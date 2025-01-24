Member Login
Home » Investing » The Top Canadian Stocks to Buy Right Away With $35,000

The Top Canadian Stocks to Buy Right Away With $35,000

Canadian stocks offering a deal are great, sure, but these are some to buy right away if you gain a windfall.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest.
Published
| More on:

Source: Getty Images

Investing $35,000 into Canadian stocks requires careful consideration to balance growth, dividends, and long-term stability. Stocks like Constellation Software (TSX:CSU), Power Corporation of Canada (TSX:POW), and Dollarama (TSX:DOL) represent diverse sectors – namely, technology, financials, and consumer staples, all offering compelling reasons for investment right now. Let’s explore what makes these stocks appealing based on recent earnings, past performance, and future potential.

The stocks

Constellation Software is a powerhouse in acquiring and managing software companies across various niches. CSU demonstrated remarkable growth, with its recent quarterly revenue climbing 19.5% year-over-year to $9.7 billion. Although earnings per share declined 27.8%, this reflects strategic acquisitions rather than operational issues. CSU’s forward price/earnings (P/E) of 32.4 indicates that the market anticipates significant future growth. And its proven ability to integrate acquisitions and deliver value supports this optimism.

Power Corporation of Canada provides exposure to financial services, including insurance, wealth management, and investments in renewable energy. With a market cap of $27.8 billion and a forward P/E of 8.6, POW is attractively valued compared to peers. Its recent quarterly revenue grew 3.4% year-over-year to $34.9 billion, though earnings dipped due to volatile market conditions. Analysts note POW’s 5.2% dividend yield as a major draw, making it a reliable choice for income-focused investors.

Dollarama has become a household name for budget-conscious Canadians. Its recent earnings showcased 7.4% revenue growth to $6.1 billion and a 16.3% rise in net income, underpinned by strong same-store sales. With a trailing P/E of 35.2, DOL is priced for growth, reflecting its ability to adapt to changing consumer preferences. The Canadian stock’s steady cash flow and expansion strategy ensure it remains a stable investment in economic uncertainty.

What to consider

When choosing between these Canadian stocks, consider your investment objectives. CSU appeals to growth-oriented investors with its aggressive acquisition strategy and technological edge. In contrast, POW offers diversification across financial and renewable energy sectors while providing robust dividends. DOL delivers steady growth and resilience, making it a defensive play in a portfolio.

Another crucial factor is diversification. By investing across these three sectors of technology, financials, and consumer staples, you hedge against sector-specific risks. For example, if technology experiences a downturn, the defensive nature of Dollarama’s business can offset potential losses.

The recent market environment also plays a role. With the TSX trending upward amid artificial intelligence (AI)-driven gains, CSU stands to benefit from heightened investor interest in technology. Meanwhile, POW’s value-oriented metrics provide a cushion against market volatility, while DOL’s focus on affordability aligns with tightening consumer budgets.

Foolish takeaway

Looking ahead, analysts expect CSU to continue leveraging its acquisition model, potentially achieving double-digit revenue growth over the next few years. POW is poised to benefit from rising interest rates bolstering its insurance and wealth management arms. Meanwhile, DOL’s strategic expansion into underserved markets ensures steady earnings growth.

Together, investing in CSU, POW, and DOL offers a balanced mix of growth, income, and stability. Each Canadian stock caters to different investor needs while collectively enhancing portfolio resilience. By combining cutting-edge technology, dependable financial services, and everyday retail essentials, these Canadian stocks provide a comprehensive approach to capitalizing on Canada’s diverse economic landscape.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Constellation Software. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

clock time
Dividend Stocks

Time to Buy: 1 Dividend Stock Offering a Huge Deal

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock might be down, but don't keep that from missing out on this major deal.

Read more »

oil and gas pipeline
Dividend Stocks

Canadian Pipeline Stocks: TC Energy vs. Enbridge

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Investors seeking to stabilize cash flows in this volatile market can invest in these dividend-paying Canadian pipeline stocks.

Read more »

Person holding a smartphone with a stock chart on screen
Dividend Stocks

Outlook for Rogers Communications Stock in 2025

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Rogers stock has been going through a tough time, but what does the future hold for this telecom giant?

Read more »

hand stacks coins
Dividend Stocks

Top 3 Dividend-Paying Stocks for Canadian Retirees in 2025

| Sneha Nahata

These dividend stocks have a proven track record of consistently paying and increasing dividends, regardless of market conditions.

Read more »

four people hold happy emoji masks
Dividend Stocks

Waste Connections: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2025?

| Andrew Button

Waste Connections (TSX:WCN) may be a garbage company, but it's not a garbage stock.

Read more »

stocks climbing green bull market
Dividend Stocks

These Are My Top TSX Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These TSX stocks are some of the best options out there – not just for now, but for decades.

Read more »

stock research, analyze data
Dividend Stocks

1 Delectable Dividend Stock Down 11% to Buy Now and Hold

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Finding a dividend stock is great, sure, but a dividend stock with a deal is even better.

Read more »

woman analyze data
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend Stocks That Pay You Real Cash Every 30 Days

| Jitendra Parashar

These two monthly dividend stocks could give you an easy way to generate reliable income each month.

Read more »