The Top Canadian Stocks to Buy Right Away With $35,000

Investing $35,000 into Canadian stocks requires careful consideration to balance growth, dividends, and long-term stability. Stocks like Constellation Software (TSX:CSU), Power Corporation of Canada (TSX:POW), and Dollarama (TSX:DOL) represent diverse sectors – namely, technology, financials, and consumer staples, all offering compelling reasons for investment right now. Let’s explore what makes these stocks appealing based on recent earnings, past performance, and future potential.

The stocks

Constellation Software is a powerhouse in acquiring and managing software companies across various niches. CSU demonstrated remarkable growth, with its recent quarterly revenue climbing 19.5% year-over-year to $9.7 billion. Although earnings per share declined 27.8%, this reflects strategic acquisitions rather than operational issues. CSU’s forward price/earnings (P/E) of 32.4 indicates that the market anticipates significant future growth. And its proven ability to integrate acquisitions and deliver value supports this optimism.

Power Corporation of Canada provides exposure to financial services, including insurance, wealth management, and investments in renewable energy. With a market cap of $27.8 billion and a forward P/E of 8.6, POW is attractively valued compared to peers. Its recent quarterly revenue grew 3.4% year-over-year to $34.9 billion, though earnings dipped due to volatile market conditions. Analysts note POW’s 5.2% dividend yield as a major draw, making it a reliable choice for income-focused investors.

Dollarama has become a household name for budget-conscious Canadians. Its recent earnings showcased 7.4% revenue growth to $6.1 billion and a 16.3% rise in net income, underpinned by strong same-store sales. With a trailing P/E of 35.2, DOL is priced for growth, reflecting its ability to adapt to changing consumer preferences. The Canadian stock’s steady cash flow and expansion strategy ensure it remains a stable investment in economic uncertainty.

What to consider

When choosing between these Canadian stocks, consider your investment objectives. CSU appeals to growth-oriented investors with its aggressive acquisition strategy and technological edge. In contrast, POW offers diversification across financial and renewable energy sectors while providing robust dividends. DOL delivers steady growth and resilience, making it a defensive play in a portfolio.

Another crucial factor is diversification. By investing across these three sectors of technology, financials, and consumer staples, you hedge against sector-specific risks. For example, if technology experiences a downturn, the defensive nature of Dollarama’s business can offset potential losses.

The recent market environment also plays a role. With the TSX trending upward amid artificial intelligence (AI)-driven gains, CSU stands to benefit from heightened investor interest in technology. Meanwhile, POW’s value-oriented metrics provide a cushion against market volatility, while DOL’s focus on affordability aligns with tightening consumer budgets.

Foolish takeaway

Looking ahead, analysts expect CSU to continue leveraging its acquisition model, potentially achieving double-digit revenue growth over the next few years. POW is poised to benefit from rising interest rates bolstering its insurance and wealth management arms. Meanwhile, DOL’s strategic expansion into underserved markets ensures steady earnings growth.

Together, investing in CSU, POW, and DOL offers a balanced mix of growth, income, and stability. Each Canadian stock caters to different investor needs while collectively enhancing portfolio resilience. By combining cutting-edge technology, dependable financial services, and everyday retail essentials, these Canadian stocks provide a comprehensive approach to capitalizing on Canada’s diverse economic landscape.