could weigh on performance, BRP stock’s solid brand and innovation pipeline provide a compelling long-term outlook.

So, is it a deal? BRP stock’s current valuation, trading below $80, might appeal to investors seeking growth at a reasonable price. However, its financial health, particularly its high debt levels and recent revenue contraction, requires a cautious approach. If you’re optimistic about its industry and believe in management’s ability to navigate headwinds, BRP stock could be a rewarding value play. Always pair your analysis with a clear investment thesis and risk tolerance.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Brp. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

